OrthoGrid Systems, Inc. Announces Launch of New OrthoGrid Trauma Software Application for Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) procedures.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoGrid® Systems, Inc ., a global MedTech leader on a mission to digitally transform intraoperative musculoskeletal surgery, announces the launch of its new OrthoGrid Trauma Application. The new OrthoGrid Trauma is the latest application of OrthoGrid's Surgical Digital Platform. OrthoGrid Trauma is a patented, distortion-correcting, disruptive and revolutionary surgery navigation software application that provides a unique digital intraoperative-alignment technology for Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) procedures.

IM Nailing and Distal Femoral Plating Procedures Guided by the OrthoGrid Trauma Application.

OrthoGrid's Universal Trauma application aims to provide surgeons and support staff performing ORIF procedures with an intraoperative navigation system. OrthoGrid Trauma supports both the Open Reduction phase of Trauma procedures which accounts for most of the operating time and radiation exposure, and the Internal Fixation phase of Trauma procedures, which includes temporary fixation (with use of k-wires, guide pins, screws), to hold reduction and final implantation.

With the release of the OrthoGrid Trauma application, surgeons now benefit from a unique suite of tools designed to support them in achieving their surgical goals. Fluoroscopic image distortion correction, image overlay (contra-lateral side or other), angles, and calibrated measurements tools are available to support the surgeon in Reduction assessments. As for Temporary and Final Fixation Execution, surgeons can now rely on our unique and revolutionary intelligence technology powering the Virtual Guide Wire tool for automatic detection, tracking, and projection as well as the Virtual 2D Depth Gauge. All these tools, plus image annotation features, support the surgeon with guidance in executing all trauma deformity correction and fracture applications: ankle, hip, distal femur, proximal tibia, wrist, shoulder, elbow, and long bone.

"Incorporating OrthoGrid Trauma in our surgical practices at UMC-UNLV has been unlike traditional navigation systems: it doesn't require pins, it corrects the distortion in all our fluoroscopic shots and, all the tools available are used on all the cases we do, from the pelvis to elbow to ankle. The system is always in our OR. The AI-guidance behind the Virtual Guide Wire is revolutionary. The big difference with this newest tech platform is that it is only going to improve, and it is already used in all my cases" says Erik Kubiak, MD, professor, and vice-chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the UNLV School of Medicine.

"Other than the arrival of fluoroscopy in the mid-1960s, there has not been a navigation system able to guide trauma surgeons intra-operatively successfully. Until a year or so ago, there was no technology solution available to tackle the navigation requirements that trauma surgery demands. Our computer science team is working diligently at innovating upon our OrthoGrid Technology Platform. We couldn't be more pleased to continue to refine its performance, its use-cases and bring a new-to-the-world navigation in orthopedic trauma surgery!" says Edouard Saget, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of OrthoGrid Systems.

For more information about OrthoGrid Trauma or to request a software demo, visit www.OrthoGrid.com .

About OrthoGrid Trauma

OrthoGrid Trauma is an image-processing software indicated for use in trauma procedures. It assists in assessing the alignment of various anatomy and implants and the virtual guidance of some critical tools universally used in orthopedic trauma surgery such as guide wires and drill bits. By correcting distortion in the fluoroscopic images, surgeons can trust measuring tools to confirm their clinical objectives. Clinical judgement and experience are required to use the device properly. The device is not for primary image interpretation. The software is not for use on mobile phones. Learn more at OrthoGrid.com.

About OrthoGrid Systems, Inc.

OrthoGrid, founded in 2012, provides intraoperative alignment navigation via procedure-specific musculoskeletal applications for THA, Hip Preservation, and Trauma. Its AI-enabled surgical guidance technology imports images from C-arm image intensifiers to reveal and correct fluoroscopic distortion and helps surgeons achieve desirable and reproducible surgical outcomes. OrthoGrid is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with research facilities located in Strasbourg, France. Its technology is distributed in North America and Asia. Learn more at OrthoGrid.com.

OrthoGrid Systems, Inc., a global medtech leader on a mission to digitally transform orthopedic surgery, specializing in intraoperative alignment technologies via procedure-specific musculoskeletal applications for total hip arthroplasty (THA), hip preservation, and orthopedic trauma procedures. (PRNewsfoto/OrthoGrid Systems, Inc.)

