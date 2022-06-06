U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.25
    +27.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,057.00
    +169.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,658.50
    +107.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.50
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.28
    +0.41 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.90
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    +0.35 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.38
    +0.66 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2530
    +0.0037 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6280
    -0.2320 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,299.13
    +1,516.92 (+5.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    680.64
    +19.84 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,610.84
    +77.89 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Shareholder/Investor Meeting and Presentation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OROXF

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc. (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI),the South American focused minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Columbia, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, is pleased to announce it will be hosting a Shareholder/Investor meeting and presentation, followed by a Q&A session, at 6.00pm on 28 June 2022 at 1 America Square Conference Centre, 17 Crosswall Street, London EC3N 2LB.

Louis Castro, Executive Chairman and Brad George, CEO, welcome the opportunity to host the meeting and are looking forward to meeting existing and prospective investors.

Pre-registration is required for attendance to the meeting. To confirm attendance please email orosur@flagstaffcomms.com.

No new material information will be released at the meeting.

For further information visit www.orosur.ca, follow on twitter @orosurm or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Executive Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker
James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
Tel: +44 (0) 207 129 1474
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703940/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-ShareholderInvestor-Meeting-and-Presentation

Recommended Stories

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • AMD, Pfizer, NIO, DocuSign, Campbell Soup, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    CPI inflation data is out on Friday. Plus, earnings and investor days from Pfizer, Vail ResoResorts, AMD, DocuSign, NIO, Campbell Soup, and more.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • My Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Right Now

    When investors think of stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns, they probably think of value-focused investing. Berkshire's top holdings are Apple (39%, a value play in 2016 when he first bought the stock), Bank of America (11%), Chevron (8%), and American Express (7%). Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a fast-growing tech company that Berkshire Hathaway purchased as pre-IPO shares.

  • Why Shopify Declined by 12.1% in May

    The e-commerce platform just inked a deal to purchase a fulfilment technology provider to further grow its business.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla’s Total Headcount Will Rise Despite Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said Tesla Inc.’s total headcount will increase, a day after telling employees he plans to reduce salaried staff by 10%. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Drop

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Key Levels; Apple News On Tap

    Stocks fell last week, but was it constructive? Tesla tumbled on Elon Musk's "super bad" warning. Apple WWDC is due.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.

  • The arrest heard 'round the crypto world

    This week, we're talking about the arrest that has everyone in the NFT space sweating bullets. If you want to get this in you inbox every Thursday afternoon, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York arrested and filed charges against a former OpenSea executive who used his position to front-run NFT projects that were going to be listed on the home page of the marketplace.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • Mortgage rates fall a third week in a row as housing market tilts in homebuyers’ favor

    Sellers are also starting to drop their asking prices, though buyers should keep their hopes in check.

  • Inflation, Fed blackout, CEO doom and gloom: What to know this week

    Inflation takes centerstage in the week ahead, with May’s CPI print in focus. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve enters a blackout period before its next policy-setting meeting later this month.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in June

    The metaverse offers added opportunities for a variety of tech stocks. Grand View Research estimated a market size of $47 billion for the metaverse in 2022. It believes that the market will grow to $679 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 39%!

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.