U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,886.82
    +15.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,148.24
    +92.38 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,856.30
    +78.55 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.96
    +27.54 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    56.97
    +0.74 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.50
    +20.30 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.98
    +0.74 (+2.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2053
    +0.0087 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1700
    +0.0310 (+2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    +0.0071 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3720
    -0.1530 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,666.11
    +221.32 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    782.51
    +16.84 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,489.33
    -14.39 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,779.19
    +437.24 (+1.54%)
     

'Orwellian' AI lie detector project challenged in EU court

Natasha Lomas
·23 min read

A legal challenge was heard today in Europe's Court of Justice in relation to a controversial EU-funded research project using artificial intelligence for facial "lie detection" with the aim of speeding up immigration checks.

The transparency lawsuit against the EU's Research Executive Agency (REA), which oversees the bloc's funding programs, was filed in March 2019 by Patrick Breyer, MEP of the Pirate Party Germany and a civil liberties activist -- who has successfully sued the Commission before over a refusal to disclose documents.

He's seeking the release of documents on the ethical evaluation, legal admissibility, marketing and results of the project. And is hoping to set a principle that publicly funded research must comply with EU fundamental rights -- and help avoid public money being wasted on AI "snake oil" in the process.

"The EU keeps having dangerous surveillance and control technology developed, and will even fund weapons research in the future, I hope for a landmark ruling that will allow public scrutiny and debate on unethical publicly funded research in the service of private profit interests," said Breyer in a statement following today's hearing. “With my transparency lawsuit, I want the court to rule once and for all that taxpayers, scientists, media and Members of Parliament have a right to information on publicly funded research -- especially in the case of pseudoscientific and Orwellian technology such as the ‘iBorderCtrl video lie detector’.”

The court has yet to set a decision date on the case but Breyer said the judges questioned the agency "intensively and critically for over an hour" -- and revealed that documents relating to the AI technology involved, which have not been publicly disclosed but had been reviewed by the judges, contain information such as "ethnic characteristics", raising plenty of questions.

The presiding judge went on to query whether it wouldn't be in the interests of the EU research agency to demonstrate that it has nothing to hide by publishing more information about the controversial iBorderCtrl project, per Breyer.

5G, AI, cybersecurity and renewable energy set for investment boost under EU coronavirus recovery plan

AI 'lie detection'

The research in question is controversial because the notion of an accurate lie detector machine remains science fiction, and with good reason: There's no evidence of a "universal psychological signal" for deceit.

Yet this AI-fuelled commercial R&D "experiment" to build a video lie detector -- which entailed testers being asked to respond to questions put to them by a virtual border guard as a webcam scanned their facial expressions and the system sought to detect what an official EC summary of the project describes as "biomarkers of deceit" in an effort to score the truthfulness of their facial expressions (yes, really🤦‍♀️) -- scored over €4.5 million/$5.4 million in EU research funding under the bloc's Horizon 2020 scheme.

The iBorderCtrl project ran between September 2016 and August 2019, with the funding spread between 13 private or for-profit entities across a number of Member States (including the U.K., Poland, Greece and Hungary).

Public research reports the Commission said would be published last year, per a written response to Breyer's questions challenging the lack of transparency, do not appear to have seen the light of day yet.

Back in 2019 The Intercept was able to test out the iBorderCtrl system for itself. The video lie detector falsely accused its reporter of lying -- judging she had given four false answers out of 16, and giving her an overall score of 48, which it reported that a policeman who assessed the results said triggered a suggestion from the system she should be subject to further checks (though was not as the system was never run for real during border tests).

The Intercept said it had to file a data access request -- a right that's established in EU law -- in order to obtain a copy of the reporter's results. Its report quoted Ray Bull, a professor of criminal investigation at the University of Derby, who described the iBorderCtrl project as "not credible" -- given the lack of evidence that monitoring microgestures on people’s faces is an accurate way to measure lying.

“They are deceiving themselves into thinking it will ever be substantially effective and they are wasting a lot of money. The technology is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of what humans do when being truthful and deceptive,” Bull also told it.

The notion that AI can automagically predict human traits if you just pump in enough data is distressingly common -- just look at recent attempts to revive phrenology by applying machine learning to glean "personality traits" from face shape. So a face-scanning AI "lie detector" sits in a long and ignoble anti-scientific "tradition".

In the 21st century it's frankly incredible that millions of euros of public money are being funnelled into rehashing terrible old ideas -- before you even consider the ethical and legal blindspots inherent in the EU funding research that runs counter to fundamental rights set out in the EU's charter. When you consider all the bad decisions involved in letting this fly it looks head-hangingly shameful.

The granting of funds to such a dubious application of AI also appears to ignore all the (good) research that has been done showing how data-driven technologies risk scaling bias and discrimination.

We can't know for sure, though, because only very limited information has been released about how the consortia behind iBorderCtrl assessed ethics considerations in their experimental application -- which is a core part of the legal complaint.

The challenge in front of the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg poses some very awkward questions for the Commission: Should the EU be pouring taxpayer cash into pseudoscientific "research"? Shouldn't it be trying to fund actual science? And why does its flagship research program -- the jewel in the EU crown -- have so little public oversight?

The fact that a video lie detector made it through the EU's "ethics self-assessment" process, meanwhile, suggests the claimed "ethics checks" aren't worth a second glance.

"The decision on whether to accept [an R&D] application or not is taken by the REA after Member States representatives have taken a decision. So there is no public scrutiny, there is no involvement of parliament or NGOs. There is no [independent] ethics body that will screen all of those projects. The whole system is set up very badly," says Breyer.

"Their argument is basically that the purpose of this R&D is not to contribute to science or to do something for public good or to contribute to EU policies but the purpose of these programs really is to support the industry -- to develop stuff to sell. So it's really supposed to be an economical program, the way it has been devised. And I think we really actually need a discussion about whether this is right, whether this should be so."

"The EU's about to regulate AI and here it is actually funding unethical and unlawful technologies," he adds.

Europe sets out plan to boost data reuse and regulate ‘high risk’ AIs

No external ethics oversight

Not only does it look hypocritical for the EU to be funding rights-hostile research but -- critics contend -- it's a waste of public money that could be spend on genuinely useful research (be it for a security purpose or, more broadly, for the public good; and for furthering those 'European values' EU lawmakers love to refer to).

"What we need to know and understand is that research that will never be used because it doesn't work or it's unethical or it's illegal, that actually wastes money for other programs that would be really important and useful," argues Breyer.

"For example in the security program you could maybe do some good in terms of police protective gear. Or maybe in terms of informing the population in terms of crime prevention. So you could do a lot of good if these means were used properly -- and not on this dubious technology that will hopefully never be used."

The latest incarnation of the EU's flagship research and innovation program, which takes over from Horizon 2020, has a budget of ~€95.5BN for the 2021-2027 period. And driving digital transformation and developments in AI are among the EU's stated research funding priorities. So the pot of money available for 'experimental' AI looks massive.

But who will be making sure that money isn't wasted on algorithmic snake oil -- and dangerous algorithmic snake oil in instances where the R&D runs so clearly counter to the EU's own charter of fundamental human rights?

The European Commission declined multiple requests for spokespeople to talk about these issues but it did send some on the record points (below), and some background information regarding access to documents which is a key part of the legal complaint.

Among the Commission's on the record statements on 'ethics in research', it started with the claim that "ethics is given the highest priority in EU funded research".

"All research and innovation activities carried out under Horizon 2020 must comply with ethical principles and relevant national, EU and international law, including the Charter of Fundamental Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights," it also told us, adding: "All proposals undergo a specific ethics evaluation which verifies and contractually obliges the compliance of the research project with ethical rules and standards."

It did not elaborate on how a 'video lie detector' could possibly comply with EU fundamental rights -- such as the right to dignity, privacy, equality and non-discrimination.

And it's worth noting that the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has raised concerns about misalignment between EU-funded scientific research and data protection law, writing in a preliminary opinion last year: "We recommend intensifying dialogue between data protection authorities and ethical review boards for a common understanding of which activities qualify as genuine research, EU codes of conduct for scientific research, closer alignment between EU research framework programmes and data protection standards, and the beginning of a debate on the circumstances in which access by researchers to data held by private companies can be based on public interest".

On the iBorderCtrl project specifically the Commission told us that the project appointed an ethics advisor to oversee the implementation of the ethical aspects of research "in compliance with the initial ethics requirement". "The advisor works in ways to ensure autonomy and independence from the consortium," it claimed, without disclosing who the project's (self-appointed) ethics advisor is.

"Ethics aspects are constantly monitored by the Commission/REA during the execution of the project through the revision of relevant deliverables and carefully analysed in cooperation with external independent experts during the technical review meetings linked to the end of the reporting periods," it went on, adding that: "A satisfactory ethics check was conducted in March 2019."

It did not provide any further details about this self-regulatory "ethics check".

"The way how it works so far is basically some expert group that the Commission sets up with propose/call for tender," says Breyer, discussing how the EU's research program is structured. "It's dominated by industry experts, it doesn't have any members of parliament in there, it only has -- I think -- one civil society representative in it, so that's falsely composed right from the start. Then it goes to the Research Executive Agency and the actual decision is taking by representatives of the Member States.

"The call [for research proposals] itself doesn't sound so bad if you look it up -- it's very general -- so the problem really was the specific proposal that they proposed in response to it. And these are not screened by independent experts, as far as I understand it. The issue of ethics is dealt with by self assessment. So basically the applicant is supposed to indicate whether there is a high ethical risk involved in the project or not. And only if they indicate so will experts -- selected by the REA -- do an ethics assessment.

"We don't know who's been selected, we don't know their opinions -- it's also being kept secret -- and if it turns out later that a project in unethical it's not possible to revoke the grant."

The hypocrisy charge comes in sharply here because the Commission is in the process of shaping risk-based rules for the application of AI. And EU lawmakers have been saying for years that artificial intelligence technologies need 'guardrails' to make sure they're applied in line with regional values and rights.

Europe’s recharged antitrust chief makes her five-year pitch to be digital EVP

Commission EVP Margrethe Vestager has talked about the need for rules to ensure artificial intelligence is "used ethically" and can "support human decisions and not undermine them", for example.

Yet EU institutions are simultaneously splashing public funds on AI research that would clearly be unlawful if implemented in the region, and which civil society critics decry as obviously unethical given the lack of scientific basis underpinning 'lie detection'.

In an FAQ section of the iBorderCtrl website, the commercial consortia behind the project concedes that real-world deployment of some of the technologies involved would not be covered by the existing EU legal framework -- adding that this means "they could not be implemented without a democratic political decision establishing a legal basis".

Or, put another way, such a system would be illegal to actually use for border checks in Europe without a change in the law. Yet European taxpayer funding was nonetheless ploughed in.

A spokesman for the EDPS declined to comment on Breyer's case specifically but he confirmed that its preliminary opinion on scientific research and data protection is still relevant.

He also pointed to further related work which addresses a recent Commission push to encourage pan-EU health data sharing for research purposes -- where the EDPS advises that data protection safeguards should be defined "at the outset" and also that a "thought through" legal basis should be established ahead of research taking place.

"The EDPS recommends paying special attention to the ethical use of data within the [health data sharing] framework, for which he suggests taking into account existing ethics committees and their role in the context of national legislation," the EU's chief data supervisor writes, adding that he's "convinced that the success of the [health data sharing plan] will depend on the establishment of a strong data governance mechanism that provides for sufficient assurances of a lawful, responsible, ethical management anchored in EU values, including respect for fundamental rights".

tl;dr: Legal and ethical use of data must be the DNA of research efforts -- not a check-box afterthought.

A 10-point plan to reboot the data industrial complex for the common good

Unverifiable tech

In addition to a lack of independent ethics oversight of research projects that gain EU funding, there is -- currently and worryingly for supposedly commercially minded research -- no way for outsiders to independently verify (or, well, falsify) the technology involved.

In the case of the iBorderCtrl tech no meaningful data on the outcomes of the project has been made public and requests for data sought under freedom of information law have been blocked on commercial interest grounds.

Breyer has been trying without success to obtain information about the results of the project since it finished in 2019. The Guardian reported in detail on his fight back in December.

Under the legal framework wrapping EU research he says there's only a very limited requirement to publish information on project outcomes -- and only long after the fact. His hope is thus that the Court of Justice will agree 'commercial interests' can't be used to over-broadly deny disclosure of information in the public interest.

"They basically argue there is no obligation to examine whether a project actually works so they have the right to fund research that doesn't work," he tells TechCrunch. "They also argue that basically it's sufficient to exclude access if any publication of the information would damage the ability to sell the technology -- and that's an extremely wide interpretation of commercially sensitive information.

"What I would accept is excluding information that really contains business secrets like source code of software programs or internal calculations or the like. But that certainly shouldn't cover, for example, if a project is labelled as unethical. It's not a business secret but obviously it will harm their ability to sell it -- but obviously that interpretation is just outrageously wide."

"I'm hoping that this [legal action] will be a precedent to clarify that information on such unethical -- and also unlawful if it were actually used or deployed -- technologies, that the public right to know takes precedence over the commercial interests to sell the technology," he adds. "They are saying we won't release the information because doing so will diminish the chances of selling the technology. And so when I saw this then I said well it's definitely worth going to court over because they will be treating all requests the same."

Civil society organizations have also been thwarted in attempts to get detailed information about the iBorderCtrl project. The Intercept reported in 2019 that researchers at the Milan-based Hermes Center for Transparency and Digital Human Rights used freedom of information laws to obtain internal documents about the iBorderCtrl system, for example, but the hundreds of pages they got back were heavily redacted -- with many completely blacked out.

"I've heard from [journalists] who have tried in vain to find out about other dubious research projects that they are massively withholding information. Even stuff like the ethics report or the legal assessment -- that's all stuff that doesn't contain any commercial secrets, as such," Breyer continues. "It doesn't contain any source code, nor any sensitive information -- they haven't even released these partially.

"I find it outrageous that an EU authority [the REA] will actually say we don't care what the interest is in this because as soon as it could diminish sales then we will withhold the information. I don't think that's acceptable, both in terms of taxpayers' interests in knowing about what their money is being used for but also in terms of the scientific interest in being able to test/to verify these experiments on the so called 'deception detection' -- which is very contested if it really works. And in order to verify or falsify it scientists of course need to have access to the specifics about these trials.

"Also democratically speaking if ever the legislator wants to decide on the introduction of such a system or even on the framing of these research programs we basically need to know the details -- for example what was the number of false positives? How well does it really work? Does it have a discriminatory effect because it works less well on certain groups of people such as facial recognition technology. That's all stuff that we really urgently need to know."

Regarding access to documents related to EU-funded research the Commission referred us to Regulation no. 1049/2001 -- which it said "lays down the general principles and limits" -- though it added that "each case is analysed carefully and individually".

However the Commission's interpretation of the regulations of the Horizon program appears to entirely exclude the application of the freedom of information -- at least in the iBorderCtrl project case.

Per Breyer, they limit public disclosure to a summary of the research findings -- that can be published some three or four years after the completion of the project.

"You'll see an essay of five or six pages in some scientific magazine about this project and of course you can't use it to verify or falsify the technology," he says. "You can't see what exactly they've been doing -- who they've been talking to. So this summary is pretty useless scientifically and to the public and democratically and it takes ages. So I hope that in the future we will get more insight and hopefully a public debate."

The EU research program's legal framework is secondary legislation. So Breyer's argument is that a blanket clause about protecting 'commercial interests' should not be able to trump fundamental EU rights to transparency. But of course it will be up to the court to decide.

"I think I stand some good chance especially since transparency and access to information is actually a fundamental right in the EU -- it's in the EU charter of fundamental rights. And this Horizon legislation is only secondary legislation -- they can't deviate from the primary law. And they need to be interpreted in line with it," he adds. "So I think the court will hopefully say that this is applicable and they will do some balancing in the context of the freedom of information which also protects commercial information but subject to prevailing public interests. So I think they will find a good compromise and hopefully better insight and more transparency.

"Maybe they'll blacken out some parts of the document, redact some of it but certainly I hope that in principle we will get access to that. And thereby also make sure that in the future the Commission and the REA will have to hand over most of the stuff that's been requested on this research. Because there's a lot of dubious projects out there."

A better system of research project oversight could start by having the committee that decides on funding applications not being comprised of mostly industry and EU Member State representatives (who of course will always want EU cash to come to their region) -- but also parliamentary representatives, more civil society representatives and scientists, per Breyer.

"It should have independent participants and those should be the majority," he says. "That would make sense to steer the research activities in the direction of public good, of compliance with our values, of useful research -- because what we need to know and understand is research that will never be used because it doesn't work or it's unethical or it's illegal, that wastes money for other programs that would be really important and useful."

He also points to a new EU research program being set up that's focused on defence -- under the same structure, lacking proper public scrutiny of funding decisions or information disclosure, noting: "They want to do this for defence as well. So that will be even about lethal technologies."

To date the only disclosures around iBorderCtrl have been a few parts of the technical specifications of its system and some of a communications report, per Breyer, who notes that both were 'heavily redacted".

"They don't say for example which border agencies they have introduced this system to, they don't say which politicians they've been talking to," he says. "The interesting thing actually is that part of this funding is also presenting the technology to border authorities in the EU and politicians. Which is very interesting because the Commission keeps saying look this is only research; it doesn't matter really. But in actual fact they are already using the project to promote the technology and the sales of it. And even if this is never used at EU borders funding the development will mean that it could be used by other governments -- it could be sold to China and Saudi Arabia and the like.

"And also the deception detection technology -- the company that is marketing it [a Manchester-based company called Silent Talker Ltd] -- is also offering it to insurance companies, or to be used on job interviews, or maybe if you apply for a loan at a bank. So this idea that an AI system would be able to detect lies risks being used in the private sector very broadly and since I'm saying that it doesn't work at all and it's basically a lottery lots of people risk having disadvantages from this dubious technology."

"It's quite outrageous that nobody prevents the EU from funding such 'voodoo' technology," he adds.

The Commission told us that "The Intelligent Portable Border Control System" (aka iBorderCtrl) "explored new ideas on increasing efficiency, convenience and security of land border crossing", and like all security research projects it was "aimed at testing new ideas and technologies to address security challenges".

"iBorderCtrl was not expected to deliver ready-made technologies or products. Not all research projects lead to the development of technologies with real-world applications. Once research projects are over, it is up to Member States to decide whether they want to further research and/or develop solutions studied by the project," it also said.

It also pointed out that specific application of any future technology "will always have to respect EU and national law and safeguards, including on fundamental rights and the EU rules on the protection of personal data".

However Breyer also calls foul on the Commission seeking to deflect public attention by claiming 'it's only R&D' or that it's not deciding on the use of any particular technology. "Of course factually it creates pressure on the legislator to agree to something that has been developed if it turns out to be useful or to work," he argues. "And also even if it's not used by the EU itself it will be sold somewhere else -- and so I think the lack of scrutiny and ethical assessment of this research is really scandalous. Especially as they have repeatedly developed and researched surveillance technologies -- including mass surveillance of public spaces."

"They have projects on Internet on bulk data collection and processing of Internet data. The security program is very problematic because they do research into interferences with fundamental rights -- with the right to privacy," he goes on. "There are no limitations really in the program to rule out unethical methods of mass surveillance or the like. And not only are there no material limitations but also there is no institutional set-up to be able to exclude such projects right from the beginning. And then even once the programs have been devised and started they will even refuse to disclose access to them. And that's really outrageous and as I said I hope the court will do some proper balancing and provide for more insight and then we can basically trigger a public debate on the design of these research schemes."

Pointing again to the Commission's plan to set up a defence R&D fund under the same industry-centric decision-making structure -- with a "similarly deficient ethics appraisal mechanism" -- he notes that while there are some limits on EU research being able to fund autonomous weapons, other areas could make bids for taxpayer cash -- such as weapons of mass destruction and nuclear weapons.

"So this will be hugely problematic and will have the same issue of transparency, all the more of course," he adds.

On transparency generally, the Commission told us it "always encourages projects to publicise as much as possible their results". While, for iBorderCtrl specifically, it said more information about the project is available on the CORDIS website and the dedicated project website.

If you take the time to browse to the 'publications' page of the iBorderCtrl website you'll find a number of "deliverables" -- including an "ethics advisor"; the "ethic's advisor's first report"; an "ethics of profiling, the risk of stigmatization of individuals and mitigation plan"; and an "EU wide legal and ethical review report" -- all of which are listed as "confidential".

Europe eyes boosting data re-use and funds for AI research

Latest Stories

  • Dow Rallies As Kamala Harris Breaks Senate Stimulus Deadlock; GameStop Surges Amid Breakouts

    The Dow Jones rallied as Kamala Harris cast her first tiebreaking vote in the Senate to advance a coronavirus stimulus package. GameStop stock rallied.

  • Ocugen: There’s a New Potential Covid-19 Vaccine at the Gate

    It’s official, a new Covid-19 vaccine candidate has entered the fray. On Tuesday, Ocugen (OCGN) announced it had finalized its deal with India-based Bharat Biotech. The two will work together on COVAXIN, Bharat’s Covid-19 vaccine, for the U.S. market. Ocugen will take on all aspects of U.S. based responsibilities, including clinical development, regulatory approval, and commercialization. If the vaccine is granted an EUA, Bharat anticipates supplying the U.S. market’s initial COVAXIN doses. Bharat, in return, will be eligible for 55% of U.S. sales’ profits, with Ocugen retaining the other 45%. Ocugen gets a head start, as COVAXIN has already been granted emergency use authorization in India. It is also currently in a Phase 3 study with 25,800 subjects enrolled. H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth says the vaccine has qualities which set it apart from the competition. “Compared to COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized under EUA, COVAXIN could induce more broad immunity targeting multiple viral proteins, potentially resulting in better protection against emerging mutant viruses, such as the UK and South African variants,” the 5-star analyst noted. “Additionally, COVAXIN only requires a standard vaccine storage temperature, compared to the more stringent storage requirements for the mRNA vaccines.” The vaccine, therefore, “could strengthen the arsenal to fight against the pandemic.” Ocugen is already in talks with the FDA and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to map out the path forward to “a successful EUA.” Given the dire need for Covid-19 vaccines, Ramakanth believes that should the Indian Phase 3 study display more than a 50% success rate, there’s a possibility the FDA could make an “unprecedented move” and grant COVAXIN EUA status. “Therefore,” the analyst summed up, “We believe COVAXIN has the potential to deliver significant upside in the next 6-12 months.” As a result, Ramakanth upgraded Ocugen’s rating from Neutral (i.e. Hold) to Buy with a $4.5 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 60% for the coming year. (To watch Ramakanth’s track record, click here) Ramakanth’s colleagues back up his call, as all 3 other recent Ocugen reviews say Buy. OCGH's Strong Buy consensus rating is backed by a $4.30 average price target, suggesting a ~30% premium will be added to the shares in the year ahead. (See OCGN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Mystery Trade Adds Almost $9 Billion to Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- Near the start of December, a mystery over-the-counter trade pulled about $7 billion from Vanguard Group’s S&P 500 exchange-traded fund. It just got it all back and more.The $194 billion Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (ticker VOO) added $8.7 billion on a single day this week, about two months after that record withdrawal. Similar to the 2020 mega outflow, VOO’s cash infusion came amid lower-than-average trading volumes and there were no noticeable large block trades, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It all points to another monster over-the-counter trade.“A large institution arrives with, say, 200 equities that are in the S&P. They work with a broker to get that morphed into a VOO position,” said Dave Nadig, chief investment officer at data provider ETF Trends. “The most likely reason for a trade like this is liquidity. All ETFs are much easier to manage, from a liquidity perspective, than any basket of individual securities.”When cash flows into an ETF, a market maker known as an authorized participant, or AP, gives the issuer more of the fund’s underlying assets in exchange for new shares to meet demand.An investor ordinarily buys or sells their ETF shares on an exchange. But instead of buying on the open market with cash, they could theoretically take some of the underlying assets to an AP, and arrange for them to be swapped into ETF shares. In this way, assets would flow into the ETF, but volumes associated with the transaction would not show up on the exchange.The latest data show a similar trade also cycled through BlackRock’s $251 billion iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) this week. Roughly $7.6 billion poured into that fund, amid muted exchange trading volume and without any discernible large transactions. That inflow comes after $8.3 billion was yanked from IVV in a single day in mid-December.Vanguard and BlackRock declined to comment.In the eyes of Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas, it’s likely that the same institution was behind the outflows and inflows for both funds. He noted that a similar pattern took place last year.“Basically this is an investor who wants to be exposed to S&P 500 but has some purpose for selling out and buying back in around end of year, probably tax-related,” he said.(Updates with no comment from BlackRock in 8th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, according to Suze Orman

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment that may be coming.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    Are you putting away enough for retirement? See how your 401(k) savings stacks up against your peers.

  • A Bubble Is Inflating. Where Can Investors Hide?

    Respected economists were quick to point out the lack of demand for money relative to rapidly expanding supply, slack in the lockdown economy, and prevailing expectations for deflation based on recent history. The warning signs of market mania are evident in Bitcoin (up 300% in a year), the deluge of SPAC IPOs (always a signal of a top), exorbitant P/E ratios, and rapidly rising real estate prices.

  • Four High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these five dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • Electric Aircraft Startup Archer to Go Public at Multibillion Dollar Valuation via SPAC – Sources

    By John Jannarone and Jarrett Banks Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation Inc. plans to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in a deal that will give the company a multibillion dollar valuation, according to people familiar with the matter. The announcement could come as early as next week, these people told IPO […]

  • What’s a Roth 401(k)? Does the 4% rule work? Can I buy a home right before retirement? MarketWatch answers your questions

    Americans have questions about how to fund their retirement, prioritize their financial goals and pay off debts — and MarketWatch has answers. In a three-part series, “Mastering Your Money,” MarketWatch editors and reporters speak with panelists to help people get a handle on their finances. The next two sessions, held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, will include sessions about taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement savings.

  • Keystone XL’s Collapse Leaves Canada’s Oil Heartland Seeking Payback

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil-rich Canadian province that was hit hard by Joe Biden’s move to kill the Keystone XL pipeline is considering seeking compensation from the U.S. through an old free-trade rule that’s still in place.Alberta, which spent C$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) to help jump start construction of the project, may resort to a North American Free Trade Agreement provision allowing compensation claims for lost investments, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said. While Nafta was replaced by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement during the Trump administration, the rule remains in place during a phase-out period.To “retroactively remove regulatory approval on the basis of which an investment was made is, in my view, a slam dunk case of a claim for damages through Nafta under the investor protection provisions,” Kenney said on a Facebook live Tuesday. “We believe we have a very strong case for damages, and we’ll be continuing to work with TC Energy on that.”The pipeline cancellation dealt another blow to an oil-dependent province that was already reeling from two crude-market crashes since 2014. TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL would ship more than 800,000 barrels a day of crude from Alberta’s oil sands to U.S. refineries.The project’s demise prompted TC Energy to let go of about 1,000 union workers on both sides of the border.Biden’s Keystone XL Cutoff Shocks Town Where Population DoubledAfter the U.S. president’s decision on his first day in office, Kenney said that Alberta would consider legal action and urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to impose trade sanctions if the Biden administration didn’t negotiate.In 2016, TC Energy sought $15 billion in compensation under Nafta after President Barack Obama rejected the project the previous year on environmental grounds, but the case was dropped after President Donald Trump approved the project early in his term.(Adds premier Kenney’s comments in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As J&J Stock Gains, Senate OKs Biden's Stimulus Bill

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 100 points as Johnson & Johnson rose on vaccine news and the Senate approved a relief package.

  • These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up

    China is attempting to dominate the projected $802 billion electric vehicle market, but America could pull ahead with the help of innovative companies.

  • The Biden Stock Market Won’t Be Like the Trump Market. What to Expect.

    Savita Subramanian, Bank of America’s widely followed strategist, points to opportunities in financials, energy, industrials, and health care.

  • Luckin Coffee Is Filing for Bankruptcy. The Stock Could Go to Zero.

    Shares of the Chinese chain, which said last year its sales were inflated in 2019, still had a market capitalization of about $1.6 billion after the news.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s talk about risk and the big picture. It’s an appropriate time, as the big risk – presented by the COVID-19 pandemic – is finally receding thanks to the ongoing vaccination program. COVID is leaving behind an economy that was forced into shutdown one year ago while in the midst of a great expansion, boosted by the deregulation policies. While the new Biden Administration is busy reversing many Trump policies, at least for now the economy is rebounding. And this brings us to risk. A time of economic growth and rebound is a forgiving time to move toward risk investments, as general economic growth tends to lift everything. Two strategists from JPMorgan have recently chimed in, promoting the view that the market’s fundamentals are still sound, and that small- to mid-cap sector is going to keep rising. First, on the general conditions, quant strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote, “Although the recent technical selloff and short squeeze is receiving a lot of attention, we believe the positive macro setup, improving fundamentals and COVID-19 outlook, strength of the US consumer, as well as the reflation theme remain the bigger forces at play. Not only should this drive further equity upside, but it remains favorable for continued rotation into economic reopening…” Building on this, Eduardo Lecubarr, chief of the Small/Mid-Cap Strategy team, sees opportunity for investors now, especially in the smaller value stocks. “We stick to our view that 2021 will be a stockpicker’s paradise with big money-making opportunities if you are willing to go against the grain… Many macro indicators did fall in January but SMid-Caps and equities in general continued to edge higher,” Lecubarr noted. And if you are prone to look at high-risk, small- to mid-cap stocks, you’ll find yourself drawn to penny stocks. The risk involved with these plays scares off the faint hearted as very real problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwinds could be masked by the low share prices. So, how should investors approach a potential penny stock investment? By taking a cue from the analyst community. These experts bring in-depth knowledge of the industries they cover and substantial experience to the table. Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, according to Wall Street analysts. Both tickers boast a Strong Buy consensus rating and could climb over 200% higher in the year ahead. CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) We will start with CNS Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of glioblastomas, a class of aggressive tumors that attack the braid and spinal cord. These cancers, while rare, are almost always terminal, and CNS is working a new therapy designed to more effectively cross the blood-brain barrier to attack glioblastoma. Berubicin, CNS’s flagship drug candidate, is an anthracycline, a potent class of chemotherapy drugs derived from the Streptomyces bacteria strains, and used in the treatment of a wide variety of cancers. Berubicin is the first drug in this class to show promise against glioblastoma cancers. The drug candidate has completed its Phase 1 clinical trial, in which 44% of patients showed a clinical response. This number included one patient who showed a ‘Durable Complete Response,’ defined as a demonstrated lack of detectable cancer. Following the success of the Phase 1 study, CNS applied for, and received, FDA approval of its Investigational New Drug application. This gives the company the go-ahead to conduct a Phase 2 study on adult patients, an important next step in the development of the drug. CNS plans to start the mid-stage trial in 1Q21. Based on the potential of the company’s asset in glioblastoma, and with its share price at $2.22, several analysts believe that now is the time to buy. Among the bulls is Brookline’s 5-star analyst Kumaraguru Raja who takes a bullish stance on CNSP shares. “Until now, the inability of anthracyclines to cross the blood brain barrier prevented its use for treatment of brain cancers. Berubicin is the first anthracycline to cross the blood-brain barrier in adults and access brain tumors… Berubicin has promising clinical data in a Phase 1 trial in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) and has Orphan drug designation for treatment of malignant gliomas from the FDA. We model approval of Berubicin for treatment of recurrent glioblastoma in 2025 based on the Phase 2 data with 55% probability of success for approval. We model peak sales of $533 million in 2032,” Raja opined. “CNS pipeline also includes WP1244 (novel DNA binding agent) that is 500x more potent than daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation is expected to enter the clinic in 2021… In vivo testing in orthotopic models of brain cancer showed high uptake of WP1244 by brain and subsequent antitumor activity,” the analyst added. To this end, Raja rates CNSP a Buy, and his $10 price target implies room for a stunning 350% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Raja’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and 1 Hold add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $8.33 average price target, shares could climb ~275% in the year ahead. (See CNSP stock analysis on TipRanks) aTyr Pharma (LIFE) The next stock we’re looking at, aTyr Pharma, has a focus on inflammatory disease. Its leading drug candidate, ATYR1923, is a Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) agonist, working through the receptor proteins expressed by the NRP2 gene. These pathways are important for cardiovascular development and disease, and play a role in the inflammatory lung disease pulmonary sarcoidosis. In December, the company reported that the drug candidate had completed enrollment of 36 patients in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, testing the drug in the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis. Results of the current study are expected in 3Q21, and will inform further trials of ATYR1923, including against other forms of inflammatory lung disease. On a more immediate note, in early January the company announced top-line results of another Phase 2 clinical involving ATRY1923 – this time in the treatment of patients hospitalized with severe respiratory complications from COVID-19. The results were positive, showing that a single dose of ATYR1923 (at 3 mg/kg) resulted in a 5.5-day median recovery time. Overall, of the patients dosed in this manner, 83% saw recovery in less than one week. Covering LIFE for Roth Capital, 5-star analyst Zegbeh Jallah noted, “We like the risk profile here, with two shots on goal, and updated data details from the COVID study is expected in the coming months. Also announced recently, is that data from aTyr's Pulmonary Sarcoidosis program, will be reported in 3Q21… the success of either of these studies could result in a doubling or more of the market cap as these opportunities appear to barely be accounted for by investors.” In line with his optimistic approach, Jallah gives LIFE shares a Buy rating and his $15 price target suggests an impressive 277% potential upside for the coming year. (To watch Jallah’s track record, click here) Other analysts are on the same page. With 2 additional Buy ratings, the word on the Street is that LIFE is a Strong Buy. On top of this, the average price target is $13.33, suggesting robust growth of ~236% from the current price of $3.97. (See LIFE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • These 3 Firms Could Be the Next SPAC Targets

    Special purpose acquisition companies are still snapping up firms, but a few attractive targets remain.

  • Clover Health calls Hindenburg attack a desperate attempt to position itself as a 'white knight'

    Clover Health Investments (CLOV) on Friday responded to an attack from Hindenburg Research claiming the tech-focused healthcare company concealed key information from investors, including an active Justice Department investigation.

  • Novavax Hits Record High After Seeking Covid Vaccine OK; Is It A Buy?

    Novavax said in January its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3% effective in a Phase 3 test. It's also effective against variants. It's now seeking authorization. Is NVAX stock a buy?

  • Atlantic American stock rockets nearly four-fold toward 34-year high, with no news released

    Shares of Atlantic American Corp. skyrocketed nearly four fold on massive volume, putting the on track for the highest close since before Black Monday. The Atlanta-based insurance holding company's stock, up 272% in afternoon trading, was the biggest gainer trading on major U.S. exchanges. Trading volume exploded to 86.9 million shares, enough to make the stock the second most actively traded on the Nasdaq, and many multiples of the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 52,300 shares. The company confirmed to MarketWatch that it has not issued any press releases since it reported third-quarter results on Nov. 10. The stock, which is headed toward the highest close since April 1987, has now rallied 337.9% over the past 3 months, while the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has edged up 1.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 10.7%

  • Lawmakers Call On Biden To Cancel $50,000 Of Student Debt Immediately

    This morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) held a press conference reintroducing a resolution that calls on President Biden to cancel up to $50,000 of federal student loan debt. “Canceling student loan debt is the single most effective executive action that President Biden can take to kick start this economy,” said Sen. Warren. The Higher Education Act of 1965 gives the president the authority to forgive student loan debt by issuing an executive order, and the Biden administration has signaled that they are open to the idea. “Canceling student loan debt is good for you whether you have student loan debt or not because it is good for our economy,” Warren continued. Roughly 45 million Americans currently carry about $1.7 trillion in student debt. The lawmakers emphasized that student debt cancellation wasn’t merely an economic stimulus, however, but a racial justice issue that would significantly close the racial wealth gap. “A disproportionate burden of student debt falls on people of color,” said Schumer. He called out predatory for-profit colleges that have been accused of targeting Black students in their marketing. Unsurprisingly, the loan default rate for for-profit college debt is higher than it is for public or private non-profit colleges. Rep. Pressley called the resolution a chance for Biden to “be bold and responsive to the movement that elected him.” “Let me be clear — the student debt crisis has always been a racial and economic justice issue,” she said. “But for too long, the narrative has excluded Black and Latinx communities and the ways in which this debt has exacerbated deeply entrenched racial and economic inequities in our nation. These disparities didn’t just magically occur. They are the consequences of generations of systemic racism, discrimination, and what I call policy violence that has systemically denied Black and Latinx families the opportunity to build wealth, forcing our families to take on greater rates of student debt for the chance at the same degree as our white counterparts.” “Take the 2008 financial crisis for example, when lawmakers bailed out Wall Street and abandoned Black and brown communities who lost everything,” she continued. “Many have yet to recover. So as we work to ensure an equitable recovery to the current crisis, we cannot afford to simply tinker around the edges.” Warren noted that, after 20 years of repayment, white students on average had just 5% of their student debt remaining. Black students, on the other hand, had around 95% still left unpaid. “Canceling student loan debt would help close the Black-white wealth gap by 28 points,” she continued, saying that the wealth gap between whites and Latinx people would narrow by a similar amount. Over 50 House members are currently cosponsoring this resolution, showing the growing momentum behind student debt cancellation. “This is the moment of reckoning, and the president must heed our calls,” said Pressley. Rep. Adams called the issue one of economic relief and financial freedom for Black and brown communities. “I’m a former college professor of 40 years,” she said. “And I know how young people struggle to pay this debt. President Biden now has the opportunity to build a stronger foundation of social and economic mobility for all, so we can live the true words of the late W.E.B. Du Bois, who said that of all of the civil rights, which the world has struggled and fought for 500 years, the right to learn is undoubtedly the most fundamental.” Rep. Omar spoke of the millions who can’t afford the essentials right now during the pandemic. “The last thing people should be worried about is student debt,” she said. “We know that student debt is not the result of bad decisions or behavior. It is the result of a broken system that tells the students to get an education or go to college in order to have a stable life, but then does not provide the resources to afford that education.” “I always say that America does not suffer from scarcity — we suffer from greed,” she said. Rep. Jones noted, crucially, that the enormous student debt burden Americans suffer from is “due in part to the fact that wages have remained stagnant for decades, even as the cost of a college education has skyrocketed.” In recent months, calls to raise the federal minimum wage to at least $15 per hour have gained momentum, and Biden has taken steps toward raising it to $15 per hour for federal employees. Currently, the federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour, established back in 2009. Though lawmakers say they have spoken with Biden at length on the matter, there isn’t yet a firm timeline on when debt cancellation could happen — whether in a few weeks or a few months. Currently, federal student loan payments are paused and interest rates are at 0% until September 2021. “The American people are strongly behind us on this issue — overwhelmingly,” said Schumer. He expressed confidence that continued pressure from both constituents and politicians would result in an executive order to cancel student debt. The resolution would cost around $650 billion, according to Warren. Though it would cancel $50,000 of federal student debt for most people, it doesn’t apply to everyone, only those who make under $125,000 a year. Some believe that the measure should go even further, canceling all student debt regardless of income. In 2019, Omar introduced a bill calling for the full forgiveness of both federal and private student loans. Biden has previously floated the idea of canceling $10,000 of student debt as soon as he took office. That has not happened yet. Omar, who has student loan debt herself, mentioned that the problem doesn’t just affect young Americans. “The fastest-growing number of people who are currently carrying student debt are over 50 — and that is also hindering their ability to plan for retirement,” she said. Warren agreed, saying, “Social security checks are supposed to be the bare minimum that people have to live on in their retirement years. And there’s very little that you can garnish a social security check for, but right now there are over 100,000 Americans whose social security checks are garnished to pay student loan debt.” Student debt is also notoriously difficult to discharge even in bankruptcy, due to an exemption in personal bankruptcy law passed in the 1970s. “We are not going to let up until we accomplish it,” Schumer vowed. “The people deserve nothing less,” said Pressley. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Why Are People Upset About Canceling Student Debt?Real People On Having Student Debt During COVID-19Biden Is Making Sweeping Changes To Minimum Wage