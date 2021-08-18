U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size Worth $9.6 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global orthopedic soft tissue repair market size is expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growing geriatric population, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, an increasing number of sports injuries are key factors aiding market growth. Soft tissues commonly injured during sporting events and physical training include tendons, muscles, and ligaments. Strains, sprains, and contusions, along with tendinitis and bursitis, are the frequently occurring soft tissue injuries. Even with proper treatment, these injuries may take a long time to heal. The growing incidence of road accidents is expected to further boost the demand for soft tissue repairs. Rotator cuff tear, one of the most common shoulder injuries, is likely to significantly drive the market over the forecast period.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of sports-related injury and the growing obese population

  • The cruciate ligaments repair segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to a high incidence of ACL injuries during sporting activities

  • The knee injury segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the high incidence of meniscus tear, which is a frequently occurring soft tissue knee injury among athletes

  • North America dominated the market in 2020 due to an increase in healthcare spending, which makes expensive soft tissue repair surgeries more affordable

Read 120 page market research report, "Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Epicondylitis, Pelvic Organ Prolapse), By Injury Location (Knee, Shoulder, Hip, Small Joints), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

In addition, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures due to growing concern over surgical scars further drives the demand for orthopedic soft tissue repair products. These procedures result in lesser traumas and quicker recovery than invasive ones. As the recovery time is shorter, it reduces patients' stay in hospitals, thereby cutting down costs associated with surgery and hospital stay. For instance, in the case of knee replacement surgery, traditional open surgeries involve making a vertical incision of 8 to 10 inches over the front of the knee to expose the joint. During minimally invasive knee replacement surgery, fewer muscles and tendons are affected, producing more natural results. Wound closure is also easier and recovery time is shorter than traditional procedures.

Furthermore, technological advancements and innovations are expected to further boost overall growth. Treatments such as nerve root blocks, epidural steroid injection, sacroiliac joint injections, and platelet-rich plasma can be effective in managing complex musculoskeletal and neuromuscular pain caused due to ligament tear. Anatomic footprint reconstruction allows healthcare professionals to arthroscopically place the ACL graft at the center of a patient's ACL to provide rotational stability to the knee. Also, various industry players, including Zimmer Biomet and NORAKER, have been developing new bioabsorbable soft tissue screws over the past few years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market based on application, injury location, and region:

  • Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Injury Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market

  • Arthrex, Inc.

  • DePuy Synthes, Inc.

  • Stryker

  • Wright Medical Group N.V.

  • Zimmer Biomet

  • CONMED Corporation

  • Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation

  • Smith & Nephew

Check out more studies related to orthopedic treatments and associated devices, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Orthopedic Implants Market – Global orthopedic implants market was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2015. The constantly rising geriatric population is primarily driving the growth of the market since people aged above 65 years are at a high risk of developing degenerative disc disease, low bone density, and osteoarthritis.

  • Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market – Global orthopedic navigation systems market size was valued at USD 1.97 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% over the forecast period. Rising geriatric population & cases of joint reconstruction, growing healthcare expenditure, and high awareness levels among patients & healthcare professionals are expected to drive market growth

  • Orthopedic Devices Market – Global orthopedic devices market size was valued at USD 36.1 billion in 2017. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period. High prevalence of orthopedic conditions such as degenerative bone disease coupled with the rising geriatric population and the number of road accidents are anticipated to drive the market.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orthopedic-soft-tissue-repair-market-size-worth-9-6-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301357692.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

