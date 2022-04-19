U.S. markets close in 6 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,427.03
    +35.34 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.26
    +309.57 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,432.81
    +100.45 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.01
    +9.88 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.84
    -4.37 (-4.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.10
    -18.30 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    25.66
    -0.49 (-1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0810
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9050
    +0.0430 (+1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3003
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6740
    +1.6740 (+1.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,382.71
    +2,039.57 (+5.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.27
    +14.71 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.79
    -17.59 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market Size to Reach USD 15,615.15 MN in 2030 Due to Rising Demand for 3D Medical Imaging Equipment and Reduction in Reimbursements for Imaging Procedures Using Film and Cassette-Based Technologies, Emergen Research

·7 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global orthopedics diagnostic devices market size reached USD 11,024.00 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the number of old and obese people is expected to increase the adoption rate of orthopedics diagnostic devices and thereby drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Emergen Research Logo
Emergen Research Logo

Drivers:

Increase in the number of old and obese people across the world is expected to increase the adoption rate of orthopedic diagnostic devices during the forecast period. According to the US Department of Health and Human Service projections, the country's geriatric population would increase to 72.1 million by 2030, more than doubling from 2000. On the other hand, prevalence of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, juvenile arthritis, and other orthopedic disorders is increasing as a result of aging population, obesity, and changes in lifestyles. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there will be 78.4 million adults in the United States aged 18 and older with doctor-diagnosed arthritis by 2040, up from 54.4 million persons in 2013–2015. Rising incidence of arthritis is expected to increase demand for orthopedics diagnostic devices and thus, drive revenue growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1005

Restraints:

Extensive growth in medical diagnosis has enabled healthcare providers to assist patients through novel treatment approaches. However, there is observed reluctance among patients in adopting new technologies. For instance, there is a misconception among patients regarding the use and harmful effect of many diagnostic technologies. Moreover, according to a new World Bank (WB) and World Health Organization (WHO) research, at least half of the world population lacks access to basic health services. At present, about 800 million people spend at least 10% of their household budgets on health expenses, and these expenses are high enough for about 100 million people to push them into extreme poverty, forcing them to live on USD 1.90 or less a day.

Growth Projections:

The global orthopedics diagnostic devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period, and revenue is expected to increase from USD 11,024.00 Million in 2021 to USD 15,615.15 Million in 2030. Rising demand for 3D medical imaging equipment is driving revenue growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused dramatic disruptions in the global orthopedics diagnostic devices market. Most orthopedic procedures are deemed to be more selective in nature than other surgeries, and can be deferred without raising the risk of mortality. This has led to cancellation and postponement of operations at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, slow recovery of the global orthopedics diagnostic devices market was observed in 2021.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthopedics-diagnostic-devices-market

Current Trends and Innovations:

Currently, a variety of medical imaging techniques allow for Three-Dimensional (3D) vision and quick diagnosis. Computer-assisted Detection (CAD) and image analysis applications have also developed as a result of advances in 3D imaging, which is increasing demand for nearly every modality, particularly tomographic imaging techniques. Furthermore, surgeons are increasingly adopting 3D imaging to plan procedures, resulting in rise in use of these systems. The use of 3D imaging for breast cancer screening is on the rise, as it provides a better picture of tissues than traditional mammography.

Geographical Outlook:

North America orthopedics diagnostic devices market revenue is expected to register a significantly robust CAGR over the forecast period, due to the direct presence of key players in the region, a strong distribution network, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Increasing cases of accidents and amputations in the United States is also expected to drive market revenue growth in North America.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies profiled in the market report include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd, Esaote S.p.A., Hologic, Inc., Planmed Oy, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, and Stryker.

  • In March 2021, GE Healthcare announced 510(k) clearance from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for OEC 3D, a new surgical imaging system capable of 3D and 2D imaging. OEC 3D set a standard for interoperative 3D imaging with precise volumetric images for spine and orthopedic procedures.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1005

Emergen Research has segmented the global orthopedics diagnostic devices market on the basis of product, type, age group, application, end user, and region:

  • Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

  1. Quantitative Computed Tomography

  2. High-resolution peripheral quantitative computed tomography (HR-pQCT)

  3. Weight Bearing CT (WBCT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

  1. Weight Bearing MRI

  2. Other Devices

Other Diagnostic devices

  • Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

  • Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

  • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

  • End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1005

  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Looking to Purchase Reports in Bundle [Schedule a Call with An Analyst]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/call-schedule/1005

Read Latest Reports Published by Emergen Research:

DNA Methylation Market, By Technology (Bisulfite DNA Modification, Others), By Application (DNA Sequencing, Others), By End-Use (Biotechnology Industry, Others), By Product (Enzymes, Reagents, Kits, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Microbial Bioremediation Market, By Pollutants (Organic Pollutants and Inorganic Pollutants), By Organisms, By Type, By Technology, By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Biobetters Market By Drug Class (Erythropoietin biobetters, Insulin Biobetters), By Application (Cancer, Diabetes, Renal, Neurodegenerative), By Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Oral), By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Micro Needle Patch Market By Type (Solid, Hollow, Dissolving), By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cosmetic Therapy Centers, Academic and Research Institutions), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Long Read Sequencing Market Size, Share, Trends, By Technology, By Products and Services (Kits and Assays, Systems, Software), By Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Rare Diseases), By End Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Next Generation Ultrasound System Market, By Portability (Portable Systems, Trolley Based Systems, and Others), By Product Type (Therapeutic Ultrasound, Diagnostic Ultrasound), By Application, By Technology, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights
Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services
Press Release Available @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-orthopedics-diagnostic-devices-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orthopedics-diagnostic-devices-market-size-to-reach-usd-15-615-15-mn-in-2030-due-to-rising-demand-for-3d-medical-imaging-equipment-and-reduction-in-reimbursements-for-imaging-procedures-using-film-and-cassette-based-technologies--301528044.html

SOURCE Emergen Research

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax stock continues its months-long slide even after COVID vaccine earns approval in another country

    Investors worry Novavax's protein-based vaccine, an alternative to mRNA jabs, is too late to the market.

  • European Gas Falls to Lowest Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended its decline to the lowest level since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid warmer weather and signs from the Kremlin that payment for the fuel in rubles isn’t expected until next month.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Aut

  • Rivian Predicts a Shortage for EVs Far Bigger Than Chips

    The CEO of Rivian, R.J. Scaringe, said cell production is less than 10% of what will be needed in a decade.

  • Ford Is About to Make a Big Strategic Decision

    The carmaker wants to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year from 2026. Here's an important piece of that puzzle.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Fell 10.5% on Monday

    It was a strange day for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) as the stock dropped 10.5% early in the day, only to close the day higher than it opened. Clovis' shares are down more than 15% for the year. Clovis has a relatively small market cap of $318 million, so wild swings are not surprising.

  • Halliburton’s Earnings Beat Wasn’t Enough. The Stock Is Falling.

    Halliburton's first-quarter earnings beat estimates but the stock is tumbling. It has risen about 82% this year.

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shanghai lockdown: China takes steps to shore up supply chains by putting Tesla and SMIC on 'white list'

    Chinese authorities are taking steps to shore up supply chains that have been battered by strict lockdown measures, including drawing up "white lists" of companies that can resume production and operations. Under this system, the government will hand-pick businesses from different sectors deemed as strategically important for the economy and society and exempt them from certain lockdown restrictions. The Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology, the city's industrial development

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • Halliburton profit nearly doubles as oil price surge boosts drilling activity

    (Reuters) -Oilfield services firm Halliburton Co posted an 85% rise in first-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as a rally in crude prices boosted demand for its services and equipment. Crude futures climbed to their highest level in more than a decade during the quarter after a slew of Western sanctions against Russia disrupted oil sales from the world's second-largest exporter. U.S. West Texas Intermediate is currently around $105.34 a barrel while Brent futures are at $110.25 a barrel.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

    FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

  • Natural gas futures hit 2008 highs amid increase demand, corn futures rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at what's driving natural gas prices and the movement in corn futures.

  • China’s Coal and Gas Boom May Help Ease The Global Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Record coal and natural gas extraction and consumption-sapping Covid lockdowns are slashing China’s import demand and helping loosen global fuel markets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Onslaugh

  • Cisco to Shift Some Pay From Bonuses to Salaries Amid Inflation Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. is shifting a slice of its workers’ pay out of bonuses and into their base salary, in response to concerns about soaring inflation.The biggest maker of computer networking equipment will rejigger compensation packages at the start of its new fiscal year in August, according to Chief People, Policy and Purpose Officer Fran Katsoudas. The decision came after the company surveyed employees to find out what mattered most to them regarding their paychecks. The compan

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter offer is ‘completely unserious,’ law professor says

    Georgetown University Professor of Law Urska Velikonja joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid.

  • Tech companies offer perks to lure workers back to offices

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss a Yahoo Finance poll on whether in-office perks incentivize workers to return to the office.

  • Halliburton Earnings Top As Oilfield Services Demand Booms; Biden OKs New Drilling

    Halliburton earnings beat views, as oilfield services demand soars with crude prices high and expected to stay that way. Biden has OK'd new drilling on public lands.

  • Has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Run Too Far?

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company whose drugs have helped countless people. In this daily bar chart of REGN, below, we can see that prices made a large equilateral triangle formation and broke out on the upside in early March. Trading volume has not been particularly strong the past six weeks as prices rallied to new highs.