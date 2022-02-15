Orthopedic Splints Market | Lower Extremity Segment to Offer Maximum Business Opportunities | Market Size, Share, Vendors, Trends, Value Chain Analysis Report, and Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2026

The Increasing Incidence of Osteoporotic Fractures to Boost Market Growth, Although Complications Associated with Usage of Splints may Impede Market Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orthopedic Splints Market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Lower Extremity segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Attractive Opportunities in Orthopedic Splints Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The Orthopedic Splints Market Share is expected to increase by USD 885.36 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerated CAGR of 8.92%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

The orthopedic splints market share growth by the lower extremity segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in demand for lower extremity splints owing to their wide use for the lower part of the body, such as the hip, knee, bones of the thigh, leg, foot, and ankle joints. Prominent vendors in the market, such as Essity Medical Solutions through its brand Delta-Cast offer synthetic splints for the lower extremity, which will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

Out-of-Scope:

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Orthopedic Splints Market includes the following core components:

Research & development

Inputs

Operations

Distribution

Post-sale and services

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (lower extremity and upper extremity) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW)

Key Companies- 3M Co., Breg Inc., DARCO International Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., DJO Global Inc., Dynatronics Corp., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), medi GmbH and Co. KG, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. among others.

Driver- Increasing incidence of osteoporotic fractures to drive the market.

Challenge- Complications associated with the usage of splints to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The orthopedic splints market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

3M Co.- The company offers orthopedic splints products under the brand name of Scotchcast.

Breg Inc.- The company offers orthopedic splints products under the brand names of Impact and Vison.

DARCO International Inc.- The company offers orthopedic splints which provides a gentle, sustained stretch to the plantar fascia and Achilles tendon with the easy-to-use Integrated Air System.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Orthopedic Splints Market Driver:

The spinal fractures, also called vertebral compression fractures, occur an estimated 1.5 million times annually in the US. They are twice as common as other fractures linked to osteoporosis, including broken hips and wrists. According to the data provided by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually, resulting in an osteoporosis fracture every 3 seconds. In 2019, in Europe, approximately 32 million individuals aged above 50 years were estimated to have osteoporosis. The prevalence of osteoarthritis in the growing aging population across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of the global orthopedic splints market.

Orthopedic Splints Market Challenge:

The leading complication that arises with the usage of splints is compartment syndrome which affects the blood flow of the limb covered by a splint and leads to tissue perfusion. It can also cause ischemia and potentially irreversible damage to the soft tissues within that space. Additionally, thermal injuries such as heat burns to the skin can occur as a result of splinting process. These heat burns can be caused by prolonged usage of fiberglass or plaster splints. The usage of splints can also lead to complications such as skin breakdown, often caused by focal pressure from a wrinkled, unpadded, or underpadded splint on underlying soft tissue. Thus, these challenges are expected to negatively impact the global orthopedic splints market during the forecast period.

Orthopedic Splints Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 885.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.20 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Breg Inc., DARCO International Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., DJO Global Inc., Dynatronics Corp., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), medi GmbH and Co. KG, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

