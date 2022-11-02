U.S. markets closed

Oryzenin Market is Set to Reach a Revenue of US$ 210.4 Bn by year 2032 at a CAGR of 7.3% During Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Data Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The U.S Oryzenin Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Japan is the world’s largest market for oryzenin, a natural rice protein ingredient used in food and beverage applications. China Oryzenin Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% over the next ten years

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oryzenin market stands at US$ 104 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 210.4 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2032.

The food and beverages vertical is into utilization of oryzenin due to its superior gelling properties along with higher content of protein. Concentrate oryzenin dominates the market. This could be reasoned with concentrates proving to be more cost-effective to isolates. Oryzenin in its dry form is preferred to liquid form, as it could be easily transported and last longer. Also, the fact that liquid oryzenin needs to be processed further can’t be ignored.

Coming to application, sports & energy nutrition is ruling the roost and the status quo is expected to remain unchanged even in the forecast period. This could be credited to benevolence regarding health and wellness. Weight management is something doing the rounds; especially amongst the millennials. Athletes and sports persons benefit a great deal from oryzenin as branched chain amino acid (BCAA) contained in it helps in muscle recovery. Also, research states that rice protein helps in enhancing power, optimizing body mass and skeletal muscle hypertrophy.

Get Sample Copy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4906

Healthcare personnel recommend proper intake of proteins, so as to safeguard health in the long run. Proteins are, in fact, an inevitable part of our ‘balanced diet’. However, it has been observed that people are more inclined towards intake of carbohydrates, which creates problems later. In other words, inappropriate intake of proteins acts as a roadblock toward good health. Future Market Insights has etched these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Oryzenin Market’. It has its line of expertise in the form of analysts and consultants in this regard.

Key Takeaways from Oryzenin Market

  • North America holds the largest market share due to the US being subject to expansion of animal feed vertical coupled with growing awareness regarding oryzenin’s health benefits. Europe stands second on this count.

  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness maximum turbulence in the oryzenin market in the forecast period with Japan, China, and India leading from the front. Being free of cholesterol and hypoallergic, oryzenin proves to be a better substitute to casein and whey.

Competitive Analysis

  • Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd. is known for extensive research, and, in turn, manufacturing and trading organic ingredients like organic food/sport supplements (syrups, starch, protein), organic vegetable powder, organic fruits juice powder, organic herbs and extracts, organic fruit juice concentrate, organic essential oils, and likewise. It’s one of the leading suppliers of oryzenin.

  • Axiom Foods is into providing Oryzatein – the very first allergen-friendly, patented protein source produced out of whole rice grain, wherein protein levels are available in 80% and 90%. It acts as a good substitute to whey and soy protein. These days, Vegotein Pea Protein is being floated, which could be categorized as a complementary amino acid for obtaining complete protein.

  • Kerry is amongst the leading producers of various media components for diagnostic, fermentation, and biotech verticals. It does create superlative cell nutrition supplements inclusive of protein hydrolysates, yeast extracts, recombinant proteins, application specific solutions, and chemically defined medium.

“Those allergic to lactose could find oryzenin in good light. This would be one of the factors taking the oryzenin market by storm in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4906

What is the Report up to?

  • Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the oryzenin market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

  • The research study is based on product type (isolates, concentrates, and others), by application (sports & energy nutrition, beverages, bakery & confectionery, meat analogs & extenders, and dairy alternatives), by function (emulsifying, texturizing, gelling, and others), and by form (dry and liquid).

  • With spike in demand for rice flour proteins, oryzenin market is bound to witness a major overhaul in the near future.

Oryzenin Market by Category

By Region, Oryzenin Market is Segmented as:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Japan

  • APEJ

  • MEA

By Product Type, Oryzenin Market is Segmented as:

  • Isolates

  • Concentrates

  • Other Type

By Application, Oryzenin Market is Segmented as:

  • Sports & Energy Nutrition

  • Beverages

  • Bakery & Confectionery

  • Meat Analogs & Extenders

  • Dairy Alternatives

By Function, Oryzenin Market is Segmented as:

  • Emulsifying

  • Texturizing

  • Gelling

  • Others

By Form, Oryzenin Market is Segmented as:

  • Dry

  • Liquid

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4906

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

Get Detailed Insights on Oryzenin Market@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/oryzenin-market

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Rice Protein Market Size: Rice Protein Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030.

Rice Milk Market Share: The global rice milk market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 614.3 Mn in 2022, with sales projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period..

Vegan Drink Mixes Market Trends: Vegan drink mixes market is projected to be valued at US$ 12,145.5 Mn in 2022 and reach a valuation of US$ 21,956.8 Mn by the end of 2032.

Premixed Cocktail Shots Market Growth: Global premixed cocktail shots market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3,708 Million in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 6.1 % to be valued at US$ 6,716 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Pork Flavors Market Analysis: The overall market for pork flavors is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 4,024.6 Million by the end of 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


