OrthoPediatrics Corp. Establishes Direct Sales Organization in Germany

OrthoPediatrics Corp.
·2 min read
OrthoPediatrics Corp.
OrthoPediatrics Corp.

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the establishment of its direct sales organization in Germany. OrthoPediatrics GmbH, commencing operations on January 1, 2023. OrthoPediatrics’ first direct international organization represents an expanding commitment to support pediatric orthopedics in international markets.

“We are proud to establish OrthoPediatrics GmbH, which demonstrates our commitment to helping children across the globe,” said Mark Karshner, Senior Vice President of International Sales at OrthoPediatrics. “Having a direct organization in Germany will provide better insights on the unique needs of the pediatric community there, along with additional resources to meet the needs of our expanding customer base. With our growing presence we aim to enhance surgeon relationships and provide a deeper level of service that we believe will ultimately lead to better patient outcomes.”

For the past ten years, OrthoPediatrics has maintained a presence in Germany that has been supported by distributors and more recently, by a sales agent. With this new direct organization, OrthoPediatrics will be able to establish a deeper connection to the German pediatric orthopedic community, which represents one of the largest orthopedic markets in Europe. OrthoPediatrics GmbH will continue to support the Vereinigung für Kinderorthopädie (German Association for Pediatric Orthopedics) through workshops and grants focused on the education of pediatric orthopedic surgeons. OrthoPediatrics GmbH will offer the Company’s full range of products focused on trauma, deformity correction, and spinal deformities across Germany.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 46 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact
Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinir.com
415-937-5406


