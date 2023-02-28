Orthopedic Institute Announces Plans to Build New Clinic

Orthopedic Institute Announces Expansion of Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Care to Greater Sioux Falls Region Residents with New Office.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Institute (OI) today announced a land purchase in Tea, SD, with plans to build a new (70,000 sq ft) clinic and administrative office. Conveniently located near the federally approved I-29 & West 85th Street interchange, the new location will be south of 85th Street and west of Interstate 29. OI projects a groundbreaking for the new clinic facility in 2023, with a grand opening in 2025.

Currently located on the Avera McKennan Health main campus in Sioux Falls, SD, for nearly 25 years, OI has steadily grown in size and scope. Today the practice has 19 physicians and almost 250 employees serving Sioux Falls and 14 satellite locations in SD, MN, and IA.

"We have outgrown our current location. This expansion enables us to meet the increasing demand in the region for expert orthopedic and sports medicine care and non-opioid pain management," said OI CEO Lynda Barrie. "This new facility will provide more clinical space, facilitate expanded state-of-the-art therapy and rehabilitation services, and advanced imaging and procedure capabilities. Thus allowing us to continue providing the most efficient care and extraordinary patient experience for years."

Since the early 1980s, the SD Department of Transportation has considered a possible interchange on I-29 at 85th Street. However, it was a 2008 corridor study that firmly identified the project. This past October, the Federal Highway Administration and the SD Department of Transportation signed off on the environmental assessment for the I29-85th St interchange project. "We looked at several viable options in and around Sioux Falls, and this site quickly rose to the top as the perfect location to meet the extensive objectives OI set forth," said Kristen Zueger, Commercial Broker for Lloyd Companies.

"As the primary sponsor of the interchange, Lincoln County is proud to have OI choose this area for its new home and become an anchor in the development," said Jim Schmidt, Lincoln County Commissioner. "This project will spur additional investment and growth serving Tea, Harrisburg, and the entire Sioux Falls region. OI's decision affirms the investment in the interchange and will enhance the quality of life for everyone in the community."

Joel Ingle, General Manager of development and real estate activities for C-Lemme Companies in Sioux Falls, said, "the Bakker Landing development has been enormously successful for our company, and we look forward to the completion and opening of the OI main facility. We are excited because OI's new clinic will spur demand for more professional office space and complimentary retail, medical, and healthcare in our development for decades. Large projects like this always create momentum and confidence in a development project like Bakker Landing."

One of 15 OI locations across South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northeast Iowa, the new Tea, SD facility will replace Orthopedic Institute's current office on the Avera McKennan campus. OI offers patients relief for any joint, bone, or muscle pain or injury without requiring a doctor's referral. OI's experts are leaders in complex total joint preservation, reconstruction, or replacement procedures, non-surgical and surgical spine care needs, and pain management with non-opioid solutions.

"Our goal is to help patients overcome their pain or injury to allow them to get back to doing the things they love. We strive to make this process as convenient, personalized, and efficient as possible for our patients," said Board President and orthopedic hand surgeon David Jones, Jr., MD. "We believe this location will provide easy access for our patients from the greater Sioux Falls region and those from surrounding communities.

With the highest consumer satisfaction rating in the region, OI offers an extraordinary patient experience that inspires individuals to live stronger. Consumers are encouraged to take the first step toward lasting relief by scheduling an appointment with Orthopedic Institute. To schedule an appointment, call or text 605- 331-5890 or visit www.orthopedicinstitutesf.com.

ABOUT ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE:

Orthopedic Institute (OI), one of the most highly respected independent physician groups specializing in orthopedics and sports medicine in the Midwest, was founded in 1972. Through empowering the private practice model, OI delivers the most efficient, compassionate, and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. Nationally recognized and renowned in the region for providing extraordinary orthopedic care, OI is the proud sports medicine provider for professional, collegiate, and high school teams. Visit orthopedicinstitutesf.com to learn more.

