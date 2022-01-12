Orosur Mining Inc Announces Notice of Shareholder Conference Call

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce that following its AGM announcement on 23 December 2021, the Company will hold a Shareholder conference call today, 12th January 2022, at 16:30 (UK Local time).

The Company's Chief Executive, Brad George and Chairman Louis Castro, will host the call followed by a question and answer session.

To participate in this conference call, please dial in to the following:

Standard International Access

Tel: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

UK Toll Free

Tel: 0808 109 0700

Password

Orosur

Shortly following the conference call, a recording will be available to download from the Company website http://www.orosur.cafor seven days.

For further information please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Anna Probert

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America.

