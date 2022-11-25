The Orthopaedic Industry Annual Report 2022
Global orthopedic sales totaled $53.6 billion in 2021, an increase of 12.8% compared to 2020.
Published in late spring/early summer each year, THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT is the definitive source for orthopedic market intelligence by reviewing key industry trends, highlighting strategic product launches and M&A activity, and offering a five-year forecast of the market.
Our forecasts and analysis provide key insights into orthopedics' ongoing recovery from COVID-19 and associated market pressures. Over the course of 211 pages and 88 exhibits, we highlight performance, drivers and developments in each market segment. The report's robust appendices contain lists of all known companies and their orthopedic product focus.
We cover the leading players; product segments, revenue figures and forecasts, growth drivers and challenges.
We also provide revenue estimates for dozens of smaller, privately held companies such as: Aesculap, Globus Medical, ConMed, Orthofix, DJO, MTF Biologics, Medacta, Exactech, Acumed, LimaCorporate, Microport, RTI Surgical, Waldemar Link and Kyocera.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Introduction
Sales Performance by Product Segment
Sales Performance by Geographic Region
Company Sales Performance
Companies Over $1 Billion
Companies Between $400 Million and $999 Million
Companies Between $200 Million and $399 Million
Companies Between $100 Million and $199 Million
Orthopedic Market Forecast
Key Orthopedic Trends Moving Forward
Joint Replacement
Market Review
Company Performance
Joint Replacement Market Forecast
Knee Replacement
Hip Replacement
Extremity Joint Replacement
Product Launches
First FDA 510(k) and Notable Regulatory Designations
Executive Insight
Spine
Market Review
Company Performance
Spine Market Forecast
Product Launches
First FDA 510(k) and Notable Regulatory Designations
Executive Insight
Trauma
Market Review
Company Performance
Trauma Market Forecast
Product Launches
First FDA 510(k) and Notable Regulatory Designations
Executive Insight
Sports Medicine
Market Review
Company Review
Sports Medicine Market Forecast
Product Launches
First FDA 510(k) and Notable Regulatory Designations
Executive Insight
Orthobiologics
Market Review
Company Performance
Orthobiologics Market Forecast
Product Launches
First FDA 510(k) and Notable Regulatory Designations
Executive Insight
Appendices
Appendix A - FDA 510(k)s
Appendix B - Funding
Appendix C - M&A
Appendix D - Joint Replacement
Appendix E - Spine
Appendix F - Trauma
Appendix G - Sports Medicine
Appendix H - Orthobiologics
Appendix I - Robotics & Digital Surgery
Companies Mentioned
Stryker
DePuy Synthes
Zimmer Biomet
Smith+Nephew
Medtronic
Arthrex
NuVasive
Aesculap
Globus Medical
ConMed
Orthofix
DJO
MTF Biologics
Medacta
Exactech
Acumed
LimaCorporate
Microport
RTI Surgical
Waldemar Link
