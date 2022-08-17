U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

Orthopedic Implants Market Size to Grow by USD 15.45 billion with 38% Contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Orthopedic Implants Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.73%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global orthopedic implants market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the orthopedic implants market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Orthopedic Implants Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

"Few of the primary growth drivers for this market are the high prevalence of osteoporosis, rise in the incidences of knee injuries, and surge in lucrative opportunities in emerging economies," says a senior analyst for the health care industry at Technavio. The rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions such as fractures caused by sports injuries, spinal deformities and scoliosis, tendon injuries, degeneration of the disc, and others has increased the demand for orthopedic implants. The lucrative market landscape is further prompting vendors to innovate and launch new products, which will help them capture a larger customer base. In addition, The rising number of strategic alliances is a key orthopedic implants market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Strategic alliances can help companies that manufacture medical equipment to explore additional opportunities without incurring a considerable financial burden.

However, the high costs associated with orthopedic implants and procedures will be a major challenge for the orthopedic implants market during the forecast period. Orthopedic implants are used for the treatment of orthopedic conditions related to joint, spine, and maxillofacial injuries. The cost of such equipment depends on applications and features and varies based on their type. Such factors are expected to limit the market's growth during the forecast period.

More key dynamics and their impact analysis are available at Technavio, Request for a Sample Copy!

Orthopedic Implants Market Segment Highlights

  • The orthopedic implants market has been segmented by product into Joint reconstruction implants, Spinal implants, and Craniomaxillofacial implants.

  • The orthopedic implants market share growth in the joint reconstruction implants segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Factors such as the increasing number of orthopedic conditions, including knee and hip fractures, new product launches, the growing trend of robotic surgeries, and the presence of established players with a strong product portfolio will boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

  • The increasing prevalence of orthopedic conditions such as osteoporosis, arthritis, hip and knee injuries, and bone deformities will augment the demand for joint reconstruction implants during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

  • 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

  • US and Canada are the key markets for orthopedic implants in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions.

  • The rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions, product launches, favorable reimbursement for orthopedic implants, and initiatives by governments and non-profit organizations for creating awareness about orthopedic conditions will facilitate the orthopedic implants market growth in North America over the forecast period.

  • Germany, the UK, and China are other revenue-generating economies for the orthopedic implants market.

Download Sample PDF to Know about Segment-based Detailed Analysis and Regional Insights

Vendor Landscape:

  • The orthopedic implants market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The orthopedic implants market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Amplitude SAS, Arthrex Inc., B. Braun SE, Conmed Corp., Corin Group Plc, Globus Medical Inc., icotec AG, Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Mighty Oak Medical, Naton Medical Group, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., Pega Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

  • Companies in the market are offering innovative solutions to strengthen their market positions. For instance, Amplitude SAS operates in a unified segment focused on offering diversified products catering orthopedic industry. The company offers orthopedic implants such as Airlock, Nexis, CentroLock, Pecaplasty, Peca, and Lync.

Want to Retrieve Additional Vendor-Specific Information, Download a Sample Report

Orthopedic Implants Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 15.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.3

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amplitude SAS, Arthrex Inc., B. Braun SE, Conmed Corp., Corin Group Plc, Globus Medical Inc., icotec AG, Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Mighty Oak Medical, Naton Medical Group, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., Pega Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Technavio's Healthcare Industry Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Joint reconstruction implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Spinal implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Craniomaxillofacial implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amplitude SAS

  • 10.4 B. Braun SE

  • 10.5 Conmed Corp.

  • 10.6 Globus Medical Inc.

  • 10.7 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.8 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.9 Nuvasive Inc.

  • 10.10 Orthofix Medical Inc.

  • 10.11 Smith and Nephew plc

  • 10.12 Stryker Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom:https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/orthopedic-implantsmarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orthopedic-implants-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-15-45-billion-with-38-contribution-from-north-america---17-000-technavio-reports-301605113.html

SOURCE Technavio

