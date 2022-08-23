Orrön Energy announces a preliminary acceptance level of 91 percent in the public offer to the shareholders of Slitevind

Orrön Energy AB

On 1 August 2022, Orrön Energy Holding AB, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orrön Energy AB (publ), (“Orrön Energy” or the “Company”) announced a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Slitevind AB (publ) (“Slitevind”) to tender all shares in Slitevind for SEK 125 in cash per share (the “Offer”).



The initial acceptance period of the Offer expired earlier today on 23 August 2022. Completion of the Offer is conditional upon, inter alia, the Offer being accepted to such extent that Orrön Energy becomes the owner of more than 90 percent of the shares in Slitevind (on a fully diluted basis). A preliminary count of received acceptances indicates that shareholders with an aggregate shareholding of approximately 91 percent of all shares in Slitevind have accepted the Offer. The final count is still ongoing, and the total number of shares tendered during the initial acceptance period of the Offer is expected to be announced on or around 24 August 2022.

Advisers

Orrön Energy has engaged SEB Corporate Finance as financial adviser, Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå as legal adviser and Skeppsbron Skatt as tax adviser in connection with the Offer.





Further information

For further information, please contact:

Robert Eriksson

Director Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

robert.eriksson@orron.com

Jenny Sandström

Communications Lead

Tel: +41 79 431 63 68

jenny.sandstrom@orron.com

This is information that Orrön Energy is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 18:45 (CEST) on 23 August 2022.

Orrön Energy is an independent, publicly listed (Nasdaq Stockholm: “ORRON”) renewables company within the Lundin Group of Companies. Orrön Energy has a portfolio of high quality and cash flow generating assets in the Nordics, with the financial capacity to fund further growth and acquisitions. With a major shareholder, management and Board with a proven track record of organic growth, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to create shareholder value through the energy transition.





