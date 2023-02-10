Orthopedic Prosthetics Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the orthopedic prosthetics market are Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Blatchford Ltd, Zimmer Biomet Inc, DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, The Ohio Willow Wood Co, Ossur, Smith and Nephew plc, Biomet Inc, and Touch Bionics Inc.

The global orthopedic prosthetics market will grow from $1.86 billion in 2022 to $1.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The orthopedic prosthetics market is expected to grow to $2.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The orthopedic prosthetics market consists of sales of upper extremity prosthetics, lower extremity prosthetics, sockets, and others.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Orthopedic prosthetics are artificial devices that replace a missing body part that may be lost through trauma, disease, surgical removal of body appendage, disabling illness, or congenital conditions.



North America was the largest region in the orthopedic prosthetics market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the orthopedic prosthetics market.



The regions covered in the orthopedic prosthetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types of orthopedic prosthetics are upper extremity prosthetics, lower extremity prosthetics, sockets, and other products.



The technologies involved are conventional orthopedic prosthetics, electric-powered orthopedic prosthetics, and hybrid orthopedic prosthetics. The end-users are hospitals, prosthetic clinics, rehabilitation centres, and others.



The orthopedic prosthetics market is being driven by an increasing number of trauma cases and accidental injuries.The trauma cases and accidental injuries are caused by various factors such as road accidents, sports injuries, other medical complications, and work-related accidents.



Most of these injuries may require amputations and prosthetic devices to replace the lost body part. For instance, 2.1 million people are living with limb loss in the USA, and that number is expected to double by 2050. 185,000 people in the U.S have an amputation each year. This means that 300 to 500 amputations have been performed every day. Therefore, driving the demand for orthopedic prosthetics, thus growth in the orthopedic prosthetics market.



The orthopedic prosthetics market is being restrained by entry barriers due to guidelines by the FDA’s regulatory control over these devices based on the risks associated with them.These devices fall into the class III category as per the FDA, which includes devices involving high risk associated with the usage.



Class III devices are required to undergo a premarket approval application (PMA), which is the FDA process of scientific evaluation for assessing the safety of these devices.Such stringent guidelines associated with these devices are creating an entry barrier and thus restraining the orthopedic prosthetics market.



For instance, DePuy’s hip prosthetic device was denied approval by the FDA after it was assessed as unsafe, thus creating an entry barrier and restraining the market.



The companies in the orthopedic prosthetics market are witnessing the emergence of 3D printed orthopedic prosthetics. 3D printing is a process that involves a digital model being transformed into a three-dimensional solid object. 3D printed orthopedic prosthetics are devices that are manufactured by the process of 3D printing. These devices have shorter lead times, lower costs and consistent quality. For instance, Zdravprint is a Russian company that is developing prosthetics for the hand, elbow, and shoulder using 3D printing technology.



The orthopedic prosthetics market is regulated as per the guidelines by the food and drug administration (FDA).The FDA has subjected these devices under the class III category, which includes those devices involving a high risk associated with the usage.



Class III devices are required to undergo a premarket approval application (PMA) before they can be used.PMA is the process followed by the FDA for scientific evaluation, to assess the safety of the devices.



If a PMA application is found to be lacking valid clinical assessment and correct scientific reasoning, it impacts the FDA’s approval and prevents the prosthetic device from being released into the market.



In October 2022, Patient Square Capital, a US-based healthcare investment firm acquired Hanger Inc for $18.75 in cash per stock. The acquisition would make Hanger a private company and help it better serve its customers and continue its growth. Hanger inc is a US-based manufacturer of Orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions.



The countries covered in the orthopedic prosthetics market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



