Orthopedic Power Tools Market – A 2.07 Billion Industry by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 4.2%

STRATEGIC MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·12 min read
STRATEGIC MARKET RESEARCH LLP
STRATEGIC MARKET RESEARCH LLP

Orthopedic Power Tools Market Report published by Strategic Market Research states that as of 2021, the global market value was USD 1.42 billion, having a robous CAGR of 4.2%, and it was forecasted to have a value of approximately USD 2.07 billion by 2030.

New York, USA, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market value was USD 1.42 Billion in 2021, and it will reach USD 2.07 Billion in 2030 with a 4.2% CAGR. An instrument used to operate on bones or fragments of bones is called an orthopedic power tool. These tools are useful for drilling, reaming, screwing, and sawing. The primary fields of application for these tools are orthopedic surgery, whether in humans or animals, neurology, ENT surgery, and traumatology. Modern orthopedic surgery has undergone a revolution because of the development of power tools. With the help of this power equipment, surgeries are seamlessly effective. These power tools are necessary for almost every aspect of orthopedic surgery. 


To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at
https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/orthopedic-power-tools-market


Orthopedic Power Tools Market Insights: 

  • The large bone power tools segment recorded the biggest share of 44.11% based on type.

  • The handpiece segment had the biggest market share with revenue of over USD 856 million or around 60.28% for the product type.

  • In 2020 the electric (battery-powered) systems held a dominant position in the orthopedic power tool market on the basis of technology.

  • The reusable segment in 2020 had the largest market share on the basis of usage.

  • The hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres segment contributed to the largest market share on the basis of end-user.

  • By region, North America had the largest revenue share of over USD 0.71 billion.


Factors influencing the Orthopedic Power Tools Market growth

(Factors like the decreased surgery time and increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders are stimulating its growth rate. )

  • The incidence of fractures, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and other orthopedic disorders has increased drastically in recent years, thereby expediting the growth rate of the market. According to Ohio State University, fractures cover almost 16% (or 6.3 million) of all musculoskeletal injuries occurring in the USA per year. Moreover, fractures cause approximately 900,000 hospitalizations each year. Further, the demand for power tools like saws, drills, and other equipment is increasing exponentially due to a surge in number of orthopedic surgical procedures worldwide.

  • Apart from the surge in demand for orthopedic power tools, the surgery performed with the same saves ample time compared to conventional and manual tools, thereby propelling the market growth. According to SMR's research study, manual instruments take approximately 5.4 minutes, while power tools take approximately 3.4 minutes to insert a pedicle screw to perform the surgery.

Orthopedic Power Tools Market: A thorough Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide Orthopedic Power Tools Market segmentation has been performed based on Product Type, Type, Technology, Usage, End-User, and Geography.

By Product Type:

  • Disposables

  • Accessories

  • Handpieces

By Type

  • High-Speed Power Tool

  • Small Bone Power Tools

  • Large Bone Power Tools

  • Medium Bone Power Tools

By Technology

  • Electric (Battery-Powered) Systems

  • Electric (Mains) Powered Systems

  • Pneumatic Powered Systems

By Usage

  • Disposables

  • Reusable

By End-User

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Hospitals and ASCs

For Geography
North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Rest of North America

Asia-Pacific 

  • Australia

  • India

  • Japan

  • China

  • South Korea

  • Rest of APAC

Europe

  • France

  • Italy

  • The U.K.

  • Germany

  • Spain

  • The rest of Europe

LAMEA

  • Saudi Arab

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Rest of LAMEA


Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Orthopedic Power Tools Market Report published in the month of Sep-2022. Click the below link to initiate the purchase: 

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/orthopedic-power-tools-market


In 2020, the Handpiece segment had the biggest market share, with revenue of over USD 856 million by product type. Because of its adaptability, surgeons can use the same device to drill, see, and ream. These tools have a quick fit that saves time, quick release, and the ability to use a variety of attachments with a single handpiece. Numerous features on these devices fuel consumer demand and market expansion.

The large bone power tools segment recorded the biggest share of 44.11% based on type, and it is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecasted period. For large bone procedures like intramedullary nailing, drilling, total knee, and hip replacement, reaming, and driving screws, large bone power tools are specially created. Due to an increase in orthopedic disorders, accidents, and sports injuries, the segment holds a significant market share for orthopedic power tools. Around 30 million kids and teenagers play organized sports in the U.S., and each year, these athletes sustain more than 3.5 million sports-related injuries, according to Johns Hopkins University. The National Safety Council reports that exercise, whether done with or without equipment, accounts for approximately 378,000 injuries and bicycling about 426,000 injuries each year.

In 2020 the electric (battery-powered) systems held a dominant position in the orthopedic power tool market on the basis of technology. Surgical battery-powered electric tools are available in cordless configurations, which do not require power connections like electric (mains) powered power tools. As compared to pneumatic-based power tools, surgical instruments powered by batteries do not require compressed air, which lowers the risk of contamination. Hence, the surgeons and other healthcare practitioners prefer battery-powered tools more, thus encouraging the expedition of this market segment.

The reusable segment in 2020 had the largest market share on the basis of usage. Factors contributing to the expedition of this market are the availability of various accessories like saw blades, drill bits, and batteries for these instruments, accuracy in surgical outcomes, and the choice of surgeons. 
During the projected period, the disposable segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Due to the absence of maintenance expenses, disposable power tools are less expensive. Some of the main reasons for the increased use of these devices include a low cost of ownership and a lower risk of cross-contamination compared to reusable devices.

The hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020 on the basis of end-user. The segment is expanding due to the increase in the number of hospitals and ASCs, especially in developing nations like India and China. According to SMR's research, in India, there were approximately 25,000 hospitals in 2013 and approximately 69,000 hospitals in 2021. China's National Bureau of Statistics stated that there were approximately 25,000 hospitals in 2013 and approximately 35,000 hospitals in 2020 in China. 
Due to the availability of skilled healthcare professionals and the growth of private clinics and group practices, particularly in developing nations like China and India, the specialty clinics segment is predicted to foster at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The number of specialty hospitals in China for various departments, including cardiology, ophthalmology, oncology, ENT, and neurology, increased from 3956 in 2010 to 9021 in 2020, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics.

By region, North America dominated the orthopedic power tools market with a revenue share of over USD 0.71 billion in 2020. The demand for power tools among surgeons is rising as a result of the increasing number of operations and surgeries performed in the United States and Canada. This encourages the market segment's growth, adequate reimbursement regulations, and contemporary healthcare infrastructure. The most frequent total joint replacement procedures in the United States are total knee replacements (about 700,000 per year) and total hip replacements (about 400,000 per year). Men are increasingly choosing total joint replacement surgery, even though women still make up the majority of patients.

The Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster CAGR over the forecast period due to a growth in the number of patients with orthopedic disorders and an increase in medical tourism. A study found that the number of medical tourists visiting India rose from about 200,000 in 2020 to about 56 million in 2022. With 1.2 million visitors, Thailand is the most popular destination for medical tourists worldwide in 2022. To meet the rising demand, the major market players in this industry are also constantly releasing innovative surgical tools. This increases the need for powered surgical equipment and fuels the market expansion in this area.


Key players prevailing in Orthopedic Power Tools Market:

  • Zimmer Biomet

  • Stryker Corporation

  • De Soutter Medical

  • DePuy Synthes

  • ConMed Corporation

  • Allo Tech Co. Ltd.

  • Medtronic

  • Microaire Surgical Instrumnets, Inc.

  • Smith and Nephew PLC

  • Exactech, Inc.

  • Kaiser Medical Technology

  • NSK/NAKANISHI

  • Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC

  • NOUVAG AG

  • ERMIS MedTech GmbH

  • DynaMedic

  • Medical Bees GmbH

  • Adeor Medical AG

  • Manman Manufacturing Company Private Limited

  • Arbutus Medical

  • Bosch Healthcare Solutions

  • Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument


Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/orthopedic-power-tools-market


Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2030

Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 CAGR

CAGR of 4.2%

2030 Value Projection

$2.07 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

$1.42 billion

Historical Data for

2015-2019

No. of Pages

135

Companies

Stryker Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson Subsidiary), B. Braun Melsungen AC, De Soutter Medical, AlloTech Co. Ltd., Kaiser Medical Technology, Medtronic, NSK/NAKANISHI, Microaire Surgical Instruments, Inc., Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC., Smith and Nephew PLC, Aygün Surgical Instruments Co., Inc., ERMIS MedTech GmbH, Exactech, Inc., NOUVAG AG, Medical Bees GmbH, Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd, IMEDICOM Co. Ltd., DynaMedic, Arbutus Medical, Bosch Healthcare Solutions, Adeor Medical AG, Manman Manufacturing Company Private Limited.

Leading Segment Based on End-user

hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres

Leading Region

North America


To read the summary of the report, visit the website at
https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/orthopedic-power-tools-market


Recent Developments

  • On August 24, 2022, Taiwan-based Point Robotics reported that the FDA had approved the usage of their highly advanced Kinguide Robotic-Assisted Surgical System, a portable robot that is used as a power tool during orthopedic procedures. This system identifies the drill point and also creates 2D and 3D anatomy models. The surgeon can utilize the robot as a "hand" by attaching various surgical instruments to it for carrying out their operations safely.

  • On May 2022, ConMed Corporation announced that it had acquired In2Bones Global, Inc. for approximately USD 245 million. ConMed believes that procuring In2Bones Global would enhance its position in the orthopedics market globally.

  • On November 2021, A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, DePuy Synthes, announced the launch of its UNIUM orthopedic power drill tool. According to DePuy Synthes, this power tool is created to satisfy the needs of surgeons and staff and enable them to carry out orthopedic surgery procedures more effectively.

Related Reports

Ophthalmic Devices Market
The report on Ophthalmic Devices Market by SMR explains its restraining factors, challenges, opportunities, etc. The Ophthalmic Devices Market value was worth USD 54.96 Billion in 2021, and it will reach USD 83.09 Billion in 2030 with a 4.7% CAGR. Increasing occurrence of ocular ailments, increasing emphasis on educating people, and various government initiatives are stimulating its growth rate. Players operating in this market are Hoya Corporation, Lumenis Be Ltd., Topcon, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, ClearLab, etc.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market
SMR's Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report gives detailed insights on its opportunities, restraints, growth factors, etc. The Patient Engagement Solutions Market value in 2021 was USD 13.42 Billion, and by 2030 it will be worth USD 74.28 Billion with a CAGR of 20.93%. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure to promote patient-centric care, and implementation of government initiatives and regulations accelerates its growth rate. Companies playing a pivotal role in this market are MEDHOST, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM, Nuance Communications, Inc., etc.

Neuromodulation Devices Market
The Neuromodulation Devices Market Report prepared by SMR explains its different challenges, restraints, augmenting factors, etc. The Neuromodulation Devices Market value was USD 6.09 Billion in 2021, and it will be worth USD 14.17 Billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 10.28%. Factors driving the market growth rate are the growing prevalence of respiratory, neurological, and other conditions and an increasing number of clinical applications. Key companies operating in this market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Nevro Corporation, BioControl Medical, Medtronic, etc.

Heat Exchanger Market
The Heat Exchanger Market Report prepared by SMR outlines its variety of challenges, opportunities, restraints, etc. The Heat Exchanger Market value was USD 16.32 Billion in 2021 and will likely reach USD 25.9 Billion in 2030 with a 5.3 % CAGR. Factors stimulating the growth rate are the rapid growth of the industrial sector, expansion of petrochemical and chemical industries, and the ability to improvise efficiency by capturing the waste heat. The companies in this market include General Electric Company, Mersen, API Heat Transfer, Johnson Controls, etc.

Air Compressor Market
SMR's Air Compressor Market Report provides a detailed overview of its opportunities, restraints, growth factors, etc. The Air Compressor Market value in 2021 was USD 30.10 Billion and will be worth USD 51.59 Billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 3.74%. Increased investments in the oil & gas sector, use in the food and beverage industry, and increased use in the manufacturing sector are accelerating its growth rate. Organizations playing a major role in this market are Kaeser Compressors, VMAC Global Technology, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, etc.

About Us:
Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.


Contact Us:
Strategic Market Research LLP.
Sunil Kumar 
India: +91-8260836500
Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com
Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog
Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blogs/property-management-industry-statistics
Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases


Connect Us:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/


