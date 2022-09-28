U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.06
    +3.56 (+4.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.60
    +32.40 (+1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    +0.55 (+3.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9737
    +0.0139 (+1.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0153 (+1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1140
    -0.6770 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,600.87
    +508.33 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.91
    +18.12 (+4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Announces Strategic Initiatives to Drive Long-Term Growth and Improve Operating Efficiencies

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
·8 min read
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. ("Orrstown" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), today announced initiatives designed to drive long-term growth, focus the organization on a rapidly changing banking environment and improve operating efficiencies. These initiatives include the closing of five branch locations and certain staffing model adjustments.

As a result of these initiatives, the Company expects to incur a one-time pre-tax charge of approximately $3.1 million (consisting of building and fixed asset write-offs of $1.9 million and early retirement/severance costs of $1.2 million) in the third quarter of 2022.

The initiatives currently are expected to generate approximately $3.4 million of pre-tax annual expense savings once completed ($2.7 million from staffing model adjustments and $700,000 from reduced facilities costs). The Company intends to utilize a portion of the savings generated from these initiatives to address ongoing wage pressures and make additional investments in technology to both create operational efficiencies and enhance the Bank’s digital client experience. Based on the Company’s expected third quarter operating expense rate (excluding the one-time charge), the Company estimates that the impact of these net savings on operating expenses will be a reduction of approximately $1.0 million annually.

“The actions announced today serve as a critical step towards repositioning the franchise to focus on emerging delivery channels and digital solutions and maximizing our efficiency through continued automation. We will still seek to expand the franchise through strategic placement of brick-and-mortar locations along with providing best in class digital solutions. We intend to continue to provide the service our clients have come to expect while broadening our impact across the region. The savings generated will allow for expense control while also supporting the investments needed to achieve our long-term vision, which includes a robust digital experience to align with evolving client needs,” commented Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., Orrstown’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The five branches expected to be closed are located in Chambersburg, PA (Lincoln Way East), East Earl, PA (Shady Maple), Mechanicsburg, PA (Simpson Street), Orrstown, PA (Orrstown) and Spring Run, PA (Path Valley). The branch closures, subject to regulatory approval, are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Bank is not exiting any markets and is simply adjusting its distribution model within existing markets. Clients will continue to have access to full service in-person banking services at nearby branch locations. In addition, we intend to maintain a physical presence, including an ATM, at the Orrstown and Path Valley locations.

When combined with the 11 branch closures completed in 2020 and 2021, the Company will have eliminated 16 branches, or 43% of its physical branch locations, since December 31, 2019. Once the branch closures are completed, the Bank’s average branch size, based on deposits as of June 30, 2022, is expected to be approximately $118 million, a significant increase from approximately $50 million in December of 2019.

The staffing model adjustments will be comprised of the elimination of certain positions within the Bank and early retirement packages for three officers. The Company expects to retain many of the impacted retail employees to fill existing vacancies within the organization. Employees impacted by the branch closures will be given preference in filling the remaining open positions. Employees who will not be retained will be paid severance based on their years of service with the Bank and be provided with outplacement services to assist them with identifying other employment opportunities.

About the Company

With $2.8 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Kent and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to, among other things, future events and the Company's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical factors, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control, and include, but are not limited to, statements related to new business development, new loan opportunities, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, merger and acquisition activity, reducing risk assets and mitigating losses in the future. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and there can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the desired level of new business development and new loans, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, successful merger and acquisition activity and continued reductions in risk assets or mitigate losses in the future. In addition to risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including those related to variants) and resulting governmental and societal responses, factors which could cause the actual results of the Company's operations to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: ineffectiveness of the Company's strategic growth plan due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition and how it may impact our community banking model, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; the integration of the Company's strategic acquisitions; the inability to fully achieve expected savings, efficiencies or synergies from mergers and acquisitions and cost savings initiatives, or taking longer than estimated for such savings, efficiencies and synergies to be realized; changes in laws and regulations; interest rate movements; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatility in the securities markets; the demand for our products and services; deteriorating economic conditions; geopolitical tensions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; expenses associated with pending litigation and legal proceedings; the failure of the SBA to honor its guarantee of loans issued under the SBA PPP; the timing of the repayment of SBA PPP loans and the impact it has on fee recognition; our ability to convert new relationships gained through the SBA PPP efforts to full banking relationships; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in other filings made with the SEC. The statements are valid only as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect it. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Dyckman
Executive Vice President, General Counsel
Phone (717) 510-7262


Recommended Stories

  • Apple tells suppliers to pull back iPhone 14 production, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple has ditched plans to increase iPhone 14 production.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Bounced Back Today

    Shares of beaten-down big tech stocks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) bounced back today, rising 2%, 3.4%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 11:34 a.m. ET. There wasn't much company specific news from these three today, but their shares being down so much on the year already, combined with some marginally favorable news this morning on interest rates and geopolitics, was enough to get their stocks moving higher. Equity investors may not have noticed, but Treasury Bond yields may be determining your stock portfolio performance this year more than you think -- especially when it comes to technology growth stocks.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Powell Speech; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday, ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech, struggling to avoid a seventh straight decline.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • 12 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Asian stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more Asian stocks, go directly to 5 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today. Higher energy and food prices are impacting the economies of developing Asian countries more than the rest of the world. According to a […]

  • Inflation: There's still 'time for the Fed to change course,' strategist says

    Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist Kristina Hooper joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss central bank policy, bond yields, and the Bank of England's recent course of action.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. Several of the world’s biggest economies face increasing recession risks as a result of the skyrocketing inflation and the […]

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low That Could Double, According to Wall Street

    It's been a painful year for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders. The e-commerce specialist's 10-for-1 stock split did little to improve its stock market performance; as things stand, Shopify is currently hovering near its 52-week low. Is the Street right about Shopify?

  • Where Will C3.ai Stock Be in 3 Years?

    Three troubling hints indicate this partnership could be in trouble: Baker Hughes already renegotiated lower revenue commitments to extend the agreement last year, it divested its own equity stake in C3.ai, and it invested in C3.ai's competitor Augury instead. If Baker Hughes walks away from the JV, C3.ai's revenue will plummet. To diversify away from Baker Hughes and other large customers, C3.ai is aggressively pursuing smaller contracts from smaller customers.

  • Alphabet (GOOG) Reported Strong Quarterly Result Despite the Tough Macroeconomic Conditions

    Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its “Lakehouse Global Growth Fund” July 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. July was an eventful month, and the fund returned 11.1% net of fees and expenses compared to 5.4% for its benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings […]

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • The Tesla Trap is Forming Again - Here is Why Bears Might be Wrong

    In this analysis, we will look at some of the aspects the market may have adapted when pricing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and explore why the stock may retain current levels. Even though the fundamentals may not reflect the current valuation.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Extends Romeo Exchange Offer, Recalls All E-Trucks

    Nikola (NKLA) announces extending the exchange offer to buy outstanding shares of Romeo's common stock. The truck maker will recall all the 93 electric Tre trucks built to date over seat belt glitch.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • Prediction: These Will Be Some of the Best-Performing Stocks In 2023

    The technology sector has been crushed this year, but here's where to look for growth as we roll into 2023.

  • Why Apple stock could see ‘a lot of pain,’ according to an analyst

    Boyar Research's Jonathan Boyar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss low stock valuations, the stock market, and his stock picks in the financial and tech sectors.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks Down 20.7% to 43.2% to Buy Now for Years of Passive Income

    If there is a silver lining to this year's downdraft in the stock market, it's providing investors with some great long-term investment opportunities. Three top dividend stocks that are down sharply and look like great buys right now are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).

  • Dow Jones Jumps As Yields Plunge; This New Cathie Wood Buy Rockets; Bitcoin Rallies, Coinbase Jumps

    The Dow Jones powered higher. A Cathie Wood buy was surging as Biogen exploded. Coinbase stock jumped as Bitcoin rose. Apple stock dived.