Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the orthopedic biomaterials market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. , Stryker Corporation, Victrex PLC (Invibio Ltd. ), Globus Medical Inc. , CAM Bioceramics B. V. , Heraeus Holding GmbH, Exactech Inc.

New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280851/?utm_source=GNW
, Collagen Matrix Inc., Evonik Industries AG, and Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM Biomedical B.V.).

The global orthopedic biomaterials market is expected to grow from $15.34 billion in 2021 to $16.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The market is expected to grow to $25.90 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.

The orthopedic biomaterials market comprises revenue generated by establishments from the manufacturing and sales of orthopedic biomaterials. Orthopedic biomaterials are materials intended to be inserted into the human body as constituents of devices designed to perform certain biological functions by either substituting or repairing various tissues, such as bones, cartilage, ligaments, tendons, and others.

The orthopedic biomaterials market covered in this report is segmented by material type into ceramics and bioactive glasses, calcium phosphate cement, polymers, metal, and composites.Polymers are used as orthopedic biomaterials intended to be inserted into the human body as constituents.

The various applications are orthopedic implants, joint replacement/reconstruction, bio-resorbable tissue fixation, orthobiologics, and viscosupplementation. These are used by various end-users such as hospitals, clinics, and others.

The rise in the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders is expected to drive the orthopedic biomaterials market.According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, musculoskeletal conditions are the leading contributor to disability worldwide.

About 20-33% of the population suffer from a musculoskeletal disability.Musculoskeletal disorders induce fractures, swelling, and discomfort in the joints, ligaments, and tendons that cause movement disabilities.

The burden of musculoskeletal conditions is known to increase with age.The sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the Decade of Healthy Ageing 2020–2030 have called for increased global attention and action on musculoskeletal health.

Biomaterials are used to treat these disorders. Hence, the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders is projected to drive the orthopedic biomaterials market.

The high cost of conducting clinical trials is expected to hinder the biomaterials market growth.The orthopedic biomaterials are directly implanted in the body.

Therefore, it is important to prove the safety and biocompatibility of these materials.However, the high cost of conducting clinical trials is acting as a major roadblock.

The clinical studies are expensive and time-consuming due to the number of tests required, and the length of each test.The investment of resources, time, and funding grows with successive stages.

Additional costs are associated with the result of the trials at different phases. For instance, the cost of a failed phase 3 trial is not just the cost associated with the trial itself but the cost of all prior trials as well as the cost of lost time pursuing a potentially viable alternative or repeating the steps. Therefore, the high cost of conducting clinical trials is expected to impact the orthopedic biomaterials market.

3D printing of orthopedic implants is one of the recent developments in the orthopedic biomaterials market. 3D printing technology is used to produce a large range of medical equipment, such as those with complicated structures or characteristics to suit a patient’s particular anatomy. 3D printing of orthopedic implants enables the design of more natural anatomical shapes, as well as the design of porous bone replacement scaffolds that can be easily integrated into the design of the implant. This allows natural bone regeneration to generate higher reliability of the implant. 3D printing of orthopedic implants is a trend in the orthopedic biomaterial market that is attracting many players. For instance, Evonik, a Germany-based chemical company has invested in Meditool, a Chinese-based 3d printed implant start-up that produces models and implants by using polyether ketone (PEEK) polymer supplied by Evonik.

In November 2019, Stryker, an American Fortune 500 medical device company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wright Medical for an amount of $5.4 billion. This acquisition would support and strengthen Stryker’s orthopedic segment and also gives a bigger exposure to Wright Medical’s extremities and biologics technologies. Wright Medical is a Dutch-based medical device company dealing with technologies related to upper and lower extremities and biologics.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the orthopedic biomaterials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280851/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


