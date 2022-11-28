Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Selected by Provention Bio as a Limited Distribution Partner for TZIELD

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, a leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases, and gene therapies, has been selected by Provention Bio, Inc. https://www.gilead.com/as a specialty pharmacy for TZIELD® (teplizumab). TZIELD is the first and only treatment indicated to delay the onset of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D) in adult and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older with Stage 2 T1D approved by the FDA. For more information about TZIELD, please see the Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide

Orsini Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/Orsini Healthcare)

T1D is a chronic autoimmune condition in which the body's T lymphocyte cells attack healthy beta cells that produce and secrete insulin. More than 10% of the United States population has diabetes; T1D makes up 6% of this group. Although they often are grouped together, T1D is of autoimmune origin, while type 2 diabetes is a metabolic disease. T1D is a growing problem, with an estimated five million people in the U.S. being diagnosed by 2050. Those at the highest risk for progressing to Stage 3 are people with two or more T1D-related autoantibodies and abnormal blood sugar levels. Notably, there has been no disease-modifying innovation for T1D since the development of insulin a century ago.

"Partnering with Provention Bio to provide appropriate patients with access and support for their groundbreaking teplizumab therapy is a real privilege," said Mike Fieri, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of people with Stage 2 type 1 diabetes by helping deliver on the promise of TZIELD."

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers around experienced, therapy-specific care teams that provide personalized patient care based on their specific conditions and treatments. The company's comprehensive solutions include medication adherence programs, data analytics, customized manufacturer programs, and nationwide nursing coverage for convenient in-home infusion services. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC, NABP, and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, email us at orsini@orsinihc.com or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com/ .

Story continues

TZIELD is a trademark of Provention Bio.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orsini-specialty-pharmacy-selected-by-provention-bio-as-a-limited-distribution-partner-for-tzield-301688139.html

SOURCE Orsini Specialty Pharmacy