Orphalan strengthens its management team with two key appointments

Orphalan
·2 min read

Orphalan strengthens its management team with two key appointments

Paris, France 1 February 2022 – Orphalan SA, a Company that identifies, develops, and delivers therapies worldwide for orphan diseases, today announces two new appointments to the management team. Tim Jenkins has joined as Chief Development Officer and Chris Homan as Chief Quality Officer.

The new additions will strengthen Orphalan’s internal capabilities as the company embarks on the next significant stage of its growth strategy.

Tim Jenkins has over twenty-five years’ experience in Research and Development, leading international multi-disciplined matrix and line teams within both pharma and academia.

He has lead R&D teams progressing medicines in multiple therapeutic areas, including hepatology, chronic pain, asthma, oncology and anti-infectives, through all phases of development and generating marketed medicines in multiple indications. Prior to joining Orphalan, Tim was Head of Clinical Development at Mundipharma, and previously held senior R&D positions in industry at Pfizer, Eisai, Takeda, PrEP Biopharm and in academia at the NIH.

In his role as Chief Development Officer, Tim is responsible for leading the company’s Research and Development function to support both the in-licensing and development of medicines to expand the company’s rare disease pipeline, as well as oversee the continued global expansion of Cuprior® regulatory approvals.

Chris Homan brings over thirty years of operational experience in a multitude of aspects of the pharmaceutical industry, including API, solid dosage, aseptic operations, combination products, biologics and blood products. His expertise lies in organisational and team development, technology transfer and product commercialisation, good manufacturing practice (GMP) remediation programs and quality management system (QMS) implementation. He previously held senior Quality positions at Mundipharma, Genzyme-Sanofi, Merck and Baxter Healthcare.

As Chief Quality Officer, Chris leads and manages the Quality Team, overseeing CMC, QMS and Quality Assurance activities for Orphalan, ensuring the successful delivery of Quality business strategy and objectives.
Dr. Naseem Amin, Chief Executive Officer at Orphalan, commented: Tim and Chris have joined us at an exciting time for the company, following the recent FDA acceptance for filing of our NDA for trientine tetrahydrochloride. I am sure their wealth of knowledge and experience will undoubtably be critical in driving the company forward in its next stage of growth.

- ENDS -

About Orphalan
At Orphalan, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in orphan diseases. Orphalan identifies, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with Orphan diseases. Orphalan was founded in 2011 and has launched Cuprior™ across Europe with its own commercial organisation. For more information, visit www.orphalan.health and follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:
Orphalan
Tel: +33 (0)1 42 49 82 64
info@orphalan.health


Consilium Strategic Communications:
Mary-Jane Elliott, Allison Connolly, Genevieve Wilson
Tel: +44 (0) 203 709 5700
orphalan@consilium-comms.com


