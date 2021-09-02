U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,259.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,619.25
    +10.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.60
    -2.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.34
    -0.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.37 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9660
    -0.0570 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,651.62
    +2,338.32 (+4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.25
    +82.09 (+6.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Orphalan announces FDA acceptance for filing of New Drug Application (NDA) for trientine tetrahydrochloride (TETA 4HCl) for the treatment of Wilson’s Disease

Orphalan
·3 min read

Orphalan announces FDA acceptance for filing of New Drug Application (NDA) for trientine tetrahydrochloride (TETA 4HCl) for the treatment of Wilson’s Disease

NDA supported by positive data from Phase 3 CHELATE clinical trial

TETA 4-HCl previously granted Orphan Drug Designation for first-line treatment of Wilson’s Disease

Paris, France – 2 September 2021 – Orphalan SA, a Company that identifies, develops and delivers worldwide therapies for orphan diseases, today announces that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for trientine tetrahydrochloride (TETA 4HCl) for the first-line treatment of Wilson’s Disease.

Wilson’s Disease is a rare inherited disorder of copper transport primarily affecting the liver and brain, affecting about 1 in every 30,000 people worldwide. TETA 4HCl is proposed as an alternative copper chelating agent to d-Penicillamine, the only approved first-line treatment of Wilson’s Disease for the last 70 years, to which about a third of patients develop intolerance.

The Company’s NDA submission follows its previous Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. The filing is based upon positive data from the CHELATE Phase 3 clinical trial that met its primary efficacy endpoint by demonstrating that TETA 4HCl was non-inferior to d-Penicillamine as measured by copper speciation evaluation of non-ceruloplasmin copper (NCC).

Treatment with TETA 4HCl is supported by Orphalan’s novel NCC assay, for which the Company plans to file for FDA approval as a companion diagnostic. The in vitro NCC assay has the potential to provide an important additional tool to support physicians in identifying patients and monitoring their treatment with TETA 4HCl.

Dr Naseem Amin, Chief Executive Officer at Orphalan, commented: The FDA’s acceptance of the NDA brings us one step closer to providing first-line treatment to patients with Wilson’s Disease, who currently do not benefit from alternative methods of treatment, beyond D-Penicillamine .

- ENDS -

Notes to Editors

About the CHELATE Study

CHELATE was a Phase 3, multicentre, randomised, open label, active-controlled, non-inferiority study conducted in 9 countries at 15 centres designed to evaluate efficacy and safety of trientine tetrahydrochloride compared to d-Penicillamine in patients with stable Wilson’s Disease. Fifty-three adult Wilson’s Disease patients with clinically stable disease for over one year and who met specific inclusion criteria, including laboratory measures of serum non-ceruloplasmin copper (NCC), 24-hour urinary copper excretion (UCE) and liver function tests, were followed for a baseline period for 12 weeks before being randomised 1:1 to either trientine tetrahydrochloride or d-Penicillamine twice daily. The study’s primary endpoint was serum NCC as measured using Orphalan’s proprietary method using copper speciation at 24-weeks post-randomisation. A secondary composite efficacy endpoint was NCC and 24-hour UCE.

Additional secondary endpoints included were: clinical Global Impression of Change (CGIC) score; serum copper and ceruloplasmin levels; the unified Wilson’s Disease Rating Scale (UWDRS); modified Nazer score; cognitive assessments and standard safety assessments. In addition, an independent adjudication committee blinded to the allocated treatment, and study centres assessed key efficacy and safety parameters to determine clinical stability of the patient. Trientine tetrahydrochloride was well tolerated and during treatment, more patients achieved the pre-specified composite endpoint of NCC and 24-hour Urinary Copper Excretion (UCE) within therapeutic target ranges, compared to patients treated with d-Penicillamine, 50% versus 24%. Data from the trial was presented during an oral presentation at EASL’s The International Liver Congress™ 2021.

About Orphalan
At Orphalan, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in orphan diseases. Orphalan identifies, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with Orphan diseases. Orphalan was founded in 2011 and has launched Cuprior™ across Europe with its own commercial organisation. For more information, visit www.orphalan.health and follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Orphalan
Tel: +33 (0)1 42 49 82 64
info@orphalan.health


Consilium Strategic Communications:
Mary-Jane Elliott, Allison Connolly, Genevieve Wilson
Tel: +44 (0) 203 709 5700
orphalan@consilium-comms.com


Recommended Stories

  • AbbVie Stock: Why A New FDA Order Hit It Harder Than Rivals Pfizer, Lilly

    AbbVie stock collapsed Wednesday after the FDA said it would have to add a warning to the label for arthritis drug Rinvoq.

  • Why AbbVie Is Down More Than 7% Today

    The Food and Drug Administration is drawing reasonable conclusions, but not necessarily conclusions that matter much to consumers.

  • Novavax’ Covid-19 Vaccine Could Be the Solution to Emerging Variants

    The Covid-19 vaccine landscape is under a cloud of uncertainty, especially when factoring in the booster regimes meant to halt the spread of the Delta variant. At least this is the opinion of B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani. The 5-star analyst believes there isn't enough evidence to support the rationale of the Biden administration’s plan to offer booster shots to all Americans. The program is meant to begin on September 20, with booster vaccines administered 5-8 months following the primary vac

  • Here's Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today

    The company still doesn't have much to say about the FDA and its experimental new anti-depression drug.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Again Today

    Investors like that the vaccine maker will soon begin an additional clinical trial targeting the delta variant.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • Regeneron Is More Than a Covid Play. This Drug Could Be the World’s Biggest Selling by 2030.

    Benchmark analyst Aydin Huseynov wrote that the company's Dupixent, for autoimmune diseases, could be the top-selling drug in the world by 2030.

  • Why BioNTech's COVID Vaccine Is Blocked From the World's Biggest Market

    Less than two years ago, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had around $30 million in total annual revenue, all of which stemmed from collaborations. BioNTech expects to rake in nearly $19 billion in sales this year from its COVID-19 vaccine. The messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine developed by BioNTech has been shipped to more than 100 countries so far, including the U.S., Canada, and throughout Europe.

  • Moderna Begins Submission Process for FDA Approval of Its Covid Booster Shot

    The biotech said the submitted data showed that the booster dose at the 50 ug dose level induced "robust antibody responses against the Delta variant."

  • How Close Is the Moderna Vaccine to Approval? (And What Does That Mean for the Stock?)

    Let's look to rival Pfizer for some clues.

  • Merck and Pfizer Are Testing Antiviral Pills. The Covid Battle Is Moving Beyond Vaccines.

    Both companies announced the start of clinical trials, highlighting growing interest in the market for therapeutics for the coronavirus.

  • Is BMY Stock A Buy After A Second-Quarter Beat As Revlimid Rivals Loom?

    Is BMY stock a buy after its second-quarter earnings beat forecasts and as investors look ahead to Revlimid generics?

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. administers third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to over 1 million people - CDC

    The United States has administered a third dose of either Pfizer Inc-BioNTech or Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines to over 1 million people since Aug. 13, when regulators authorized an additional shot for immunocompromised people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 205,527,578 people had received at least one vaccine dose, while 174,600,017 people are fully vaccinated, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The CDC recommends a third dose at least 28 days after the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people with moderate to severely compromised immune systems, who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Pfizer starts dosing patients in oral COVID-19 drug trial

    Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it had started dosing in a mid-to-late-stage trial of its oral antiviral therapy for COVID-19 in non-hospitalized, symptomatic adult patients. The company and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, have been racing to develop the first antiviral pill to be taken on early signs of the illness. Pfizer's mid-to-late-stage trial in 1,140 participants would study the therapy, PF-07321332, in combination with a low dose of ritonavir, which has been used with other antivirals too, the company said.

  • Joe Rogan has COVID-19 and says he took horse deworming medicine ivermectin

    Joe Rogan tested positive for COVID-19 after becoming symptomatic with a headache, fever, sweats and feeling "rundown."

  • If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have Twice As Many Antibodies, Study Says

    Over the past few months, COVID cases have surged once again across the U.S., thanks in large part to the fast-spreading Delta variant. The majority of new infections are among unvaccinated individuals, but headlines about breakthrough infections—which have hit everyone from major Hollywood celebrities to U.S. senators—have some vaccinated individuals wondering just how protected they are against the variant. The reality is that while the vaccines are still very effective, many things can affect

  • CVS Just Banned Customers From Hoarding This Popular Product

    It's impossible to forget the earlier days of the pandemic, when people were hoarding essential items like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes, leaving store shelves empty for others and causing panic from coast to coast. As a result, many businesses began putting purchasing limits on the most coveted products in their stores. But over time, once lockdowns lifted and manufacturers were able to meet customer demand, Americans stopped stockpiling items and stores lifted their restrictions—that is,

  • What to Know About Mu, a New Covid Variant Detected in 39 Countries

    The Mu variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 that is now responsible for a growing proportion of cases in Colombia, and which has been detected in 39 countries around the world, is now a "variant of interest."

  • Pfizer, Merck launch new trials of oral COVID-19 drugs

    Pfizer said its latest mid-to-late-stage trial will enroll 1,140 non-hospitalized adults diagnosed with coronavirus infection who are not at risk of severe illness. Patients in the trial will be given Pfizer's pill, known as PF-07321332, and a low dose of ritonavir, an older medication widely used in combination treatments for HIV infection.

  • CytoSorbents' Product Associated With High Survival In Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients

    CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) has announced topline results from its CytoSorb Therapy in COVID-19 (CTC) multicenter registry. The data were presented at the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine. The CTC Registry included 52 consecutive critically ill COVID-19 patients with refractory acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) on life support with ECMO and CytoSorb. The primary outcome of 90-day ICU mortality was 27% in the CTC Registry, below the 50% in the