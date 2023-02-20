U.S. markets closed

Orthobiologics Market to Surpass US$ 10,300.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

·4 min read
CMI

Burlingame, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global orthobiologics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,515.2 in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Orthobiologics Market:

The adoption of inorganic strategies such as product launch by key market players is expected to drive the global orthobiologics market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, Molecular Matrix, Inc., a biotechnology company, announced that it had launched Osteo-P, a synthetic bone graft substitute, which is made by using hyper-crosslinked carbohydrate polymer (HCCP) technology platform which optimize the microenvironment for bone repair and regeneration.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global orthobiologics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period due to the increasing inorganic strategies such as product launches by the key market players to expand its product portfolio. For instance, in June 2022, Isto Biologics, an orthobiologics company, announced that they had launched Influx Fibrant, a new line of advanced allograft, an unprecedented line of functional constructs derived from cortical allograft.

Among product type, bone allograft is expected to hold dominant position in the market due to increasing product approval by regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2020, Baxter, a healthcare company, announced that they had received an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for altapore shape bioactive bone graft, which is is designed to enhance bone growth and help to achieve fusion, which reduce the pain and other improved clinical outcomes for patients.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global orthobiologics market include Zimmer Biomet, Bone Biologics Corp., Globus Medical, Smith & Nephew Inc., Stryker, ATEC Spine, Inc., XTANT MEDICAL, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Exactech, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic, NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix US LLC., SeaSpine, ChitogenX Inc., Spine Wave, Inc., Molecular Matrix, Inc., Isto Biologics, Baxter, Locate Bio Limited, Cerapedics, Ossifix Orthopedics, and Aziyo

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Orthobiologics Market, By Product Type:

    • Bone Allograft

    • Machined Bones

    • Demineralized Bone Matrix

    • Synthetic Bone Substitutes

    • Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP)

    • Stem Cell Therapy

    • Viscosupplementation

  • Global Orthobiologics Market, By Application:

    • Spinal Fusion

    • Trauma

    • Reconstructive Surgeries

  • Global Orthobiologics Market, By End User:

    • Hospitals

    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

    • Orthopedic Center

  • Global Orthobiologics Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country

        • Germany

        • U.K.

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • Australia

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

    • Africa

      • By Country/Regions

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market, By Imaging Technology (Ultrasound- HIFU Therapy, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging- HIFU Therapy), By Indication (Oncology {Prostate cancer, Rectal tumors, Liver tumors, Renal tumors, others}, Skin Care {Anti-aging treatment, Skin Laxity and Tightening, Others}, Neurological Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dermatology Clinics, and Others), And by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Surgical Case Cart Market, By Type (Open Case Cart and Close Case Cart), and By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

