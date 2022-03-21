U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.75
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,555.00
    -78.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,401.50
    -12.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,078.50
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.50
    +3.80 (+3.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.00
    -4.30 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1038
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.45
    -1.22 (-4.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3142
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2490
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,204.21
    -278.11 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.29
    +27.42 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.14
    +40.41 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

ORYZON Announces FDA Approval of IND for FRIDA, a Phase Ib Trial With Iadademstat in R/R AML FLT3mut+ Patients

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oryzon Genomics, S.A.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ORN
  • ORY.MC
  • ORYZF
Oryzon Genomics, S.A.
Oryzon Genomics, S.A.

  • In combination with gilteritinib

  • Primary objectives: to assess safety, tolerability and RP2D

  • Secondary objectives: to assess efficacy

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical needs, announced today that it has received notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that its Investigational New Drug application (IND) for iadademstat is now approved to initiate a Phase Ib clinical trial in patients with relapsed/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) harboring a FMS-like tyrosine kinase mutation (FLT3mut+).

FRIDA is an open-label, multicenter study of iadademstat plus gilteritinib for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML (R/R AML) with FLT3·mutations. The trial has as its primary objectives to evaluate the safety and tolerability of iadademstat in combination with gilteritinib in patients with FLT3mut+ R/R AML and to establish the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D) for this combination. Secondary objectives include evaluation of the treatment efficacy, measured as the rate of complete remission and complete remission with partial hematological recovery (CR/CRh), the Duration of Responses (DoR) and the assessment of Measurable Residual Disease. FRIDA will be conducted in 10-15 sites in the US. The study will accrue up to approximately 45 patients and if successful, the Company and FDA have agreed to hold a meeting to discuss the best plan to further develop this combination in this much in need AML population.

Dr. Carlos Buesa, President and CEO of Oryzon, said: “FDA’s clearance to start FRIDA is a relevant corporate milestone for Oryzon and the patients we hope to serve. It also represents our new development strategy for iadademstat in hemato-oncology and solid tumors, which is going to gravitate mostly in US clinical activities and where FRIDA is the first step.”

Dr. Ana Limon, Senior VP of Clinical Development and Global Medical Affairs of Oryzon said: “Epigenetics is emerging as one of the underlying roots of leukemia and other cancers. LSD1 is a key target in this space. Iadademstat, a uniquely potent and selective LSD1 inhibitor, has already shown a safe profile and high and prolonged responses in AML patients in combination with azacitidine. Iadademstat’s excellent pharmacologic properties and synergy with Flt3 inhibitors make this study a very solid proposition for the treatment of this relapsed/refractory patient population. At Oryzon, we are thrilled to pioneer this momentum in creating next-generation medicines.”

FRIDA’s scientific rationale is based on iadademstat’s ability to inhibit the lysine specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), thereby triggering a powerful differentiating effect in hematologic cancers, as well as producing an anti-leukemic effect by targeting leukemic stem cells. Furthermore, the combination of iadademstat with gilteritinib demonstrated a very strong synergy in FLT3·mut+ AML preclinical models. This together with the fact that iadademstat has been administered to more than 100 cancer patients (including AML patients) demonstrating a good safety profile, activity and excellent pharmacologic properties supports exploring its combination with FLT3 inhibitors in FLT3·mut+ AML, targeting between 30-40% of AML patients. In a still ongoing, fully recruited, Phase IIa study in elder/unfit AML patients, iadademstat demonstrated robust efficacy in combination with azacitidine with 78% ORR in the evaluable patients, of which 62% were CR/CRi (data presented at ASH2021; see here for more details).

About Oryzon
Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European leader in epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field, with two LSD1 inhibitors, iadademstat and vafidemstat, in Phase II clinical trials, and other pipeline assets directed against other epigenetic targets. In addition, Oryzon has a strong platform for biomarker identification and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com/

About Iadademstat
Iadademstat (ORY-1001) is a small oral molecule, which acts as a highly selective inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme LSD1 and has a powerful differentiating effect in hematologic cancers (see Maes et al., Cancer Cell 2018 Mar 12; 33 (3): 495-511.e12.doi: 10.1016 / j.ccell.2018.02.002.). A FiM Phase I/IIa clinical trial with iadademstat in R/R AML patients demonstrated the safety and good tolerability of the drug and preliminary signs of antileukemic activity, including a CRi (see Salamero et al, J Clin Oncol, 2020, 38(36): 4260-4273. doi: 10.1200/JCO.19.03250). In an ongoing Phase IIa trial in elder 1L-AML patients (ALICE trial), iadademstat has shown encouraging safety and efficacy data in combination with azacitidine (see Salamero et al., ASH 2021 poster). Beyond hematological cancers, the inhibition of LSD1 has been proposed as a valid therapeutic approach in some solid tumors such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), neuroendocrine tumors, medulloblastoma and others. In a Phase IIa trial in combination with platinum/etoposide in second line ED-SCLC patients (CLEPSIDRA trial), preliminary activity and safety results have been reported (see Navarro et al., ESMO 2018 poster). In total iadademstat has been dosed to more than 100 cancer patients in four clinical trials.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains, or may contain, forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar expressions. Although Oryzon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and have not been reviewed by the auditors of Oryzon. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Oryzon’s securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of Oryzon’s securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Oryzon or the selling security holder, as applicable, that will contain detailed information about Oryzon and management, as well as financial statements.

IR, US

IR & Media, Europe

Spain

Oryzon

Ashley R. Robinson

Sandya von der Weid

Patricia Cobo

Emili Torrell

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

/ Carlos C. Ungría

BD Director

+1 617 430 7577

+41 78 680 05 38

+34 91 564 07 25

+34 93 515 13 13

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

pcobo@atrevia.com
cungria@atrevia.com

etorrell@oryzon.com


Recommended Stories

  • China Eastern Boeing 737 Crashes in Southern China. It Wasn’t a MAX Jet.

    A Boeing 737-800 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines carrying about 130 people has crashed in southern China.

  • Boeing shares fall after 737 plane crashes in Southern China

    The cause of the crash was not immediately known and media reported that rescue workers had found no sign of survivors. Boeing said it was working to gather more information. "Can confirm the plane has crashed," China Eastern Airlines said in a statement.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, London shares rally

    Higher oil prices have failed to slow the momentum of the FTSE 100 index after its best week since November 2020. Today’s latest rise came as Brent crude prices lifted on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are this week also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems shares slide premarket following news of China plane crash involving a Boeing aircraft

    The Boeing Co. shares fell 8% in premarket trade Monday, after a Chinese airlines with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday. Chinese broadcaster CCTV said the accident involved a China Eastern Airlines Boeing and occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county, the Associated Press reported. There was no immediate information available on numbers of dead and injured. The news also sent shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. down 9% premarket.

  • Selling Amazon After the Stock Split? Here's What You Should Know.

    Selling shares of Amazon might be enticing, but don't move too fast or you could end up with an unexpected tax bill.

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% or More That Wall Street Thinks Could Nearly Double

    Here are three stocks down 50% or more that Wall Street thinks could double within the next 12 months. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has lost roughly two-thirds of its market cap since October 2021. Wall Street expects a big comeback for the stock, though, with a 12-month price target reflecting an upside potential of around 95%.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • 2 Top Nasdaq Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    Companies that have fallen along with the broader market include streaming leader Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and biotech giant Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Netflix's shares took a dive following the company's fourth-quarter financial results, as it missed its own user growth projections for the period, and its guidance for the first quarter wasn't great either. Many of the company's detractors will point to heightened competition in the streaming industry as one more reason why Netflix will struggle from here on out.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split: Could Chipotle Be Next?

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it would be doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon's share price has risen over the years and surpassed $3,000 per share. Of course, many brokers offer customers the ability to buy fractional shares, but everyday retail investors still sometimes get dissuaded from buying stocks that are expensive nominally.

  • Russian rouble steadies near 105 vs dollar as volatile OFZ trading resumes

    The central bank held its key interest rate at 20% on Friday, after an emergency rate hike in late February, and said it would begin buying OFZ bonds when the Moscow Exchange resumed trading those papers on Monday, hoping to limit volatility. In offshore markets, rouble bids were last indicated at 105.87 per dollar, having been as strong as 93.6 in earlier trade. Prices on some rouble-denominated OFZ bonds tumbled by a third in pre-market trade before trading on the main session resumed at 1000 GMT, Moscow Exchange data showed.

  • One of Wall Street’s Most Vocal Bears Says Sell The Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in U.S. stocks is a good opportunity to sell and position more defensively, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings

  • Warren Buffett Extends 2022 Purchases With $11.6 Billion Alleghany Deal

    After six years without a major transaction, billionaire investor Warren Buffett is back on the hunt and adding companies to his Berkshire Hathaway investment group.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • Nvidia, Moderna, Nike, Adobe, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Nike, Adobe, General Mills, and Darden Restaurants report this week. Nvidia and Moderna host investor days. Plus, economic data and Joe Biden meets with EU and NATO leaders.