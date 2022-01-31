U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.00
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,625.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,449.50
    +16.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.50
    -6.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.88
    +1.06 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1164
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.66
    -2.83 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3420
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4470
    +0.2570 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,162.04
    -993.52 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.14
    +7.68 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Second Quarter Results for 2021/22

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OROXF

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 /Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer, is pleased to announce the results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2021 ("Q2 22" or the "Quarter"). All dollar figures are stated in US$ unless otherwise noted. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended November 30, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis have been filed and are available for review on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. They are also available on the Company's website at www.orosur.ca.

A link to the PDF version of the financial statements is available here: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0621A_1-2022-1-30.pdf

A link to the PDF version of the MDA is available here: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0621A_2-2022-1-30.pdf

Highlights of the Second Quarter Results for 2021/22

Colombia

  • As announced on September 7, 2021, the Company was informed by its Colombian Joint Venture ("JV") partner, Minera Monte Águila SAS ("Monte Águila") that it had elected to exercise its right to assume operatorship of the Anzá Project in Colombia. Monte Águila is a 50/50 JV between Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NEM) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico") (TSX:AEM), and is the vehicle by which these two companies jointly exercise their rights and obligations with respect to the Exploration Agreement with Venture Option ("Exploration Agreement") over the Anzá Project.

  • The Anzá Project is now in its fourth year of Phase 1 during which time a further US$4.0 million is required to be spent pursuant to the Exploration Agreement.

  • While Monte Águila manages the Anzá Project, Minera Anzá will continue to be the 100% owner of the licences, until such time as Monte Águila has met its financial obligations with respect to the Exploration Agreement and elected to move to Phase 2 by September 2022.

Uruguay

  • In Uruguay, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Loryser, continues to focus its activities on the implementation of the Creditors Agreement and the sale of its Uruguayan assets. Loryser is also continuing with the reclamation and remediation of the tailings dam.

  • As part of the Creditors Agreement, Orosur issued 10,000,000 Orosur common shares, in December 2019, to a trust for the benefit of Loryser's creditors. On September 10, 2021 the Company announced that it had been informed by the San Gregorio Trust that it had successfully sold its entire shareholding of 10 million common shares in the Company, which amount will be applied to meet Loryser's obligations under the Creditors Agreement.

  • Good progress is being made on the sale of Loryser's other assets including plant and equipment. The proceeds from all of these sales will be used to pay liabilities in Uruguay in connection with the aforementioned Creditors Agreement.

Financial and Corporate

  • The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost method except for certain financial assets and liabilities which are accounted for as Assets and Liabilities held for sale (at the lower of book value or fair value) and Profit and Loss from discontinuing operations. This accounting treatment has been applied to the activities in Uruguay and Chile.

  • On October 15, 2021 the Company announced that it had received approval to transfer its listing from the TSX to the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company believes that the transfer will provide it with operational efficiencies, with lower costs and with a reporting regime which is closer to that of the AIM market, whilst allowing shareholders to have continued trading liquidity in Canada.

  • On November 30, 2021, the Company had a cash balance of US$5,329k (May 31, 2021 US$6,958k). As at the date of this announcement the Company had a cash balance of US$4,964k.

  • Post the period end, on January 14, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into a joint venture with Meridian Mining UK Societas in relation to the Ariquemes tin project in Rondonia state in north west Brazil. The JV terms are largely in line with those indicated in the Letter of Intent ("LOI") signed and announced on July 7, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker
JamesPope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
Tel: +44 (0) 207 129 1474
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX-V: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America. The Company currently operates in Colombia, Brazil and Uruguay.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the exploration plans in Colombia and Brazil and the funding from Newmont/Agnico of those plans, Newmont/Agnico´s decision to continue with the Exploration and Option agreement, the ability for Loryser to continue and finalize with the remediation in Uruguay, the ability to implement the Creditors' Agreement successfully as well as continuation of the business of the Company as a going concern and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing, to reach profitable levels of operations and to reach a satisfactory implementation of the Creditor´s Agreement in Uruguay. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited, those as described in Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MDA and the Annual Information Form. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686336/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Second-Quarter-Results-for-202122

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks to Buy During This Stock Market Correction

    Whereas 24 of the past 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 reached a bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days, bull markets are typically measured in years. Put another way, every stock market correction is a buying opportunity for the patient. If you have capital ready to put to work during this stock market correction, the following surefire stocks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Buying With Stock at Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNad

  • The 60%-40% portfolio will deliver anemic returns over the next decade — here’s how to adapt

    Investors must add alternative investments to their asset-allocation mix. These three model portfolios deliver similar returns with less risk.

  • Elliott and Vista nears $13 billion deal to buy Citrix - source

    Elliott Management Corp and Vista Equity Partners are close to buying Citrix Systems Inc in a deal that values the U.S. cloud computing company at about $13 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal, which could be announced as soon as early this week, came after Elliott and Vista jointly tapped the loan market to fund their cash bid for Citrix at $104 per share. Once taking Citrix private, Vista plans to merge it with Tibco, another data analytics software firm it owns.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in February 2022

    Many top growth stocks have been falling significantly over the past several months. Three stocks that have fallen more than 20% in the past six months but have strong businesses are Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Legalization might not be coming to the U.S. marijuana industry anytime soon as President Joe Biden has not shown much interest in the issue.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. BRP Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Loyalty Test After Tech-Stock Rout

    One of the hottest funds of the stimulus era confronts a market that doesn’t appear to be moving in its direction.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Still Must Take This Step; 5 Key Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A stock market rally attempt showed whipsaw action last week, but closed with strong gains Friday. Tech titans Apple and Microsoft led the way, having positive reactions on earnings.

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • What CEOs Are Saying About Inflation: ‘The World Has Changed’

    Leaders from Apple, McDonald’s, Southwest and other companies share what they are seeing and doing about rising prices.

  • Stocks Up on China Tech; Ukraine Tension Spurs Oil: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Monday amid a rally in Chinese technology shares, while U.S. equity futures stabilized as some of the angst over the prospect of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy eased.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar

  • Better Buy: Block vs. Shopify

    Few companies seem as equally matched as Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Block (NYSE: SQ). Both have been instrumental in allowing entrepreneurs to launch their businesses, and both platforms are currently expanding beyond just helping individuals and small businesses get their starts. Do the new markets they're targeting present better growth opportunities, or do they increase the risks investors face?

  • After the Crash: How to Buy Tech Stocks as Rates Begin to Rise.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • A Big Investor Bought Up Moderna and Nvidia. Two Stocks It Sold.

    Royal London Asset Management scooped up the shares in the fourth quarter while also slashing positions in Salesforce and Sirius XM stock.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.