U.S. markets open in 7 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.75
    -21.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,028.00
    -111.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,602.75
    -98.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,035.60
    -12.90 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.57
    -0.31 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.90
    -13.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.55 (-2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1379
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3530
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0850
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,312.96
    -664.45 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.23
    -15.95 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Orphazyme provides update for planned NDA resubmission for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C in the United States

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ORPHAZYME A/S
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ORPH
  • OZYMF
ORPHAZYME A/S
ORPHAZYME A/S

Orphazyme A/S
Investor news
No. 02/2022
www.orphazyme.com
Company Registration No. 32266355


  • Orphazyme has made progress towards resubmission of the NDA for arimoclomol to the FDA and plans to request a Type C Meeting in Q2 2022

  • Subject to these discussions, the Company aims to resubmit the NDA during H2 2022

Copenhagen, Denmark, February 11, 2022 Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) (“Orphazyme” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today provides an update on the process and anticipated timelines for resubmission of its New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for investigational product candidate, arimoclomol, for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC).

In line with recommendations from the FDA during a Type A Meeting held in October 2021, the Company intends to request a Type C Meeting to discuss the additional data, information, and analyses addressing certain topics in the Complete Response Letter (CRL) to align on a path to resubmission for arimoclomol in NPC with the FDA. The Company expects to request the Type C Meeting in Q2 2022. Subject to these discussions, the Company aims to resubmit the NDA during H2 2022.

Anders Vadsholt, Chief Financial Officer of Orphazyme said, “Requesting a Type C Meeting is the next step in establishing a potential path to resubmission of our NDA to the FDA. NPC is a rare neurodegenerative disease for which there are no approved treatments in the United States, and we look forward to continuing our interactions with the Agency as we seek to gain approval of arimoclomol in the United States for this devastating disease.”

The EU Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for arimoclomol for the treatment of NPC was filed with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in November 2020. As previously communicated, an opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on this application is expected in Q1 2022.

Christophe Bourdon, Chief Executive Officer of Orphazyme said, “Our team has been working at pace and we are looking forward to be interacting with an ad-hoc expert group in the coming weeks for the European submission.


For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, Chief Financial Officer +45 2898 9055


About Orphazyme A/S
Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. ADSs representing Orphazyme’s shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).

About arimoclomol
Arimoclomol is an investigational drug candidate that amplifies the production of heat shock proteins (HSPs). HSPs can rescue defective misfolded proteins, clear protein aggregates, and improve the function of lysosomes. Arimoclomol is administered orally, and has now been studied in 10 Phase 1, four Phase 2, and three pivotal Phase 2/3 trials. Arimoclomol has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for NPC in the US and EU. Arimoclomol has received Fast-Track Designation (FTD), Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD), and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NPC. On June 17, 2021, Orphazyme received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application for arimoclomol for the treatment of NPC. A marketing authorization application (MAA) for arimoclomol in NPC has been filed with the European Medicines Agency and is under review.

Forward-looking statement
This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and otherwise, including the U.S. and EU regulatory processes for the potential approval of arimoclomol and the resubmission of the NDA to the FDA. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 2, 2021, the Company’s Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on June 11, 2021, and other filings Orphazyme makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the “Investors & Media” section of Orphazyme’s website at www.orphazyme.com. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    When dividend stocks go on sale, it can be an opportunity for investors to lock in a higher-than-normal yield. The dividend yield, of course is a function of both quarterly payments and the share price; when the latter falls, the yield goes up. A couple of already high-yielding stocks that are paying more than the S&P 500 average of 1.3% and have fallen near their 52-week lows are Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Mario Gabelli is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Mario Gabelli is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Selling These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli is an Italian-American investor and hedge fund manager who founded GAMCO Investors in […]

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Affirm stock slammed after outlook prompts questions about Amazon effect

    Affirm Holdings Inc. shares plunged more than 20% Thursday after the buy-now pay-later company mistakenly posted earnings results early, then faced tough questions about how new partnerships were affecting revenue.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.