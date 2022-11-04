U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

OrthoPediatrics to Participate in Upcoming November Conferences

OrthoPediatrics Corp.
·1 min read
OrthoPediatrics Corp.
OrthoPediatrics Corp.

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that Dave Bailey, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Fred Hite, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences.

Event:

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

Format:

Fireside Chat

Date:

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Time:

9:45 am ET

 

 

Event:

Piper 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format:

Fireside Chat

Date:

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time:

2:30 pm ET

An audio webcast of the discussions will be available online at the OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available for 90 days after the event.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 46 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contacts
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinir.com
415-937-5406


