VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSXV:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") announces that effective January 18, 2023, Dan O'Brien and Ben Meyer have stepped down as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, respectively.

The Board thanks Mr. O'Brien and Mr. Meyer for their contributions to the Company over their tenure.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sergey Kurzin,

Interim Managing Director

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information, please contact:

Sergey Kurzin, at 1-604-536-2711 or email: svkurzin@orsumetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Orsu Metals Corporation





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/735942/Orsu-Metals-Announces-CFO-Resignation



