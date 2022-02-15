U.S. markets closed

Orthopedic Splints Market | Lower Extremity Segment to Offer Maximum Business Opportunities | Market Size, Share, Vendors, Trends, Value Chain Analysis Report, and Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2026

·7 min read

The Increasing Incidence of Osteoporotic Fractures to Boost Market Growth, Although Complications Associated with Usage of Splints may Impede Market Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orthopedic Splints Market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Lower Extremity segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Attractive Opportunities in Orthopedic Splints Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The Orthopedic Splints Market Share is expected to increase by USD 885.36 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerated CAGR of 8.92%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The orthopedic splints market share growth by the lower extremity segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in demand for lower extremity splints owing to their wide use for the lower part of the body, such as the hip, knee, bones of the thigh, leg, foot, and ankle joints. Prominent vendors in the market, such as Essity Medical Solutions through its brand Delta-Cast offer synthetic splints for the lower extremity, which will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Orthopedic Splints Market includes the following core components:

  • Research & development

  • Inputs

  • Operations

  • Distribution

  • Post-sale and services

  • Innovation

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (lower extremity and upper extremity) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW)

  • Key Companies- 3M Co., Breg Inc., DARCO International Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., DJO Global Inc., Dynatronics Corp., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), medi GmbH and Co. KG, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. among others.

  • Driver- Increasing incidence of osteoporotic fractures to drive the market.

  • Challenge- Complications associated with the usage of splints to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Orthopedic Splints

Vendor Insights-
The orthopedic splints market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • 3M Co.- The company offers orthopedic splints products under the brand name of Scotchcast.

  • Breg Inc.- The company offers orthopedic splints products under the brand names of Impact and Vison.

  • DARCO International Inc.- The company offers orthopedic splints which provides a gentle, sustained stretch to the plantar fascia and Achilles tendon with the easy-to-use Integrated Air System.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Orthopedic Splints Market Driver:

The spinal fractures, also called vertebral compression fractures, occur an estimated 1.5 million times annually in the US. They are twice as common as other fractures linked to osteoporosis, including broken hips and wrists. According to the data provided by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually, resulting in an osteoporosis fracture every 3 seconds. In 2019, in Europe, approximately 32 million individuals aged above 50 years were estimated to have osteoporosis. The prevalence of osteoarthritis in the growing aging population across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of the global orthopedic splints market.

  • Orthopedic Splints Market Challenge:

The leading complication that arises with the usage of splints is compartment syndrome which affects the blood flow of the limb covered by a splint and leads to tissue perfusion. It can also cause ischemia and potentially irreversible damage to the soft tissues within that space. Additionally, thermal injuries such as heat burns to the skin can occur as a result of splinting process. These heat burns can be caused by prolonged usage of fiberglass or plaster splints. The usage of splints can also lead to complications such as skin breakdown, often caused by focal pressure from a wrinkled, unpadded, or underpadded splint on underlying soft tissue. Thus, these challenges are expected to negatively impact the global orthopedic splints market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-
Electric Wheelchairs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The electric wheelchairs market share is expected to increase by USD 1.42 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.79%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Pedicle Screw System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The pedicle screw system market share is expected to increase by USD 212.03 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.60%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Orthopedic Splints Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 885.36 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.20

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Breg Inc., DARCO International Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., DJO Global Inc., Dynatronics Corp., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), medi GmbH and Co. KG, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents
Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Lower extremity - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Upper extremity - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • Breg Inc.

  • DARCO International Inc.

  • DeRoyal Industries Inc.

  • DJO Global Inc.

  • Dynatronics Corp.

  • Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

  • medi GmbH and Co. KG

  • Stryker Corp.

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

