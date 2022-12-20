U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.75
    -9.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,962.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,133.50
    -59.75 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.00
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.79
    +0.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    +17.20 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.82 (+3.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6750
    +0.0940 (+2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    22.50
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2128
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4510
    -4.4130 (-3.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,805.51
    +102.80 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.57
    +3.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,362.08
    +0.77 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Selected by CSL Behring as a Limited Distribution Partner for HEMGENIX®, the First and Only Gene Therapy for Hemophilia B

·2 min read

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, a leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases and gene therapies, was selected by CSL Behring https://www.gilead.com/as a limited distribution partner for HEMGENIX® (etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb), the first and only one-time gene therapy option for hemophilia B. HEMGENIX is indicated for the treatment of adults with hemophilia B who currently use factor IX prophylaxis therapy or have current or historical life-threatening hemorrhage or have repeated, serious spontaneous bleeding episodes. For more information, please see the Full Prescribing Information for HEMGENIX.

Orsini Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/Orsini Healthcare)
Orsini Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/Orsini Healthcare)

Hemophilia B, also known as Christmas disease or factor IX deficiency, is a rare, degenerative disease that occurs in approximately 1 in 25,000 male births. People with the condition are particularly vulnerable to bleeds in their joints, muscles, and internal organs, leading to pain, swelling, and joint damage. Current treatment for moderate to severe hemophilia B includes lifelong prophylactic infusions of factor IX to temporarily replace or supplement low levels of the blood-clotting factor; however, patients may still experience spontaneous bleeding episodes, limited mobility, joint damage, or severe pain due to the disease.

"We are deeply grateful to be selected by CSL Behring as a trusted partner to provide the first gene therapy for patients with hemophilia B," said Brandon Tom, Orsini's Chief Executive Officer. "HEMGENIX represents a historic breakthrough in treatment. Our experienced, compassionate Hemophilia Care Team is fully committed to working with payors and providers to ensure patients receive access to this life-changing therapy."

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987Orsini is a leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini provides expert management of the handling and service requirements for high-cost, high-complexity, and high-touch specialty pharmaceuticals, including dispensing, distribution, reimbursement, case management, and other programs specific to patients with rare and chronic diseases. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC, NABP, and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, email us at Orsini@orsinihc.com or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com/.

HEMGENIX is a registered trademark of CSL Behring, L.L.C.

Sources:
NORD: https://rarediseases.org/rare-diseases/hemophilia-b/
FDA: https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/hemgenix

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orsini-specialty-pharmacy-selected-by-csl-behring-as-a-limited-distribution-partner-for-hemgenix-the-first-and-only-gene-therapy-for-hemophilia-b-301707182.html

SOURCE Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Recommended Stories

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • Madrigal Pharma Stock Soars 268% After Knocking NASH Study Out Of The Park

    Madrigal scored a win in the particularly tricky NASH field on Monday after its study hit both its goals, sending MDGL stock flying.

  • Verona Pharma's stock jumps 39% after sharing positive data for its COPD drug

    U.S.-listed shares of Verona Pharma Plc rallied about 39% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating nebulized ensifentrine as a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease met the primary and secondary endpoints. The data "support our belief that ensifentrine will change the treatment paradigm for COPD," Verona CEO David Zaccardelli said in a news release. The company plans to submit a new drug application to the Food and Drug Administrati

  • Madrigal Stock Triples After Liver Disease Drug Succeeds in Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares surged 268%, adding about $2.9 billion to its market value, after a late-stage clinical trial of its drug candidate met the main goals in patients with a type of liver disease.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normal

  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock More Than Doubles on ‘NASH’ Breakthrough

    A late-stage trial of its drug resmetirom showed a 'best-case dataset' in resolving NASH and improving liver fibrosis.

  • Why Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crushing It Today

    The company reported stellar late-stage clinical trial results for its experimental NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) drug.

  • I'm a Doctor and Here Are 6 Tips for Seniors to Stay Healthy in 2023

    As 2022 is winding down and we enter the new year, many individuals will be making New Year's resolutions to be more active or lose weight. As a doctor who treats seniors, I encourage my patients to not only be active in the new year, but also be proactive about the other factors impacting their health Working at CenterWell Senior Primary Care Center, I have become very familiar with the health obstacles that my patients face, and I strive to address those issues within my practice. Read on for

  • BCTX: Down in San Antone

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:BCTX READ THE FULL BCTX RESEARCH REPORT Bria-IMT Breast Cancer Efficacy Data BriaCell (NASDAQ:BCTX) attended the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in early December and presented several posters summarizing data from its Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT and reviews preclinical efforts for the company’s next generation of products. In addition to

  • Apellis (APLS) Files MAA for Pegcetacoplan in GA in Europe

    Apellis (APLS) submits a marketing authorization application for pegcetacoplan to treat geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration to the European Medicines Agency.

  • Surprising Fatty Liver Results Could Put Madrigal in Big Pharma’s Sights

    Positive late-stage results for Madrigal’s NASH treatment could rekindle the interest of larger pharmaceutical companies in this liver ailment.

  • The Failed Promise of Online Mental-Health Treatment

    Heavy advertising and other strategies from Silicon Valley’s playbook boost providers’ growth but not the quality of care.

  • Consumer Reports Just Found Lead and Cadmium in Some Popular Dark Chocolate Brands

    Here’s how to shop for safer chocolate brands and keep yourself healthy.

  • Overlapping Virus Outbreaks Threaten ‘Tripledemic’ Crisis

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyCOVID cases are on the rise again in many countries. And this time, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has company. In the United States, Europe and Asia, the flu virus and a third dangerous pathogen—the respiratory syncytial virus—are surging at the same time as the novel coronavirus.It’s a “tripledemic,” to use an admittedly non-scientific term. And it’s a harbinger of our pathogenic future. As we chop down more forests, releasing more and more anim

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

  • Vanda Pharma's Antipsychotic Shows Improved Severity In Bipolar Disorder

    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) reported results from a Phase 3 study of Fanapt (iloperidone tablets), a novel atypical antipsychotic, in acute manic and mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults. Fanapt is currently approved by the FDA for schizophrenia in adults. In the clinical study VP-VYV-683-3201, approximately 400 volunteers with a history of bipolar I disorder suffering from a current episode of mania were randomized to receive either Fanapt or a placebo. The p

  • They Created a Drug for Susannah. What About Millions of Other Patients?

    Susannah Rosen, 8, spent much of her childhood in hospitals in New York City as doctors documented the gradual loss of her ability to stand, walk and see. But on a visit in October, her parents thought for the first time that she might leave the hospital better off than before. That’s when surgeons infused a drug into her spine to fix the ultrarare genetic glitch that had vexed her nervous system since infancy. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Every other time we go in

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Vraylar Gets FDA Nod for Major Depressive Disorder

    FDA approves AbbVie's (ABBV) Vraylar (cariprazine) for its fourth indication - the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD.

  • ALS patients contend with $158K price tag on new drug

    For two years, Becky Mourey pushed the Food and Drug Administration to approve an experimental drug for her Lou Gehrig’s disease. In September, Relyvrio became only the third drug approved in the U.S. for ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, an incurable neurodegenerative disease that is usually fatal within five years.

  • 15 Foods That Can Cause High Cholesterol, Ranked by Saturated Fat Content

    The statistics for high cholesterol are alarming, so it's essential for your health to know the 15 foods that can cause high cholesterol, ranked by saturated fat content. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Nearly 94 million U.S. adults age 20 or older have total cholesterol levels above 200 mg/dL. Twenty-eight million adults in the United States have total cholesterol levels above 240 mg/dL." While there are unmodifiable risk factors like age and family history, there

  • Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

    One in four sufferers commonly go two years undiagnosed, one study claims