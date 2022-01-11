U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

ORYZON Announces New Senior VP of Clinical Development and Global Medical Affairs, Continuing its Expansion of US Corporate Activities

Oryzon Genomics, S.A.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Dr. Ana Limón is a specialist in Oncology with extensive industry experience

  • To coordinate global clinical strategy in oncology from Boston, USA

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that Dr. Ana Limón has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Global Medical Affairs. This appointment strengthens Oryzon's permanent presence in the US as Oryzon builds out strategic partnerships with US hospitals and research institutions to develop its pipeline and clinical programs.

Dr. Limón’s broad scientific and clinical research experience in hematology and oncology will be key in developing Oryzon’s clinical programs. She joins Oryzon from Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, a Nasdaq listed company, where she was Senior Director and Global Program Leader of several assets. Prior to that, she held roles of increasing responsibility at Millenium Pharmaceuticals and Takeda, her last as the Head of the Oncology Pipeline, Global Medical Affairs at Takeda. Her industry/biotech career started at Amgen in 2006 after extensive scientific experience. Dr. Limón, a PhD in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry from the University of Barcelona, held researcher positions at the Catalan Institute of Cancer Research and at the Department of Medical Oncology at Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Previously, she was a Royal Marsden’s fellow and post-doctoral researcher at Fels Cancer Institute for Molecular Biology and Cancer Research in Philadelphia, and at the Department of Virology at Harvard Medical School-Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Dr. Carlos Buesa, President and CEO of Oryzon said: “Dr. Limón is an outstanding professional with enormous molecular and clinical knowledge in oncology. Her extensive experience interacting with major US clinical institutions will be a capital contribution to our clinical success. Her appointment reinforces our US footprint as the company’s Medical and Business operations gravitate progressively towards the USA."

Dr. Limón said: “I am thrilled to join the Oryzon team, and contribute to Oryzon’s potential in developing innovative epigenetic drugs which I believe can improve the lives of patients with oncologic and CNS diseases."

About Oryzon
Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field, with two LSD1 inhibitors, iadademstat and vafidemstat, in Phase II clinical trials and ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. In addition, Oryzon has a strong platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains, or may contain, forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar expressions. Although Oryzon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and have not been reviewed by the auditors of Oryzon. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Oryzon’s securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of Oryzon’s securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Oryzon or the selling security holder, as applicable, that will contain detailed information about Oryzon and management, as well as financial statements.

IR, US

IR & Media, Europe

Spain

Oryzon

Ashley R. Robinson

Sandya von der Weid

Patricia Cobo

Emili Torrell

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

/ Carlos C. Ungría

BD Director

+1 617 430 7577

+41 78 680 05 38

+34 91 564 07 25

+34 93 515 13 13

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

pcobo@atrevia.com
cungria@atrevia.com

etorrell@oryzon.com


