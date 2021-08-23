U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.25
    +13.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,192.00
    +134.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,128.50
    +41.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.70
    +19.40 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.24
    +2.10 (+3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    +0.26 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    -2.98 (-13.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3670
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0460
    +0.3060 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,322.14
    +1,086.06 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,269.39
    +81.00 (+6.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.66
    +28.76 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Orphazyme announces publication of results from its Phase 2/3 trial of arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C in the Journal of Inherited Metabolic Disease

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ORPHAZYME A/S
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Orphazyme A/S
Investor news
No. 07/2021
Company Registration No. 32266355


  • Arimoclomol was well-tolerated with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful effect on disease progression

Copenhagen – August 23, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that results from a Phase 2/3 trial of arimoclomol, an investigational heat-shock protein amplifier, in Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) have been published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Inherited Metabolic Disease (JIMD). The online publication is available here.

We are pleased to share the data from our Phase 2/3 trial in JIMD. NPC is a rare, inherited progressive neurodegenerative disorder with a high unmet medical need for disease-modifying treatment options. This trial demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful treatment effect of arimoclomol in NPC supported by significant and consistent effects across several disease- and pharmacodynamic biomarkers. We believe these data establish the potential of arimoclomol as an efficacious and well-tolerated disease-modifying treatment for NPC” said Thomas Blaettler, Chief Medical Officer at Orphazyme.

The Phase 2/3 trial (NPC-002; ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT02612129), was a prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Fifty patients aged 2–18 years were randomized 2:1 to arimoclomol:placebo, stratified by miglustat use. Routine clinical care was maintained. Arimoclomol was administered orally three times daily. The primary endpoint was change in 5-domain NPC Clinical Severity Scale (NPCCSS) score from baseline to 12 months, as described by Mengel et al.1 and Patterson et al.2. The 5-domain NPCCSS comprises the domains determined to be most clinically relevant to patients, caregivers, and clinicians: ambulation, cognition, fine motor skills, speech, and swallowing (Cortina-Borja et al.3). A recent validation of the 5-domain NPCCSS shows that a change of 1 point or greater on the total score constitutes a clinically meaningful change for caregivers/patients and physicians (Patterson et al2).

At 12-months, a significant treatment effect in favor of arimoclomol of −1.40 points (95% CI: −2.76, −0.03; p = 0.046) was observed, corresponding to a 65% relative reduction in annual disease progression. In the prespecified subgroup of patients receiving miglustat as routine care, arimoclomol resulted in stabilization of disease severity with a treatment difference of −2.06 in favor of arimoclomol (p = 0.006). In the pre-specified subgroup of patients ≥4 years of age the mean treatment difference was −1.80 in favor of arimoclomol (p=0.016), corresponding to 82% relative reduction in annual disease progression.

Arimoclomol was well-tolerated, with adverse events occurring in 88.2% of patients receiving arimoclomol and 75.0% of patients receiving placebo. Fewer patients had serious adverse events with arimoclomol (14.7%) versus placebo (31.3%).

Christophe Bourdon, Chief Executive Officer at Orphazyme added, “We are committed to serving the NPC community and are working expeditiously to deliver this potential new medicine to patients. Arimoclomol is under regulatory review in Europe, with an anticipated CHMP opinion in Q4 2021, and we continue to evaluate the path forward in the U.S. following the recent FDA response.

References:
1. Mengel E, Bembi B, Del Toro M, et al (2020) Clinical disease progression and biomarkers in Niemann–Pick disease type C: a prospective cohort study. Orphanet J Rare Dis 15: 328.
2. Patterson MC, Lloyd-Price L, Guldberg C, et al (2021) Validation of the 5-domain Niemann-Pick type C Clinical Severity Scale. Orphanet J Rare Dis 16: 79.
3. Cortina-Borja M, Vruchte D, Mengel E, et al (2018) Annual severity increment score as a tool for stratifying patients with Niemann-Pick disease type C and for recruitment to clinical trials. Orphanet J Rare Dis 13: 143. doi:110.1186/s13023-13018-10880-13029.


For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO +45 28 98 90 55


About Niemann-Pick disease type C
Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) is a rare, genetic, progressively debilitating, and often fatal neurodegenerative disease. It belongs to a family known as lysosomal storage diseases and is caused by mutations leading to defective NPC protein. As a consequence, lipids that are normally cleared by the lysosome accumulate in tissues and organs, including the brain, and drive the disease pathology. We estimate the incidence of NPC to be one in 100,000 live births and the number of NPC patients in the United States and in Europe to be approximately 1,800 individuals. There are no approved treatments for NPC in the U.S.

About arimoclomol
Arimoclomol is an investigational drug candidate that amplifies the production of heat shock proteins (HSPs). HSPs can rescue defective misfolded proteins, clear protein aggregates, and improve the function of lysosomes. Arimoclomol is administered orally, and has now been studied in 10 Phase 1, four Phase 2, and three pivotal Phase 2/3 trials. Arimoclomol has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for NPC in the US and EU. Arimoclomol has received Fast-Track Designation (FTD), Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD), and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NPC. On June 17, 2021, Orphazyme received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application for arimoclomol for the treatment of NPC. A marketing authorization application (MAA) for arimoclomol in NPC has been filed with the European Medicines Agency and is under review.

About Orphazyme A/S
Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. ADSs representing Orphazyme’s shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).

Forward-looking statement
This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and otherwise, including in its intention to pursue regulatory approval for arimoclomol in the United States and Europe and the timing of clinical data. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 2, 2021, the Company’s Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on June 11, 2021, and other filings Orphazyme makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the “Investors & Media” section of Orphazyme’s website at www.orphazyme.com. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a gold investment? Here are three options that might fit the bill, but they aren't miners.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Might Be Worth Buying

    There's a lot of buzz about meme stock prices possibly rocketing into space, but is there a real business there?

  • Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) drops to UK£139m and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another UK£76k

    The recent 10% drop in Open Orphan plc's ( LON:ORPH ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased UK£350k...

  • India has approved the world’s first DNA vaccine for Covid-19 without any trial data

    Zydus Cadila is an Ahmedabad-based company, and its stock rose nearly 7% on the BSE when the markets opened today (Aug. 23).

  • Here's How This Vaccine Approval From the FDA Benefits Pfizer

    While Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech's jointly developed COVID vaccine has been a huge boon to the two companies, it's important to make clear that Pfizer's vaccine business runs deeper than simply its COVID offering. As a case in point, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Pfizer's vaccine Ticovac, for tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), to be used for active immunization to prevent TBE in U.S. patients one year of age and older.

  • What This Label Expansion Means for Merck

    Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) announced earlier this month that its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in combination with Eisai's (OTC: ESALY) Lenvima to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC, also known as kidney cancer). This comes just weeks after the combo was approved by the FDA to treat patients with certain types of advanced endometrial carcinoma last month.

  • 2 Biopharma Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

    Biopharma is a great place to look for growth stocks to pack into your portfolio because there's always an illness that can be treated more effectively in the future than it is being treated today. The trick is that investors in biotech or pharma businesses need to be patient -- after all, it typically takes around seven or eight years to make a drug and get it approved by regulators. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is worth holding because it's the undisputed leader of its target market -- cystic fibrosis therapies.

  • Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID

    Healthy and in their 30s, Christina and Josh Tidmore figured they were low-risk for COVID-19. With conflicting viewpoints about whether to get vaccinated against the virus filling their social media feeds and social circles, they decided to wait. On July 20, Josh came home from work with a slight cough initially thought to be sinus trouble.

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

    COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr

  • The cause of their baby's collapse was worse than anything his parents imagined

    Blair Fox awoke with a jolt as she realized that her 2-day-old son was no longer in her hospital room. While she was napping, Teddy Joe Fox, born Sept. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, had been taken for a routine heart test in preparation for discharge, then transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit. Doctors, she was told, had found something that merited further investigation, although nurses tried to reassure her that "it most likely wasn't anything to be concerned about."Subscribe to The Post

  • If You Received a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Here's Why You Can't Get a Booster Now

    Officials aren't sure which kind of booster shot you'll need in the fall.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott now testing negative for COVID-19

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has tested negative for COVID-19, just four days after testing positive. “I'm told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received,” Abbott said in a video clip posted on his Twitter account on Saturday. Abbott said Saturday that he will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors.

  • Covid: Taiwan rolls out homegrown vaccine amid criticism

    Taiwan's president was vaccinated with the country's first domestically developed jab named Medigen.

  • The FDA Is Begging You Not to Take Horse Dewormer for Covid-19

    "You are not a horse. You are not a cow," the Food and Drug Administration said about using the drug that hosts on Fox News have been pushing

  • Nurse issues warning against Covid misinformation after her anti-vaxxer mother dies of virus aged 57

    Amy Crosby, who has worked on vaccine rollout, shares tragic story in hope jab sceptics may change mind

  • Conservative Radio Host Who Mocked Vaccines Dies of COVID-19

    HandoutA conservative radio host in Nashville who derided vaccines and spread misinformation about the coronavirus has died of COVID-19. Phil Valentine was 61.Though Valentine downplayed the efficacy of vaccines and even went so far as to record a parody song mocking them, he reversed his opinion while in the hospital, advising his family members to get the jab. He had said of the vaccine, “I have a very low risk of A) Getting COVID and B) dying of it if I do. Why would I risk getting a heart at

  • ‘Nazi b*****ds’: GPs facing torrent of abuse and violence as patient frustration boils over

    London GP practice reports receiving hate mail telling staff they would be ‘put on trial for war crimes’

  • Lebanese hospitals at breaking point as everything runs out

    Air conditioners are turned off, except in operating rooms and storage units, to save on fuel. Medics scramble to find alternatives to saline solutions after the hospital ran out. The country's health sector is a casualty of the multiple crises that have plunged Lebanon into a downward spiral — a financial and economic meltdown, compounded by a complete failure of the government, runaway corruption and a pandemic that isn’t going away.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations for patients under 50 reach highest level since start of pandemic

    CBS News’ Mark Strassmann reports on an increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations across the U.S.

  • Hidden immunity: Why booster jabs may not be needed after all

    Anyone keeping an eye on coronavirus antibody levels in Britain may have noticed an alarming trend in recent months.