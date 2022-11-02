Oryzenin Market is Set to Reach a Revenue of US$ 210.4 Bn by year 2032 at a CAGR of 7.3% During Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Data Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The U.S Oryzenin Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Japan is the world’s largest market for oryzenin, a natural rice protein ingredient used in food and beverage applications. China Oryzenin Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% over the next ten years

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oryzenin market stands at US$ 104 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 210.4 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2032.



The food and beverages vertical is into utilization of oryzenin due to its superior gelling properties along with higher content of protein. Concentrate oryzenin dominates the market. This could be reasoned with concentrates proving to be more cost-effective to isolates. Oryzenin in its dry form is preferred to liquid form, as it could be easily transported and last longer. Also, the fact that liquid oryzenin needs to be processed further can’t be ignored.

Coming to application, sports & energy nutrition is ruling the roost and the status quo is expected to remain unchanged even in the forecast period. This could be credited to benevolence regarding health and wellness. Weight management is something doing the rounds; especially amongst the millennials. Athletes and sports persons benefit a great deal from oryzenin as branched chain amino acid (BCAA) contained in it helps in muscle recovery. Also, research states that rice protein helps in enhancing power, optimizing body mass and skeletal muscle hypertrophy.

Healthcare personnel recommend proper intake of proteins, so as to safeguard health in the long run. Proteins are, in fact, an inevitable part of our ‘balanced diet’. However, it has been observed that people are more inclined towards intake of carbohydrates, which creates problems later. In other words, inappropriate intake of proteins acts as a roadblock toward good health. Future Market Insights has etched these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Oryzenin Market’. It has its line of expertise in the form of analysts and consultants in this regard.

Key Takeaways from Oryzenin Market

North America holds the largest market share due to the US being subject to expansion of animal feed vertical coupled with growing awareness regarding oryzenin’s health benefits. Europe stands second on this count.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness maximum turbulence in the oryzenin market in the forecast period with Japan, China, and India leading from the front. Being free of cholesterol and hypoallergic, oryzenin proves to be a better substitute to casein and whey.

Competitive Analysis

Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd. is known for extensive research, and, in turn, manufacturing and trading organic ingredients like organic food/sport supplements (syrups, starch, protein), organic vegetable powder, organic fruits juice powder, organic herbs and extracts, organic fruit juice concentrate, organic essential oils, and likewise. It’s one of the leading suppliers of oryzenin.

Axiom Foods is into providing Oryzatein – the very first allergen-friendly, patented protein source produced out of whole rice grain, wherein protein levels are available in 80% and 90%. It acts as a good substitute to whey and soy protein. These days, Vegotein Pea Protein is being floated, which could be categorized as a complementary amino acid for obtaining complete protein.

Kerry is amongst the leading producers of various media components for diagnostic, fermentation, and biotech verticals. It does create superlative cell nutrition supplements inclusive of protein hydrolysates, yeast extracts, recombinant proteins, application specific solutions, and chemically defined medium.



“Those allergic to lactose could find oryzenin in good light. This would be one of the factors taking the oryzenin market by storm in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What is the Report up to?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the oryzenin market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on product type (isolates, concentrates, and others), by application (sports & energy nutrition, beverages, bakery & confectionery, meat analogs & extenders, and dairy alternatives), by function (emulsifying, texturizing, gelling, and others), and by form (dry and liquid).

With spike in demand for rice flour proteins, oryzenin market is bound to witness a major overhaul in the near future.



Oryzenin Market by Category

By Region, Oryzenin Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

By Product Type, Oryzenin Market is Segmented as:

Isolates

Concentrates

Other Type



By Application, Oryzenin Market is Segmented as:

Sports & Energy Nutrition

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Analogs & Extenders

Dairy Alternatives



By Function, Oryzenin Market is Segmented as:

Emulsifying

Texturizing

Gelling

Others

By Form, Oryzenin Market is Segmented as:

Dry

Liquid

