Orthobiologics Market to Grow by $ 2.02 bn at 7.01% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Dominant Players including Medtronic Plc and Nuvasive Inc. | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The orthobiologics market research report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market is anticipated to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of 7.01%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK), Akcome Medical Holdings Co. Ltd. (China), Anika Therapeutics Inc. (US), Arthrex Inc. (US), Bioventus LLC (US), Globus Medical Inc. (US), Johnson and Johnson Inc. (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Nuvasive Inc. (US), and Stryker Corp. (US) are some of the dominant players likely to contribute to the significant growth in the market.

Attractive Opportunities with Orthobiologics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The orthobiologics market is driven by the increase in focus to reduce orthopedic surgeries and the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders coupled with an aging population. However, high costs and inadequate reimbursements for orthobiologics products and procedures can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Orthobiologics Market Analysis Report by Product (Bone graft substitutes, Viscosupplementation, and Stem cells) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) Forecasts,2021-2025":

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/orthobiologics-market-industry-analysis

Top Five Orthobiologics Companies:

Arthrex Inc.

The company is involved in new product development and medical education in orthopedics. The company offers orthobiologics such as ACP double-syringe system, Angel system, BioPatella OATS Instrument Set, and others.

Bioventus LLC

The company operates in key geographic segments including the US and International. The company offers orthobiologics such as EXOGEN Ultrasound Bone Healing System, StimRouter PNS neuromodulation system, and others.

Medtronic Plc

The company offer healthcare products and services while operating in key business segments including Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers orthobiologics such as Infuse Bone Graft, Grafton DBF, Grafton demineralized bone matrix, and others.

Nuvasive Inc.

The company generates revenue from a single operating segment which includes the development of spinal hardware and surgical support products. The company offers orthobiologics such as Osteocel, Attrax, and Propel DBM.

Stryker Corp.

The company operates in the key business segments including Orthopaedics, MedSurg, Neurotechnology & Spine. The company offers orthobiologics such as AlloWrap DS, Demineralized Bone Matrix, ProChondrix CR, and others.

Orthobiologics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Bone graft substitutes - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Viscosupplementation - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Stem cells - size and forecast 2020-2025

Orthobiologics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports:

Orthopedic Implants Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

