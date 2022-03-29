OrthoSelect Announces Compatibility of the Braces On Demand Bracket with their DIBS AI Digital Indirect Bonding System

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoSelect, a leading orthodontics software company and digital orthodontics laboratory, together with Braces On Demand, an in-office 3D printing solution for orthodontic brackets and appliances, announce compatibility of their two systems. Orthodontists can now precisely place Braces On Demand’s custom brackets using the DIBS AI digital indirect bonding platform to achieve even better treatment results in a shorter amount of time.



Ryan Williams, Vice President of Sales at OrthoSelect, explained the breakthrough, “Imagine: In only 30 minutes of chair time, your staff precisely places customizable brackets that are 3D printed in-office for same-day turnaround for around $250! This combination has the potential to substantially improve practice efficiency and profitability!”

Colin Corey, Braces On Demand co-founder and CEO, described the advantage, ”Bringing manufacturing in-office eliminates supply chain delays and allows clinicians to provide their patients with customized treatment plans. Compatibility with the DIBS AI platform will enable doctors to significantly increase efficiencies in the orthodontic workflow.”

The DIBS AI software platform simplifies and automates the process of orthodontic patient case setups, creates accurate predictive outcomes based on any bracket prescription, and provides the flexibility to 3D print extremely accurate bracket transfer appliances (commonly known as IDB trays). These advancements free up precious doctor, staff, and chair time by shortening bonding appointments by a third or more, as well as reducing overall treatment time through significant decreases in wire bending and bracket repositioning. The benefits in improved accuracy and time savings typically result in a reduction of 25% or more of the orthodontist’s cost of treatment.

Braces On Demand is an orthodontic technology start-up founded in 2019. Braces On Demand was created with the purpose of developing a web application to 3D print orthodontic brackets and appliances in-office. Braces On Demand was founded by Colin Corey, Ammar Syed, and Dr. Tom Shannon with engineering, dental laboratory, and clinical backgrounds respectively. Braces On Demand is committed to continuing to push innovation in the 3D printing orthodontic industry. To learn more, visit www.bracesondemand.com or email team@bracesondemand.com .

DIBS has received FDA clearance under section 510(k) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and is a registered trademark of OrthoSelect, LLC. Braces On Demand has received FDA clearance under section 510(k) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

