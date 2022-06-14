Orphan Drugs Market Predicted to Hit $435.68 Billion by 2030, Claims Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of rare diseases and profitable government policies have boosted the growth of the global orphan drugs market. The market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector as the disease forced number of industries to close their business including sub-domains of healthcare.

Portland, OR, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global orphan drugs market generated $140.00 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $435.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in prevalence of rare diseases and profitable government policies have boosted the growth of the global orphan drugs market. However, dearth of patient pool for clinical trials and product marketing along with high cost of treatment per patient hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growth potential in untapped developing economies and increase in novel indications for known orphan drugs would open new opportunities in the future.

Market Size by 2030 $435.69 Billion Forecast Year 2020-2030 CAGR 11.8% Base Year 2020 Report Key Pointer COVID-19 Outbreak & Impact

Impact of Covid-19 on Orphan Drugs Market:

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector as the disease forced a number of industries to close their business including the sub-domains of healthcare.

Decline in screening services, treatment interruption, limited operations in most industries, and inadequate funding to R&D hampered the market growth.

The report segments the global orphan drugs market on the basis of disease type and region.

Story continues

Based on disease type, the oncologic diseases segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the metabolic diseases segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The global orphan drugs market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

The global orphan drugs market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Amryt Pharma PLC., Bristol Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi S.A.

