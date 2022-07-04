U.S. markets closed

Orthobiologics Market is Predicted to Expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Due to technological developments and advancements in anesthetic and pain managemnt, doctors can now carry out certain treatments in an orthopedic clinic, which is anticipated to drive the global market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: The value of the global orthobiologics market was clocked at US$ 5.01 Bn in 2021. The orthobiologics market outlook predicts the market to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global orthobiologics market is expected to attain a value surpassing US$ 7.4 Bn by 2031. Until a few years ago, orthobiologics have been a common practice in sports medicine and orthopedic surgeries. Demand analysis of orthobiologics estimates that developments in regenerative medicine, an increasing number of sports and sports-related injuries, rising demand for less invasive procedures, and constant infusion of innovative products and treatments are all expected to propel the global orthobiologics market.

Musculoskeletal tissue engineering and regenerative medicine research, however, have slowed down as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, strong development potential in developing nations and a rise in demand for cutting-edge therapies are expected to create considerable prospects for companies in the growth of the orthobiologics market.

The global orthobiologics market is being driven by the increase in orthobiologics product and usage of orthopedic device. In addition to that, there is increasing incorporation of biochemistry and biology in the treatment of soft tissue and bone injuries. Orthobiologic drugs help natural healing mechanism of the body to work more quickly. They can hasten the healing of injured ligaments, tendons, and muscles. It also assists in repairing osteoarthritis damage. The materials used to develop orthobiologics are those that are normally present in the human body.

Request Brochure of Orthobiologics Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1747

Key Findings of Market Report

  • The global market for orthobiologics is estimated to be driven by an increase in the occurrence of inflammatory diseases including tendinitis and osteoarthritis during the forecast timeframe.

  • It is anticipated that more adolescents and young adults will engage in sports activities that put them at risk for muscle or ligament damage. Athletes now have a lot of concern over sports injuries. Sports injuries involve the musculoskeletal system, which is comprised bones, nerves, fascia, ligaments, tendons, muscles, and also tissues. These injuries are most frequently caused by fractures, overexertion, and falls. As a result, the global market for orthobiologics is likely to be driven by an increase in sports injuries.

  • Depending on product category, the viscosupplements segment commanded a sizeable market share in 2021. The use of non-surgical solutions for treating osteoarthritis is predicted to grow along with the increasing occurrence of illnesses brought on by a sedentary lifestyle. One of the emerging trends of the orthobiologics market is the development of hyaluronic acid-based therapies, which is also anticipated to boost demand for orthobiologics.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Orthobiologics Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1747

Global Orthobiologics Market: Growth Drivers

  • In terms of application, in 2021, the spinal fusion segment is likely to hold a major share of the global orthobiologics market. The rise in spinal injuries and sports-related injuries across the globe is anticipated to be a major driver for this market segment. There has been an increase in the use of spinal fusion devices across the globe.

  • Based on end-user, the hospital category is anticipated to have a sizable proportion of the global orthobiologics market. Surgeries are typically carried out in these medical facilities. Accordingly, orthopedic surgery is also carried out in hospitals on different body parts, including knee, hip, ankle, shoulder, elbow, wrists, and spine. Growing demand for these operations is likely to drive growth of the orthobiologics market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Orthobiologics Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1747

Global Orthobiologics Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Globus Medical, Inc.

  • Alphatec Spine, Inc.

  • Integra Life Sciences

  • RTI Surgical, Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Exactech, Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1747

Global Orthobiologics Market: Segmentation

Product Type

  • Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

  • Demineralized Bone Matrix

  • Synthetic Bone Substitutes

  • Viscosupplements

  • Allografts

  • Stem Cell

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Stem Cells Market: The global stem cells market is expected to reach the value of US$ 25.68 Bn by the end of 2028.It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Placental Stem Cell Therapy Market: The placental stem cell therapy market stood at US$ 0.5 Bn in 2019 and is expected to cross a revenue of US$ 4.4 Bn by the end of 2030.

Platelet Rich Plasma and Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market: The global platelet rich plasma & stem cell alopecia treatment market is expected to reach a value of approximately US$ 450.5 Mn by the end of 2026, expanding at a high single digit CAGR during the forecast period.

Soft Tissue Allografts Market: The global soft tissue allografts market was valued at US$ 3.55 Bn in 2018, and is projected to reach ~ US$ 6.2 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 6.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: The global bone growth stimulators market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2031. The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Small Bone and Joint Orthopedic Devices Market: The global small bone and joint orthopedic devices market was valued at US$ 5.5 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027.

Metastatic Bone Disease Market: The global metastatic bone disease market was valued at US$ 12,450.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 24,886.8 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market: The global bone grafts and substitutes market is expected to cross the value of US$ 4.4 Bn by the end of 2028. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


