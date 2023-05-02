ORTOLI ROSENSTADT LLP REPRESENTS RULMECA HOLDING SPA IN ITS ACQUISITION OF DOUGLAS MANUFACTURING CO., INC.

Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP

New York, NY , May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP, a full-service international law firm, today announced that it represented Rulmeca Holding S.p.A. in its acquisition of Douglas Manufacturing Co., Inc.

The Ortoli Rosenstadt team was led by Partners Aldo Panunzio and Paul Pincus, respectively a member and head of the firm’s private company M&A practice, with assistance from Counsel Christopher Condlin and Associate Shanice Harris.

Rulmeca, a multi-national corporation headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, is the world’s largest supplier of rollers/idlers, pulleys, and motorized pulleys for heavy-duty belt conveyors for quarries and mining applications, as well as rollers, drum motors, and 24V Drive Rollers for Intralogistics. With this acquisition, Rulmeca will expand its operations in the North American market.

Founded in 2006, Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP is a New York-based law firm representing global clients. The firm provides cutting-edge, solution-oriented legal advice to its clients in a wide variety of practice areas, including corporate & securities, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, employment, intellectual property, and litigation.

