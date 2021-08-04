U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,407.15
    -16.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,833.80
    -282.60 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,767.56
    +6.27 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.30
    -19.28 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.05
    -2.51 (-3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1770
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4930
    +0.4430 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,358.29
    +1,237.02 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.14
    +43.38 (+4.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Adds Family Law Attorney to Frisco Office

·2 min read

Jacob Cole Jeffries joins nationally recognized Texas-based Family Law firm

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Jacob Cole Jeffries to the Frisco office.

Mr. Jeffries comes to ONDA with experience in civil and family law matters, including divorce, child custody, child support, property division and appellate disputes. He also handles interstate jurisdiction cases and unique family law cases.

"Jacob's substantial expertise will bolster our Frisco team," said ONDA managing partner Brad LaMorgese. "We know our clients will appreciate him and his ability to find positive solutions even as they are struggling with stressful situations."

Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Jeffries has been recognized by his peers, earning a spot on the list of Texas Rising Stars each year since 2018 for his track record in Family Law.

"I firmly believe that we, as attorneys, are advocates and 'translators' of our client's legal problems," said Mr. Jeffries. "I look forward to assisting the talented team at Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson."

A graduate of Baylor Law School and Wabash College, Mr. Jeffries is a member of the Collin County Bar Association, the Denton County Bar Association, State Bar of Texas Family Law, LGBT and Appellate Law Sections, and the Texas Young Lawyers Association.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

Media Contact:
Sophia Reza
800-559-4534
sophia@androvett.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orsinger-nelson-downing--anderson-adds-family-law-attorney-to-frisco-office-301348467.html

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • BeyondSpring Stock Rockets 250% As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.

  • Novavax Is Set to Provide Europe With Up to 200 Million Covid-19 Vaccines. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Novavax's vaccine hasn't been approved yet, but that hasn't stopped the European Commission from signing a contract for at least 100 million doses.

  • Fastly Earnings Today: What to Watch

    It's been a rough year for Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock. Slowing organic growth, the loss of the company's chief financial officer, and outsize growth at competitor Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are among some of the concerns likely weighing on the stock. Ahead of Fastly's quarterly update, here's a preview of some key items to watch.

  • Why Shares of Moderna Are Up Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up 9% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT today, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, the company's vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) have been on a tear since its initial public offering (IPO) offering on July 29, and the recent interest of ARK CEO Cathie Wood has sent the stock surging this week. It became known before the market opened on Wednesday that Cathie Wood bought more shares of the stock recently for the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKF). The stock has nearly doubled since its IPO.

  • Here's Why Nikola Stock Bounced Back Wednesday

    Some comments from a large industrial engine company about the hydrogen economy gave Nikola a boost today.

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.

  • Will Micron Technology's New Dividend Policy Pay Dividends For Investors?

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just announced a quarterly dividend policy. The payouts are starting out small, but I expect the company to build up its dividend yield over time. Let's see what Micron's payouts will mean to us shareholders.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • Robinhood rally continues

    Brian Cheung joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss the surge in Robinhood’s stock price due to a boost from retail traders.

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • Boeing's High-Stakes Rocket Launch Delayed Indefinitely

    The Boeing Starliner launched has been delayed indefinitely as the company looks for the cause of a technical issue that emerged.

  • Why Cardlytics Is Plunging 25% Today

    Investors are punishing this small company for quarterly results that shouldn't be all that surprising.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Recovery demand drives Lyft past estimates, GM stalls as Q2 misses

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down earnings which include: General Motors raising 2021 outlook despite missing on Q2 expectations as chip shortage continues to put constraints on production and Lyft crushing Q2 estimates as the company adds millions of riders on the wave of reopenings.

  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, inc (KTOS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, inc (NASDAQ: KTOS)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 3, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day and thank you for standing by.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Why Microvision Shares Fell 18% Last Month

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 17.8% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A drop or a jump of that magnitude often points to game-changing news, but it was really just business as usual for this ultra-volatile stock. The maker of micro-display systems for augmented reality and lidar laser-scanning tools for autonomous vehicles had one minor news item to share last month.