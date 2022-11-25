Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 -- The "The Orthopaedic Industry Annual Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global orthopedic sales totaled $53.6 billion in 2021, an increase of 12.8% compared to 2020.

Published in late spring/early summer each year, THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT is the definitive source for orthopedic market intelligence by reviewing key industry trends, highlighting strategic product launches and M&A activity, and offering a five-year forecast of the market.

Our forecasts and analysis provide key insights into orthopedics' ongoing recovery from COVID-19 and associated market pressures. Over the course of 211 pages and 88 exhibits, we highlight performance, drivers and developments in each market segment. The report's robust appendices contain lists of all known companies and their orthopedic product focus.

We cover the leading players; product segments, revenue figures and forecasts, growth drivers and challenges.

We also provide revenue estimates for dozens of smaller, privately held companies such as: Aesculap, Globus Medical, ConMed, Orthofix, DJO, MTF Biologics, Medacta, Exactech, Acumed, LimaCorporate, Microport, RTI Surgical, Waldemar Link and Kyocera.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Sales Performance by Product Segment

Sales Performance by Geographic Region

Company Sales Performance

Companies Over $1 Billion

Companies Between $400 Million and $999 Million

Companies Between $200 Million and $399 Million

Companies Between $100 Million and $199 Million

Orthopedic Market Forecast

Key Orthopedic Trends Moving Forward

Joint Replacement

Market Review

Company Performance

Joint Replacement Market Forecast

Knee Replacement

Hip Replacement

Extremity Joint Replacement

Product Launches

First FDA 510(k) and Notable Regulatory Designations

Executive Insight

Spine

Market Review

Company Performance

Spine Market Forecast

Product Launches

First FDA 510(k) and Notable Regulatory Designations

Executive Insight

Trauma

Market Review

Company Performance

Trauma Market Forecast

Product Launches

First FDA 510(k) and Notable Regulatory Designations

Executive Insight

Sports Medicine

Market Review

Company Review

Sports Medicine Market Forecast

Product Launches

First FDA 510(k) and Notable Regulatory Designations

Executive Insight

Orthobiologics

Market Review

Company Performance

Orthobiologics Market Forecast

Product Launches

First FDA 510(k) and Notable Regulatory Designations

Executive Insight

Appendices

Appendix A - FDA 510(k)s

Appendix B - Funding

Appendix C - M&A

Appendix D - Joint Replacement

Appendix E - Spine

Appendix F - Trauma

Appendix G - Sports Medicine

Appendix H - Orthobiologics

Appendix I - Robotics & Digital Surgery

Companies Mentioned

Stryker

DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

Smith+Nephew

Medtronic

Arthrex

NuVasive

Aesculap

Globus Medical

ConMed

Orthofix

DJO

MTF Biologics

Medacta

Exactech

Acumed

LimaCorporate

Microport

RTI Surgical

Waldemar Link

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqh2qv





