U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,422.75
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,152.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,986.75
    -57.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.00
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.20
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.60
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.96
    +0.24 (+1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    -0.0023 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7620
    +0.2220 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,196.08
    +285.77 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.94
    +905.26 (+373.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.36
    +30.32 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market Size Worth $5.2 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global orthopedic regenerative surgical products market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a notable CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors driving the market growth include the rising geriatric population, orthopedic procedures, research activities, and technological advancements. Osteoarthritis, for instance, has been identified as the leading cause of chronic disability in the geriatric population over the age of 70. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also designated osteoarthritis as a 'priority disease' promoting R&D for therapies to treat osteoarthritis and its associated symptoms.

GVR Logo
GVR Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • Key factors driving the market include an aging population across the globe and a rise in the prevalence of orthopedic diseases. According to a 2019 review article published in the Elderly Health Journal, the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis in various Asian countries was found to be in a range of 13.1 - 71.1%

  • The viscosupplements segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.7% in 2020 owing to the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and related symptoms and product availability

  • Monovisc and Orthovisc by Anika Therapeutics are the leading products in the viscosupplement market in the U.S. since 2018, based on combined overall revenue

  • In terms of application, the cartilage and tendon repair segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.8% followed by trauma repair and orthopedic pain management

  • According to a 2019 study on Cartilage Restoration Surgery published by the National Library of Medicine, complications in cartilage restoration procedures have been rising for the past 2 decades. The results also indicated a paradigm shift toward osteochondral grafting procedures and other more complex cartilage procedures

  • As most orthopedic procedures are performed within hospital settings, the hospitals segment held the largest revenue share of 50.4% in 2020

  • Drivers include a large number of populations affected by joint pain and other debilitating orthopedic conditions and supportive initiatives by governments and regulatory bodies. For example, 12 October was established as the World Arthritis Day by the Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI)to raise awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases

Read 150 page market research report, "Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Allograft, Synthetic, Cell-based, Viscosupplements), By Application, By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028". By Grand View Research

The growth of the market was restrained during the COVID-19 pandemic due to deferred elective surgeries, low volume of patient flow for chronic conditions in clinics and hospitals, decreased sales and marketing activities, quarantine and lockdown protocols, and low demand. Vericel Corporation, for example, reported the adverse impact of COVID-19 on its business and operations during 2020. The company registered cancellations of scheduled MACI procedures; its key product used in the repair of cartilage damage of the knee. In addition, there was a slowdown in new orders. Anika Therapeutics reported challenges in patient enrollment for its clinical trials due to the pandemic, which negatively impacted on the company's revenue and operating results. However, both companies expect recovery financial performance as elective surgeries resume to pre-COVID numbers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 26% (or 78 million) the U.S. adults are estimated to suffer from arthritis by 2040. The prevalence increases with age and is found to be more common in women. Obesity has been identified as another risk factor contributing to orthopedic conditions. The prevalence of obesity in the U.S. was estimated at 42.4% from 2017 to 2018 by the CDC. The increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases, obesity, and geriatric population is expected to fuel the market growth. Orthopedic regenerative surgical products find application in different conditions of varying severity from joint pain, gout, articular defects, fibromyalgia, and osteoarthritis, to trauma and joint replacement, this is expected to contribute to the market growth.

Market players are also involved in research and development activities to launch new regenerative solutions for treatment or pain relief from orthopedic conditions. Amniox Medical, Inc. for instance, received FDA clearance to proceed with a dosing study using TTAX03- its Investigational New Drug (IND) comprising cryopreserved amniotic membrane and umbilical cord, to treat facet joint osteoarthritis pain in March 2021. Zimmer Biomet on the other hand, offers an extensive portfolio of allografts and synthetic orthopedic regenerative products such as the PrimaGen Advanced allograft, InterGro DBM, and PlatFORM bioresorbable bone graft substitute.

Grand View Research has segmented the orthopedic regenerative surgical products market on the basis of product, application, end user, and region:

  • Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028))

List of Key Players of Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market

  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Vericel Corporation

  • Vericel Corporation

  • Zimmer Biomet

  • Stryker

  • Smith+Nephew

  • AlloSource

  • Amniox Medical, Inc.

  • VSY Biotechnology

  • Aptissen S.A

  • MiMedx

Check out more studies related to the Global Medical Devices Industry, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Stem Cells Market The global stem cells market size is expected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

  • Regenerative Medicine Market The global regenerative medicine market size is expected to reach USD 57.08 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.27% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

  • Bone Graft And Substitutes Market The global bone graft and substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orthopedic-regenerative-surgical-products-market-size-worth-5-2-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301352914.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of BioNTech Were Falling Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were down nearly 7% today after two studies of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System showed rival Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine might be more effective against the troublesome delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The effectiveness of BioNTech's vaccine, developed with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), was only 42% during July, according to the study, compared to 76% for Moderna. A second study showed nursing home residents generated stronger immune responses after the Moderna vaccine than after BioNTech's.

  • Antibody levels predictive of Moderna's vaccine efficacy -study

    Antibody levels are a good predictor for how effective Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine is, according to a new study released on Tuesday, a finding which could help speed up future clinical trials for vaccines against the disease. Regulators currently rely on large placebo-controlled studies to determine if a vaccine works, but the study https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.09.21261290v1.full.pdf, conducted by scientists from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Moderna and elsewhere, showed that measuring the antibody levels in vaccine recipients could also determine effectiveness. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that the Moderna vaccine was more effective in vaccine recipients with high levels of antibodies.

  • Fulcrum Stock Nearly Triples — Why Shares Went Gangbusters On Sickle Cell Drug

    Fulcrum Therapeutics unveiled positive results for its sickle cell disease drug, and the biotech stock more than doubled to a 13-month high.

  • Here's Why Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Is Shooting Higher Today

    A positive trial readout suggests the company's new drug discovery engine has more potential than expected.

  • The war against the virus is now a 'war against ourselves:' Doctor

    Government officials and health experts are leaning on the private sector to lead the U.S. out of a COVID-19 surge caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Still Likes Some Chinese Stocks. Think Digital Healthcare.

    The famous stock picker's actively managed ETFs recently dumped most of their holdings of Chinese shares.

  • The CDC is finally listening to women about vaccines

    The CDC is finally listening to women's reports that the vaccine altered their periods, and is looking into why.

  • Is Dicerna Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    The stock market’s behavior might appear baffling at times, but when you see shares of a biotech sinking, the reason is almost always one of two ready-made options: regulatory rejection or disappointing clinical trial results. For disappointed investors of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA), the latter case sent the stock tumbling by 28% in a single session last week. Specifically, the downturn came about after the company released data from the phase 2 trial evaluating nedosiran as a treatment for

  • Director of Vaccine Education Center: 'The governor of Florida has served as a friend of SARS-CoV-2 virus'

    Dr. Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center and attending physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in COVID-19 and the spread of the Delta variant.&nbsp;

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • You're 60 Percent Less Likely to Get Sick From the Delta Variant If You Do This

    As the Delta variant dominates countries across the globe, we're learning more and more about how this iteration of COVID is unlike any we've seen before. According to recent research, Delta is not only nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, but it may also cause more severe illness in those infected. Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself from this highly infectious and now dominant variant—including one method based on new research that's been found to be up to 60 percent eff

  • Why Oak Street Health Stock Is Sinking Today

    CEO Mike Pykosz said that Oak Street Health had higher medical costs in the second quarter. Pykosz stated that Oak Street Health thinks the higher medical costs will only be a temporary issue. Oak Street Health plans to add between 46 and 48 new centers for 2021.

  • Texas to bring out-of-state healthcare providers to help overwhelmed hospitals

    The Texas government will contract with out-of-state healthcare workers to cope with the fourth wave of the pandemic threatening to overwhelm major hospital systems.

  • 3 Vaccine Stocks for the Next Decade

    Because of COVID-19, vaccine stocks have been fantastic investments over the last couple of years. What should investors expect over the next 10 years?

  • Why Shares of Cassava Sciences Fell 18.6% in July

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) lost 18.6% of their value in July, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, but that's a bit misleading. Then, the bottom fell out after the company released the latest trial results on its Alzheimer's drug, simufilam. The preliminary results from the company's phase 2 trials, presented during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, showed the drug led to an improvement in cognition for Alzheimer's patients with no adverse side effects.

  • How many Garth Brooks fans got COVID vaccine at Kansas City show? It may surprise you

    More than 70,000 people showed up at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to see the country singer’s performance.

  • Virus Experts Have Stopped Going to These 4 Places as Delta Surges

    COVID vaccinations allowed people across the U.S. to regain a sense of normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic. In just the past few months, vaccinated Americans have done many things for the first time in over a year, like eating a meal in a packed restaurant or seeing a movie at a theater with friends. Sadly, the Delta variant has now pushed the pandemic back into dangerous territory, causing cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to surge once again. As a result of this alarming spike, the Centers fo

  • South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 2,200, hit record

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea reported more than 2,200 new daily COVID-19 cases, a record since the pandemic began last January, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said on Wednesday, as the country grapples with its most severe coronavirus outbreak. Despite having distancing measures in place for over a month, infections have spiked due to the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant and a rise in domestic travel over summer, Kwon told a COVID response meeting. South Korea has been struggling since July to tame sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19 that were at first centred largely on metropolitan Seoul but have since spread nationwide.

  • COVID SCIENCE-Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • Simone Biles Rocks A Tie-Dye Bikini And Reveals Her Washboard Abs Post-Olympics

    “You deserve this Hot Girl Summer Simone 🔥”