Orsu Metals Announces Encouraging Results from Phase 1 Trenching Program at the Sergeevskoe Gold Project

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2017 / Orsu Metals Corporation (OSU.TO) ("Orsu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging results from Phase 1 exploration program at its 30% owned Sergeevskoe Gold Project in Russia.

Highlights:

Three prospects - Klyuchi West, Kozie and Zone 23 - were trenched at the Sergeevskoe Gold Project with a total of 1314 metres in 9 widely-spaced trenches completed to test historical results.

At Klyuchi West, trench results include (at 0.5 g/t ("Au") gold cut-off grade):

At Kozie, results from trench 17-752 include:

At Zone 23, results from trench 17-684 include:

Dr. Sergey V. Kurzin, the Executive Chairman of Orsu, commented, "We are very excited by these first results from a very limited amount of work performed so far. Although the widely-spaced nature of initial trenching at the Sergeevskoe Gold Project does not allow yet to definitely correlate the mineralized intercepts between the trenches, our new results validated both the historical results and, most importantly, provide modern insights. Our new intercepts in trenches indicate presence of well-mineralized high-grade gold pods.

We intend to accelerate further exploration work at Sergeevskoe with additional trenching that would allow us to test our concepts, to understand the deposit structurally and to expand the mineralized foot-print. During the summer season we are planning to commence an initial drilling program of 1500 m to test the depth extension of the best targets identified to date."

Orsu has been conducting exploration at the Sergeevskoe Gold Project since November 2016. In addition to an environmental baseline study and a ground magnetic survey, the Phase 1 works included a 1314 m trenching program in 9 trenches (Figure 1). The program consisted of two short trenches (17-1042 and 17-1025) at Klyuchi West near the eastern boundary of the Sergeevskoe license, two long trenches and one short trench across Kozie (17-752, 17-679, 17-576), and four long trenches across Zone 23 (17-684, 17-941, 17-679 and 17-996). These three targets were selected for initial trench testing on the basis of historical results.

Figure 1. Historical map and position of completed trenches at the Sergeevskoe Gold Project. Yellow colour in the middle of the map depicts a porphyrytic to brecciated granodiorite intrusion emplaced into pre-existing granite shown in white. Pale-red colours correspond to quartz-tourmaline stockwork according to historical data.

To view Figure 1, please click here: http://www.accesswire.com/uploads/16953_orsufigure1.png

The mineralization consists of quartz-tourmaline-sulfide veinlets, forming stockwork zones emplaced into porphyrytic to brecciated granodiorite intrusion at Kozie, along the contact between the granodiorite porphyry stock and pre-existing host granite at Klyuchi West, and mainly into the hosting granite at Zone 23 (Figure 1). The stockwork zones are variable in strike, with trenches intercepting it in perpendicular to oblique directions. The style of mineralization can be best classified as intrusion-related gold. Kozie, Klyuchi West and Zone 23 are multiple gold-mineralized centres within the Sergeevskoe license area, with adjacent Klyuchevskoe (Klyuchi) gold deposit representing the currently largest +6 Moz gold resource in the area (see Orsu press-release dated September 21, 2016).

Klyuchi West

At Klyuchi West, two almost perpendicular trenches have been driven near the contact between granite and porphyritic granodiorite intrusion, some 70 m from the eastern boundary of the Sergeevskoe license area. They intercepted exceptionally high-grade gold mineralization (Figure 2). Selection of mineralized intervals is based on a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off for compositing. Composited intervals are presented uncapped.

Figure 2. Results of Phase 1 trenching from the Sergeevskoe Gold Project.

To view Figure 2, please click here: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/Orsu_image2_6.2.2017.png

Trench 17-1042 was driven from the southwest to the north-northeast over 9.7 m. At its eastern end, this trench joined trench 17-1025. It aimed to test the historical intercept of 14 g/t Au over 10 m, including 97.4 g/t Au over 1 m. It intercepted a linear oxidized stockwork in almost perpendicular direction to the stockwork. The newly intercepted mineralized interval returned 48.56 g/t Au over 8 m (above the 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade, uncapped). It includes 94.55 g/t Au over 4 m (above 5 g/t Au) and also 335 g/t Au over 1 m (uncapped).

Trench 17-1025 was driven from the south to the north over 27.5 m. It obliquely intercepted one interval in the same stockwork, which was intercepted in Trench 17-1042. Historical results showed 3 g/t Au over 13 m. The new results from trench 17-1025 revealed a mineralized interval of 4.01 g/t Au over 13.5 m (above the 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade), including two subintervals of 9.93 g/t Au over 2.3 m and 5.94 g/t Au over 3.8 m.

