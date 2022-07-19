Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
Net income of $8.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $8.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022; earnings grew despite a significant reduction in Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") income and a higher provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022
Return on average assets of 1.25% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1.20% in the first quarter of 2022
Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased to 3.68% in the second quarter of 2022 from 3.49% in the first quarter of 2022; reflects the deployment of excess liquidity into commercial loans and investments as well as the favorable impact of our asset-sensitive balance sheet in a rising interest rate environment
Second quarter commercial loan growth, excluding SBA PPP loans, was $125.9 million, or 34% annualized
Noninterest income of $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2022; swap fee income opportunities continue with commercial clients
Noninterest expenses decreased by $0.6 million to $18.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 from $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2022; efficiency ratio improved to 60% in the second quarter of 2022 from 64% in the first quarter of 2022
Provision for loan losses of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2022; increase due to combined impact of higher loan production during the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the reduction of certain qualitative factor assumptions during the first quarter of 2022
The Company repurchased 407,824 shares of its common stock at an average price of $24.25 per share during the three months ended June 30, 2022
The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per common share, payable August 8, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2022
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. ("Orrstown" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net income totaled $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $8.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.83 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $0.76 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $0.79 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President & CEO, commented, “The Orrstown growth story was accelerated with key hires and acquisitions in 2018 and 2019 and resonated throughout 2020 and 2021 with our PPP success and significant loan production. This has led to strong profitability in 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, despite a $1.6 million reduction in PPP-related interest income and a $1.5 million increase in provision for loan losses, our net income and earnings per share grew on a linked quarter basis. This occurred as a result of the growth in the loan portfolio since 2020, strategic balance sheet management efforts and expense reductions. We have also benefited from three interest rate increases so far in 2022 and any future increases are expected to further enhance our net interest margin.”
Mr. Quinn added, “Our focus for the second half of 2022 is on navigating through an uncertain economic environment to enhance shareholder value. We will continue to adjust our balance sheet strategy while considering economic data in an effort to counteract the impact of a potential downturn. While we have experienced strong headwinds in mortgage banking, our wealth management team continues to generate steady earnings despite a steep market decline. We continue to seek opportunities to maintain or improve non-interest income from swaps and other relationship-based fees. Orrstown also plans to continue to make investments in technology to enhance its digital platform. Despite the uncertainty of the operating environment, we believe that Orrstown is well positioned for success."
DISCUSSION OF RESULTS
Balance Sheet
Loans
Excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans increased by $131.7 million from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022, or 29% annualized. SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, declined by $92.3 million to $30.2 million at June 30, 2022 from $122.5 million at March 31, 2022 due to forgiveness activity. Commercial loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, increased by $125.9 million, or 34% annualized, from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022. Loans held for investment, which includes SBA PPP loans, increased by $39.3 million from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022, or 8% annualized, as the impact of SBA PPP loan forgiveness was offset by net commercial and home equity loan production.
The remaining gross balance of SBA PPP loans is $30.9 million at June 30, 2022. Net deferred SBA PPP fees of $0.7 million remain at June 30, 2022, substantially all of which are expected to be earned by the end of 2022.
The consumer portfolio grew by $5.7 million, or 6% annualized, in the three months ended June 30, 2022. Home equity lines of credit increased by $6.5 million, or 16% annualized, in the three months ended June 30, 2022.
Investment Securities
Investment securities decreased by $17.3 million to $519.2 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $536.5 million at March 31, 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Bank purchased municipal securities totaling $10.8 million and mortgage-backed securities totaling $15.8 million. These purchases were offset by net unrealized losses of $18.6 million, which resulted from market interest rate increases, the call of a non-agency collateralized mortgage obligation ("CMO") security of $13.5 million and normal paydown activity. With the rise in interest rates, the Company purchased certain investment securities, which have enhanced interest income, while still maintaining an acceptable interest rate risk profile. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at June 30, 2022, highlighting the concentrations, credit ratings and credit enhancement levels of the investment securities portfolio at such date.
Deposits
Deposits decreased by $67.4 million, or 11% annualized, totaling approximately $2.5 billion at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $46.3 million, or 19% annualized, certificates of deposits decreased by $21.4 million, or 30% annualized, and money market and savings deposits decreased by $11.1 million, or 6% annualized, in each case from March 31, 2022. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $11.5 million, or 8% annualized. The decrease in deposits resulted primarily from seasonality from public fund balances and certificate of deposit runoff. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio was 81% at June 30, 2022, an increase of 3% from March 31, 2022 due to the combination of loan growth and lower deposit balances.
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income increased by $1.5 million to $24.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $22.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased to 3.68% in the second quarter of 2022 from 3.49% in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest margin was primarily a result of the investment of cash into higher yielding commercial loans and investment securities and the rising interest rates that positively impacted interest-earning assets.
Interest income on loans, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, included prepayment fee income of $0.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million, compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Interest income recognized on SBA PPP loans totaled $1.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $3.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. The SBA PPP loan portfolio averaged $72.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $155.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, which reflects continued forgiveness from the SBA.
Average cash and cash equivalents decreased from $199.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $131.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease reflects the deployment of excess cash balances into commercial loans and investment securities, as well as a decrease in deposits.
Provision for Loan Losses
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to increased loan production during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022, and the reduction of certain qualitative factor assumptions for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $4 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net recoveries of $28 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The allowance for loan losses totaled $23.3 million at June 30, 2022, compared with $21.5 million at March 31, 2022, and the allowance for loan losses to total loans increased to 1.15% at June 30, 2022 from 1.09% from March 31, 2022.
Asset quality metrics strengthened further in the second quarter of 2022. Classified loans decreased by $3.7 million, or 16%, to $19.6 million at June 30, 2022 from $23.4 million at March 31, 2022 due primarily to risk rating upgrades. Nonperforming loans remained relatively flat at 0.27% and 0.28% of gross loans at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. As a result of the increase in the allowance for loan losses, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans increased to 432% at June 30, 2022 from 390% at March 31, 2022. The allowance for loan losses to non-SBA guaranteed loans(1) remained at 1.2% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. Management believes the allowance for loan losses to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic conditions.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $7.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $7.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Swap fee income remained strong at $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Mortgage banking income decreased by $0.2 million from $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Market conditions during the first half of 2022, including low housing inventory and a rising interest rate environment, caused a further decline in residential mortgage loan production and corresponding reductions in the residential mortgage loan pipeline and secondary market sales during the three months ended June 30, 2022,. These changes resulted in a decrease in the gain on sale of residential mortgage loans of $0.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage loans sold totaled $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $31.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Other income decreased by $0.2 million to $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $1.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022. The second quarter included a gain on the sale of an SBA loan of $35 thousand compared to a gain on the sale of an SBA loan of $271 thousand in the three months ended March 31, 2022.
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net losses on investment securities decreased by $146 thousand to $3 thousand from the first quarter of 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, there was an impairment charge of $171 thousand on a non-agency CMO, which was subsequently called in the three months ended June 30, 2022.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses decreased by $0.6 million to $18.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $19.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Advertising and bank promotions increased by $0.5 million to $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to $0.5 million in contributions to the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program. The related tax credit on these contributions caused taxes other than income to decrease by $0.5 million to $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.
Other expenses decreased by $0.4 million from $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to a decline in loan-related costs incurred by the Bank of $0.3 million and improvement in the market value of derivatives of $0.1 million. FDIC insurance expense decreased from $0.3 million during the first quarter of 2022 to $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 due to a decline in both the assessment base and rate for the Bank.
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 17.4% compared with 19.4% for the first quarter of 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is less than the 21% federal statutory rate due to tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies, as well as tax credits. The lower effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2022 resulted from an increase in non-taxable investment securities and loans, which lowered projected taxable income for the full year.
Capital
Shareholders’ equity totaled $237.5 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $17.3 million from $254.8 million at March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $14.7 million in accumulated other comprehensive income due primarily to an increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities resulting from higher market interest rates, share repurchases of $9.9 million, and dividends paid of $2.1 million, partially offset by net income of $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share(1) decreased by 3.8% from $21.03 per share at March 31, 2022 to $20.23 per share at June 30, 2022 as a result of the decrease in shareholders' equity from the increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities and share repurchases.
The Company's tangible common equity ratio decreased to 7.7% at June 30, 2022 from 8.1% at March 31, 2022 due primarily to the decrease in tangible equity from share repurchases and the unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio decreased to 8.5% at June 30, 2022 from 8.8% at March 31, 2022 due to the impact of share repurchases on shareholders' equity and the increase in average assets caused primarily by an increase in average deposits over that period. The Company's total risk-based capital ratio decreased to 13.5% at June 30, 2022 from 14.3% at March 31, 2022 due to deployment of cash into commercial loans, a decrease in capital from the share repurchases and an increase in deferred tax assets resulting from the increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities.
The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, payable August 8, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2022. The dividend payout ratio totaled 23% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 25% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. At this time, the Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.
Investor Relations Contact:
Neelesh Kalani
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Phone (717) 510-7097
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Profitability for the period:
Net interest income
$
24,118
$
21,901
$
46,691
$
43,756
Provision for loan losses
1,775
625
2,075
(375
)
Noninterest income
7,194
6,664
14,668
14,208
Noninterest expenses
18,794
17,033
38,158
34,816
Income before income taxes
10,743
10,907
21,126
23,523
Income tax expense
1,872
2,131
3,887
4,540
Net income available to common shareholders
$
8,871
$
8,776
$
17,239
$
18,983
Financial ratios:
Return on average assets (1)
1.25
%
1.20
%
1.22
%
1.33
%
Return on average equity (1)
14.42
%
13.56
%
13.51
%
15.04
%
Net interest margin (1)
3.68
%
3.24
%
3.59
%
3.31
%
Efficiency ratio
60.0
%
59.6
%
62.2
%
60.1
%
Income per common share:
Basic
$
0.84
$
0.80
$
1.61
$
1.73
Diluted
$
0.83
$
0.79
$
1.59
$
1.71
Average equity to average assets
8.64
%
8.83
%
9.05
%
8.84
%
(1) Annualized.
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(continued)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
At period-end:
Total assets
$
2,824,201
$
2,834,565
Total deposits
2,478,616
2,464,929
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
1,994,350
1,958,806
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value
7,824
8,868
Securities available for sale
512,698
472,438
Borrowings
25,965
25,197
Subordinated notes
31,994
31,963
Shareholders' equity
237,527
271,656
Credit quality and capital ratios (1):
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.15
%
1.07
%
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.27
%
0.33
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.19
%
0.23
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
432
%
328
%
Total risk-based capital:
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
13.5
%
15.0
%
Orrstown Bank
13.3
%
14.0
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital:
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
10.9
%
12.2
%
Orrstown Bank
12.2
%
12.9
%
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
10.9
%
12.2
%
Orrstown Bank
12.2
%
12.9
%
Tier 1 leverage capital:
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
8.5
%
8.5
%
Orrstown Bank
9.5
%
8.9
%
Book value per common share
$
22.25
$
24.29
(1) Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
25,825
$
21,217
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
86,081
187,493
Cash and cash equivalents
111,906
208,710
Restricted investments in bank stocks
6,500
7,252
Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $549,876 and $466,806 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)
512,698
472,438
Loans held for sale, at fair value
7,824
8,868
Loans
2,017,629
1,979,986
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(23,279
)
(21,180
)
Net loans
1,994,350
1,958,806
Premises and equipment, net
33,429
34,045
Cash surrender value of life insurance
70,912
70,217
Goodwill
18,724
18,724
Other intangible assets, net
3,610
4,183
Accrued interest receivable
8,425
8,234
Other assets
55,823
43,088
Total assets
$
2,824,201
$
2,834,565
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
569,231
$
553,238
Interest-bearing
1,909,385
1,911,691
Total deposits
2,478,616
2,464,929
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
24,287
23,301
FHLB advances and other
1,678
1,896
Subordinated notes
31,994
31,963
Accrued interest and other liabilities
50,099
40,820
Total liabilities
2,586,674
2,562,909
Shareholders’ Equity
Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share 50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,236,558 shares issued and 10,675,679 outstanding at June 30, 2022; 11,258,167 shares issued and 11,183,050 outstanding at December 31, 2021
585
586
Additional paid—in capital
188,178
189,689
Retained earnings
91,723
78,700
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(29,370
)
4,449
Treasury stock— 560,879 and 75,117 shares, at cost at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
(13,589
)
(1,768
)
Total shareholders’ equity
237,527
271,656
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
2,824,201
$
2,834,565
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
Loans
$
22,027
$
21,323
$
43,396
$
42,834
Investment securities - taxable
1,957
1,614
3,555
3,493
Investment securities - tax-exempt
1,131
638
1,853
1,138
Short-term investments
235
81
336
120
Total interest income
25,350
23,656
49,140
47,585
Interest expense
Deposits
701
1,081
1,386
2,473
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
7
8
14
17
FHLB advances and other
21
164
43
335
Subordinated notes
503
502
1,006
1,004
Total interest expense
1,232
1,755
2,449
3,829
Net interest income
24,118
21,901
46,691
43,756
Provision for loan losses
1,775
625
2,075
(375
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
22,343
21,276
44,616
44,131
Noninterest income
Service charges
1,194
880
2,267
1,765
Interchange income
1,064
1,064
2,045
2,019
Swap fee income
785
15
1,738
68
Wealth management income
2,894
2,930
5,763
5,653
Mortgage banking activities
498
1,162
1,219
3,351
Investment securities (losses) gains
(3
)
11
(149
)
156
Other income
762
602
1,785
1,196
Total noninterest income
7,194
6,664
14,668
14,208
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
11,312
10,212
22,649
20,409
Occupancy, furniture and equipment
2,423
2,400
4,990
4,918
Data processing
1,165
1,032
2,218
2,051
Advertising and bank promotions
881
274
1,236
699
FDIC insurance
190
158
473
352
Professional services
722
579
1,530
1,300
Taxes other than income
108
462
672
913
Intangible asset amortization
281
324
573
658
Other operating expenses
1,712
1,592
3,817
3,516
Total noninterest expenses
18,794
17,033
38,158
34,816
Income before income tax expense
10,743
10,907
21,126
23,523
Income tax expense
1,872
2,131
3,887
4,540
Net income
$
8,871
$
8,776
$
17,239
$
18,983
Share information:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.84
$
0.80
$
1.61
$
1.73
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.83
$
0.79
$
1.59
$
1.71
Weighted average shares - basic
10,610
10,975
10,735
10,975
Weighted average shares - diluted
10,744
11,112
10,875
11,093
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Taxable-
Taxable-
Taxable-
Taxable-
Taxable-
Taxable-
Taxable-
Taxable-
Taxable-
Taxable-
Average
Equivalent
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
Equivalent
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances
$
131,449
$
235
0.72
%
$
199,788
$
101
0.20
%
$
250,336
$
98
0.16
%
$
347,242
$
135
0.15
%
$
290,039
$
81
0.11
%
Investment securities (1)
523,940
3,388
2.59
472,195
2,512
2.13
477,217
2,506
2.08
464,417
2,339
2.00
438,110
2,421
2.22
Loans (1)(2)(3)
2,008,283
22,090
4.41
1,974,804
21,429
4.39
1,975,014
21,559
4.33
1,919,926
19,945
4.12
2,014,600
21,375
4.26
Total interest-earning assets
2,663,672
25,713
3.87
2,646,787
24,042
3.67
2,702,567
24,163
3.55
2,731,585
22,419
3.26
2,742,749
23,877
3.49
Other assets
192,561
184,300
187,622
195,089
188,810
Total
$
2,856,233
$
2,831,087
$
2,890,189
$
2,926,674
$
2,931,559
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,420,051
301
0.09
$
1,398,182
256
0.07
$
1,430,845
273
0.08
$
1,411,243
286
0.08
$
1,394,384
292
0.08
Savings deposits
236,916
63
0.11
227,676
57
0.10
215,957
55
0.10
209,112
53
0.10
200,439
50
0.10
Time deposits
275,408
337
0.49
298,618
372
0.51
313,148
461
0.58
349,215
598
0.68
382,467
739
0.78
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,932,375
701
0.15
1,924,476
685
0.14
1,959,950
789
0.16
1,969,570
937
0.19
1,977,290
1,081
0.22
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
24,045
7
0.11
23,530
7
0.12
24,069
7
0.12
23,578
8
0.13
22,417
8
0.14
FHLB advances and other
1,741
21
4.74
1,850
22
4.74
1,956
23
4.70
45,071
123
1.09
57,896
164
1.14
Subordinated notes
31,985
503
6.29
31,969
503
6.29
31,954
503
6.29
31,938
503
6.29
31,924
502
6.29
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,990,146
1,232
0.25
1,981,825
1,217
0.25
2,017,929
1,322
0.26
2,070,157
1,571
0.30
2,089,527
1,755
0.34
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
572,171
540,139
559,882
548,923
545,617
Other
47,190
40,919
42,380
38,409
37,561
Total Liabilities
2,609,507
2,562,883
2,620,191
2,657,489
2,672,705
Shareholders' Equity
246,726
268,204
269,998
269,185
258,854
Total
$
2,856,233
$
2,831,087
$
2,890,189
$
2,926,674
$
2,931,559
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread
24,481
3.62
%
22,825
3.42
%
22,841
3.29
%
20,848
2.96
%
22,122
3.15
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin
3.68
%
3.49
%
3.35
%
3.03
%
3.24
%
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
(363
)
(252
)
(243
)
(228
)
(221
)
Net interest income
$
24,118
$
22,573
$
22,598
$
20,620
$
21,901
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
134
%
134
%
134
%
132
%
131
%
NOTES:
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Taxable-
Taxable-
Taxable-
Taxable-
Average
Equivalent
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
Equivalent
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances
$
165,430
$
336
0.41
%
$
218,216
$
120
0.11
%
Investment securities (1)
498,210
5,900
2.37
453,108
4,933
2.20
Loans (1)(2)(3)
1,991,636
43,519
4.40
2,023,858
42,949
4.28
Total interest-earning assets
2,655,276
49,755
3.77
2,695,182
48,002
3.59
Other assets
188,454
185,791
Total
$
2,843,730
$
2,880,973
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,409,177
557
0.08
$
1,364,483
728
0.11
Savings deposits
232,322
120
0.10
192,039
96
0.10
Time deposits
286,949
709
0.50
389,828
1,649
0.85
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,928,448
1,386
0.14
1,946,350
2,473
0.26
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
23,789
14
0.12
21,937
17
0.16
FHLB advances and other
1,795
43
4.74
57,948
335
1.17
Subordinated notes
31,977
1,006
6.29
31,916
1,004
6.29
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,986,009