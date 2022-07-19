Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.

Net income of $8.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $8.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022; earnings grew despite a significant reduction in Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") income and a higher provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022

Return on average assets of 1.25% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1.20% in the first quarter of 2022

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased to 3.68% in the second quarter of 2022 from 3.49% in the first quarter of 2022; reflects the deployment of excess liquidity into commercial loans and investments as well as the favorable impact of our asset-sensitive balance sheet in a rising interest rate environment

Second quarter commercial loan growth, excluding SBA PPP loans, was $125.9 million, or 34% annualized

Noninterest income of $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2022; swap fee income opportunities continue with commercial clients

Noninterest expenses decreased by $0.6 million to $18.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 from $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2022; efficiency ratio improved to 60% in the second quarter of 2022 from 64% in the first quarter of 2022

Provision for loan losses of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2022; increase due to combined impact of higher loan production during the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the reduction of certain qualitative factor assumptions during the first quarter of 2022

The Company repurchased 407,824 shares of its common stock at an average price of $24.25 per share during the three months ended June 30, 2022

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per common share, payable August 8, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2022

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. ("Orrstown" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net income totaled $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $8.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.83 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $0.76 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $0.79 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.



Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President & CEO, commented, “The Orrstown growth story was accelerated with key hires and acquisitions in 2018 and 2019 and resonated throughout 2020 and 2021 with our PPP success and significant loan production. This has led to strong profitability in 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, despite a $1.6 million reduction in PPP-related interest income and a $1.5 million increase in provision for loan losses, our net income and earnings per share grew on a linked quarter basis. This occurred as a result of the growth in the loan portfolio since 2020, strategic balance sheet management efforts and expense reductions. We have also benefited from three interest rate increases so far in 2022 and any future increases are expected to further enhance our net interest margin.”

Mr. Quinn added, “Our focus for the second half of 2022 is on navigating through an uncertain economic environment to enhance shareholder value. We will continue to adjust our balance sheet strategy while considering economic data in an effort to counteract the impact of a potential downturn. While we have experienced strong headwinds in mortgage banking, our wealth management team continues to generate steady earnings despite a steep market decline. We continue to seek opportunities to maintain or improve non-interest income from swaps and other relationship-based fees. Orrstown also plans to continue to make investments in technology to enhance its digital platform. Despite the uncertainty of the operating environment, we believe that Orrstown is well positioned for success."

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans

Excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans increased by $131.7 million from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022, or 29% annualized. SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, declined by $92.3 million to $30.2 million at June 30, 2022 from $122.5 million at March 31, 2022 due to forgiveness activity. Commercial loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, increased by $125.9 million, or 34% annualized, from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022. Loans held for investment, which includes SBA PPP loans, increased by $39.3 million from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022, or 8% annualized, as the impact of SBA PPP loan forgiveness was offset by net commercial and home equity loan production.

The remaining gross balance of SBA PPP loans is $30.9 million at June 30, 2022. Net deferred SBA PPP fees of $0.7 million remain at June 30, 2022, substantially all of which are expected to be earned by the end of 2022.

The consumer portfolio grew by $5.7 million, or 6% annualized, in the three months ended June 30, 2022. Home equity lines of credit increased by $6.5 million, or 16% annualized, in the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Investment Securities

Investment securities decreased by $17.3 million to $519.2 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $536.5 million at March 31, 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Bank purchased municipal securities totaling $10.8 million and mortgage-backed securities totaling $15.8 million. These purchases were offset by net unrealized losses of $18.6 million, which resulted from market interest rate increases, the call of a non-agency collateralized mortgage obligation ("CMO") security of $13.5 million and normal paydown activity. With the rise in interest rates, the Company purchased certain investment securities, which have enhanced interest income, while still maintaining an acceptable interest rate risk profile. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at June 30, 2022, highlighting the concentrations, credit ratings and credit enhancement levels of the investment securities portfolio at such date.

Deposits

Deposits decreased by $67.4 million, or 11% annualized, totaling approximately $2.5 billion at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $46.3 million, or 19% annualized, certificates of deposits decreased by $21.4 million, or 30% annualized, and money market and savings deposits decreased by $11.1 million, or 6% annualized, in each case from March 31, 2022. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $11.5 million, or 8% annualized. The decrease in deposits resulted primarily from seasonality from public fund balances and certificate of deposit runoff. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio was 81% at June 30, 2022, an increase of 3% from March 31, 2022 due to the combination of loan growth and lower deposit balances.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income increased by $1.5 million to $24.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $22.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased to 3.68% in the second quarter of 2022 from 3.49% in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest margin was primarily a result of the investment of cash into higher yielding commercial loans and investment securities and the rising interest rates that positively impacted interest-earning assets.

Interest income on loans, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, included prepayment fee income of $0.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million, compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Interest income recognized on SBA PPP loans totaled $1.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $3.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. The SBA PPP loan portfolio averaged $72.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $155.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, which reflects continued forgiveness from the SBA.

Average cash and cash equivalents decreased from $199.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $131.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease reflects the deployment of excess cash balances into commercial loans and investment securities, as well as a decrease in deposits.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to increased loan production during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022, and the reduction of certain qualitative factor assumptions for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $4 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net recoveries of $28 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The allowance for loan losses totaled $23.3 million at June 30, 2022, compared with $21.5 million at March 31, 2022, and the allowance for loan losses to total loans increased to 1.15% at June 30, 2022 from 1.09% from March 31, 2022.

Asset quality metrics strengthened further in the second quarter of 2022. Classified loans decreased by $3.7 million, or 16%, to $19.6 million at June 30, 2022 from $23.4 million at March 31, 2022 due primarily to risk rating upgrades. Nonperforming loans remained relatively flat at 0.27% and 0.28% of gross loans at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. As a result of the increase in the allowance for loan losses, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans increased to 432% at June 30, 2022 from 390% at March 31, 2022. The allowance for loan losses to non-SBA guaranteed loans(1) remained at 1.2% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. Management believes the allowance for loan losses to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic conditions.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $7.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $7.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Swap fee income remained strong at $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Mortgage banking income decreased by $0.2 million from $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Market conditions during the first half of 2022, including low housing inventory and a rising interest rate environment, caused a further decline in residential mortgage loan production and corresponding reductions in the residential mortgage loan pipeline and secondary market sales during the three months ended June 30, 2022,. These changes resulted in a decrease in the gain on sale of residential mortgage loans of $0.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage loans sold totaled $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $31.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Other income decreased by $0.2 million to $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $1.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022. The second quarter included a gain on the sale of an SBA loan of $35 thousand compared to a gain on the sale of an SBA loan of $271 thousand in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net losses on investment securities decreased by $146 thousand to $3 thousand from the first quarter of 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, there was an impairment charge of $171 thousand on a non-agency CMO, which was subsequently called in the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses decreased by $0.6 million to $18.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $19.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Advertising and bank promotions increased by $0.5 million to $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to $0.5 million in contributions to the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program. The related tax credit on these contributions caused taxes other than income to decrease by $0.5 million to $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Other expenses decreased by $0.4 million from $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to a decline in loan-related costs incurred by the Bank of $0.3 million and improvement in the market value of derivatives of $0.1 million. FDIC insurance expense decreased from $0.3 million during the first quarter of 2022 to $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 due to a decline in both the assessment base and rate for the Bank.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 17.4% compared with 19.4% for the first quarter of 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is less than the 21% federal statutory rate due to tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies, as well as tax credits. The lower effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2022 resulted from an increase in non-taxable investment securities and loans, which lowered projected taxable income for the full year.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $237.5 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $17.3 million from $254.8 million at March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $14.7 million in accumulated other comprehensive income due primarily to an increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities resulting from higher market interest rates, share repurchases of $9.9 million, and dividends paid of $2.1 million, partially offset by net income of $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share(1) decreased by 3.8% from $21.03 per share at March 31, 2022 to $20.23 per share at June 30, 2022 as a result of the decrease in shareholders' equity from the increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities and share repurchases.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio decreased to 7.7% at June 30, 2022 from 8.1% at March 31, 2022 due primarily to the decrease in tangible equity from share repurchases and the unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio decreased to 8.5% at June 30, 2022 from 8.8% at March 31, 2022 due to the impact of share repurchases on shareholders' equity and the increase in average assets caused primarily by an increase in average deposits over that period. The Company's total risk-based capital ratio decreased to 13.5% at June 30, 2022 from 14.3% at March 31, 2022 due to deployment of cash into commercial loans, a decrease in capital from the share repurchases and an increase in deferred tax assets resulting from the increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, payable August 8, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2022. The dividend payout ratio totaled 23% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 25% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. At this time, the Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Profitability for the period: Net interest income $ 24,118 $ 21,901 $ 46,691 $ 43,756 Provision for loan losses 1,775 625 2,075 (375 ) Noninterest income 7,194 6,664 14,668 14,208 Noninterest expenses 18,794 17,033 38,158 34,816 Income before income taxes 10,743 10,907 21,126 23,523 Income tax expense 1,872 2,131 3,887 4,540 Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,871 $ 8,776 $ 17,239 $ 18,983 Financial ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.25 % 1.20 % 1.22 % 1.33 % Return on average equity (1) 14.42 % 13.56 % 13.51 % 15.04 % Net interest margin (1) 3.68 % 3.24 % 3.59 % 3.31 % Efficiency ratio 60.0 % 59.6 % 62.2 % 60.1 % Income per common share: Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.80 $ 1.61 $ 1.73 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.79 $ 1.59 $ 1.71 Average equity to average assets 8.64 % 8.83 % 9.05 % 8.84 % (1) Annualized.







ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (continued) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 At period-end: Total assets $ 2,824,201 $ 2,834,565 Total deposits 2,478,616 2,464,929 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,994,350 1,958,806 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 7,824 8,868 Securities available for sale 512,698 472,438 Borrowings 25,965 25,197 Subordinated notes 31,994 31,963 Shareholders' equity 237,527 271,656 Credit quality and capital ratios (1): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.15 % 1.07 % Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.27 % 0.33 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.23 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 432 % 328 % Total risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 13.5 % 15.0 % Orrstown Bank 13.3 % 14.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 10.9 % 12.2 % Orrstown Bank 12.2 % 12.9 % Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 10.9 % 12.2 % Orrstown Bank 12.2 % 12.9 % Tier 1 leverage capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 8.5 % 8.5 % Orrstown Bank 9.5 % 8.9 % Book value per common share $ 22.25 $ 24.29 (1) Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings







ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 25,825 $ 21,217 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 86,081 187,493 Cash and cash equivalents 111,906 208,710 Restricted investments in bank stocks 6,500 7,252 Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $549,876 and $466,806 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 512,698 472,438 Loans held for sale, at fair value 7,824 8,868 Loans 2,017,629 1,979,986 Less: Allowance for loan losses (23,279 ) (21,180 ) Net loans 1,994,350 1,958,806 Premises and equipment, net 33,429 34,045 Cash surrender value of life insurance 70,912 70,217 Goodwill 18,724 18,724 Other intangible assets, net 3,610 4,183 Accrued interest receivable 8,425 8,234 Other assets 55,823 43,088 Total assets $ 2,824,201 $ 2,834,565 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 569,231 $ 553,238 Interest-bearing 1,909,385 1,911,691 Total deposits 2,478,616 2,464,929 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 24,287 23,301 FHLB advances and other 1,678 1,896 Subordinated notes 31,994 31,963 Accrued interest and other liabilities 50,099 40,820 Total liabilities 2,586,674 2,562,909 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share 50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,236,558 shares issued and 10,675,679 outstanding at June 30, 2022; 11,258,167 shares issued and 11,183,050 outstanding at December 31, 2021 585 586 Additional paid—in capital 188,178 189,689 Retained earnings 91,723 78,700 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (29,370 ) 4,449 Treasury stock— 560,879 and 75,117 shares, at cost at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (13,589 ) (1,768 ) Total shareholders’ equity 237,527 271,656 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,824,201 $ 2,834,565







ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Loans $ 22,027 $ 21,323 $ 43,396 $ 42,834 Investment securities - taxable 1,957 1,614 3,555 3,493 Investment securities - tax-exempt 1,131 638 1,853 1,138 Short-term investments 235 81 336 120 Total interest income 25,350 23,656 49,140 47,585 Interest expense Deposits 701 1,081 1,386 2,473 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 7 8 14 17 FHLB advances and other 21 164 43 335 Subordinated notes 503 502 1,006 1,004 Total interest expense 1,232 1,755 2,449 3,829 Net interest income 24,118 21,901 46,691 43,756 Provision for loan losses 1,775 625 2,075 (375 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,343 21,276 44,616 44,131 Noninterest income Service charges 1,194 880 2,267 1,765 Interchange income 1,064 1,064 2,045 2,019 Swap fee income 785 15 1,738 68 Wealth management income 2,894 2,930 5,763 5,653 Mortgage banking activities 498 1,162 1,219 3,351 Investment securities (losses) gains (3 ) 11 (149 ) 156 Other income 762 602 1,785 1,196 Total noninterest income 7,194 6,664 14,668 14,208 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 11,312 10,212 22,649 20,409 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 2,423 2,400 4,990 4,918 Data processing 1,165 1,032 2,218 2,051 Advertising and bank promotions 881 274 1,236 699 FDIC insurance 190 158 473 352 Professional services 722 579 1,530 1,300 Taxes other than income 108 462 672 913 Intangible asset amortization 281 324 573 658 Other operating expenses 1,712 1,592 3,817 3,516 Total noninterest expenses 18,794 17,033 38,158 34,816 Income before income tax expense 10,743 10,907 21,126 23,523 Income tax expense 1,872 2,131 3,887 4,540 Net income $ 8,871 $ 8,776 $ 17,239 $ 18,983 Share information: Basic earnings per share $ 0.84 $ 0.80 $ 1.61 $ 1.73 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 0.79 $ 1.59 $ 1.71 Weighted average shares - basic 10,610 10,975 10,735 10,975 Weighted average shares - diluted 10,744 11,112 10,875 11,093







ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 131,449 $ 235 0.72 % $ 199,788 $ 101 0.20 % $ 250,336 $ 98 0.16 % $ 347,242 $ 135 0.15 % $ 290,039 $ 81 0.11 % Investment securities (1) 523,940 3,388 2.59 472,195 2,512 2.13 477,217 2,506 2.08 464,417 2,339 2.00 438,110 2,421 2.22 Loans (1)(2)(3) 2,008,283 22,090 4.41 1,974,804 21,429 4.39 1,975,014 21,559 4.33 1,919,926 19,945 4.12 2,014,600 21,375 4.26 Total interest-earning assets 2,663,672 25,713 3.87 2,646,787 24,042 3.67 2,702,567 24,163 3.55 2,731,585 22,419 3.26 2,742,749 23,877 3.49 Other assets 192,561 184,300 187,622 195,089 188,810 Total $ 2,856,233 $ 2,831,087 $ 2,890,189 $ 2,926,674 $ 2,931,559 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,420,051 301 0.09 $ 1,398,182 256 0.07 $ 1,430,845 273 0.08 $ 1,411,243 286 0.08 $ 1,394,384 292 0.08 Savings deposits 236,916 63 0.11 227,676 57 0.10 215,957 55 0.10 209,112 53 0.10 200,439 50 0.10 Time deposits 275,408 337 0.49 298,618 372 0.51 313,148 461 0.58 349,215 598 0.68 382,467 739 0.78 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,932,375 701 0.15 1,924,476 685 0.14 1,959,950 789 0.16 1,969,570 937 0.19 1,977,290 1,081 0.22 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 24,045 7 0.11 23,530 7 0.12 24,069 7 0.12 23,578 8 0.13 22,417 8 0.14 FHLB advances and other 1,741 21 4.74 1,850 22 4.74 1,956 23 4.70 45,071 123 1.09 57,896 164 1.14 Subordinated notes 31,985 503 6.29 31,969 503 6.29 31,954 503 6.29 31,938 503 6.29 31,924 502 6.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,990,146 1,232 0.25 1,981,825 1,217 0.25 2,017,929 1,322 0.26 2,070,157 1,571 0.30 2,089,527 1,755 0.34 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 572,171 540,139 559,882 548,923 545,617 Other 47,190 40,919 42,380 38,409 37,561 Total Liabilities 2,609,507 2,562,883 2,620,191 2,657,489 2,672,705 Shareholders' Equity 246,726 268,204 269,998 269,185 258,854 Total $ 2,856,233 $ 2,831,087 $ 2,890,189 $ 2,926,674 $ 2,931,559 Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread 24,481 3.62 % 22,825 3.42 % 22,841 3.29 % 20,848 2.96 % 22,122 3.15 % Taxable-equivalent net interest margin 3.68 % 3.49 % 3.35 % 3.03 % 3.24 % Taxable-equivalent adjustment (363 ) (252 ) (243 ) (228 ) (221 ) Net interest income $ 24,118 $ 22,573 $ 22,598 $ 20,620 $ 21,901 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134 % 134 % 134 % 132 % 131 % NOTES: (1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate. (2) Average balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable





