Orosur Mining Inc Announces Notice of Shareholder Conference Call
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce that following its AGM announcement on 23 December 2021, the Company will hold a Shareholder conference call today, 12th January 2022, at 16:30 (UK Local time).
The Company's Chief Executive, Brad George and Chairman Louis Castro, will host the call followed by a question and answer session.
To participate in this conference call, please dial in to the following:
Standard International Access
Tel: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
UK Toll Free
Tel: 0808 109 0700
Password
Orosur
Shortly following the conference call, a recording will be available to download from the Company website http://www.orosur.cafor seven days.
For further information please contact:
Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Anna Probert
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474
About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America.
