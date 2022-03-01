U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,386.00
    +18.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,973.00
    +133.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,273.25
    +45.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.50
    +14.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.16
    +1.44 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.30
    +8.60 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.54
    +0.17 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1221
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    +2.56 (+9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3427
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0560
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,403.93
    +5,076.18 (+13.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.89
    +115.15 (+13.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OROXF

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) the mineral explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America, with current operations in Columbia, Brazil and Argentina, announces that Brad George, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the London South East Natural Resources Investor Webinar on Tuesday 8 March 2022 at 6-8 pm (UK Local time)

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions. If you would like to attend, you can register for free using the link below:

London South East 8 March registration link
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6916456090281/WN_kyeX1ibCT0aXEUdkO9gIOg

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker
James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
Tel: +44 (0) 207 129 1474
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690812/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Investor-Webinar

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Bitcoin Demand Explodes As Russian Ruble Collapses to Less Than $0.01

    The value of the Ruble falling along with the imposed sanctions is expected to have a catastrophic reaction on the country’s economy.

  • Citigroup Plunged Monday on Russia Fears. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The financial sector largely lagged the market, but Citigroup (NYSE: C) was the worst performer out of the big banks. The main catalyst for the move is Citigroup's recently reported exposure to Russia. Citi is by far the most international of the big U.S. banks, with operations throughout the world.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Lucid slashed its production targets by up to 40%, sending its shares tumbling

    Lucid Group Inc.'s shares swelled Monday on anticipation of its fourth-quarter results — before losing all their gains and more in the wake of its actual report. The Newark company also announced results that missed analysts' expectation and its previous forecasts.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe VanEck Russia ETF

  • Bank of Russia Reassures on Debt After Putin’s Sanctions Gambit

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin banned all Russian residents from transferring foreign currency abroad, hardening capital controls as part of a package of retaliatory measures for U.S. and European sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Sanctions against Russia’s central bank mark a ‘break-the-glass moment,’ economist says

    Harvard Economics Professor Kenneth Rogoff joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. sanctions on Russia's central bank and the outlook for global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia escalated shelling overnight of key cities in Ukraine as its troops on the ground move slowly in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said residential areas were being bombed and “this is a war to destroy the Ukrainian people.”Most Read from BloombergShippers Halt Cargo; Fresh Russian Shelling: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attac

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Skyrocketed Today

    Concerns over Russia sanctions leading to a spike in oil prices sent oil higher and Occidental's stock with it. The company is also rapidly paying down debt.