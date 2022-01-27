U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

OS Therapies Announces Nationwide Open Enrollment of Remaining 36 to 42 Patients in Phase IIb Trial of OST-HER2 (Listeria monocytogenes) in Recurred, Resected Osteosarcoma

·3 min read

Provisional Safety Launch of First Three Patients Exhibited No Serious Adverse Events (SAEs), With Sites Open Across the Country

CAMBRIDGE, Md., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OS Therapies, a research and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced today that the Data Safety & Monitoring Committee (DSMC) approved open enrollment for AOST-2121: an open label Phase IIb Trial of OST-HER2 (Listeria monocytogenes) in Recurred, Resected Osteosarcoma (OS). OS is a deadly and debilitating cancer of the bone that usually occurs in adolescence and young adults (AYA).

OS Therapies' OST-HER2 is a Lm vector-based off-the-shelf Immunotherapy intended to prevent metastasis, delay recurrence, and increase overall survival. The FDA had requested a safety roll-out staggering the first three patients by three weeks - safety data from these patients has given the safety committee the ability to open the trial nationally to the remaining patients.

"The Osteosarcoma Community has been anxiously awaiting the clinical trial of this very promising technology ever since it was provisionally approved for dogs by the USDA – we just want to try it on our kids," said Miriam Cohen, Chair of the Osteosarcoma Collaborative (www.oscollaborative.org), an OS patient advocacy organization that has supported the trial.

Eleven of the twenty clinical trial sites currently open include:
Seattle Children's Hospital
Connecticut Children's Hospital
UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center
St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital
Johns Hopkins Baltimore
UT Southwestern Children's Medical Center
Hackensack University Medical Center
Children's Hospital of Orange County
Rady Children's Hospital
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHoP)

About Osteosarcoma
Osteosarcoma is a solid tumor of the bone that predominantly occurs in adolescent and young adults (AYA). Standard treatment includes surgery and chemotherapy. For patients with initially metastatic or recurrence after chemotherapy, there is a significantly poorer prognosis.

About OS Therapies
OS Therapies Inc. (OST) is a research and clinical-stage therapeutic company focused on the identification, development and commercialization of treatments for Osteosarcoma (OS) and other deadly cancers in kids and adults. OS Therapies has two platform technologies being developed for therapies to treat and cure Osteosarcoma (OS) and other solid tumors including ovarian, esophageal, endometrial and lung cancers.

About OST-HER2
The OST-HER2 Lm vector platform technology has been administered to over 450 cancer patients in ongoing and completed clinical trials. AOST-2121 is a Phase IIB clinical trial intended to prevent metastasis and improve Overall Survival (OS) in Osteosarcoma. OST-HER2 has received Rare Disease Designation (RDD), Fast-Track and Orphan Designations by the FDA and EMA. OST hopes to seek a Break-Through Designation (BTD) based on data from this Phase IIb clinical trial. OST31-164 has previously received USDA provisional approval for treatment of Osteosarcoma in canines. In a completed Phase III study in canines (n=180), data demonstrated a clear separation of treated and untreated canine patients (p=.0007) in Overall Survival (OS) and Disease Progression.

For more information, please see the Company's website at www.ostherapies.com

Media Contact:
Jack Doll
571-243-9455
328530@email4pr.com

  • Could Vaxart's Vaccine Pill Help to End the Pandemic?

    Let's take a quick look at how Vaxart's project might be a game-changer. There are two things in Vaxart's favor regarding the chances of its pill being a pandemic-ending tool. Unlike the jabs produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Vaxart's oral tablet doesn't require skilled staff or syringes to administer, nor does it require specialized refrigerators to keep the vaccine stable.

  • 1 Top Biotech Stock Ready for a Bull Run

    The road to FDA approval can be long, and in the case of COVID-19 vaccines, there is no time for delays and no room for error. One company that has come to understand this very well is Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Since 2020, the company has been developing a vaccine to help prevent and fight the impact of COVID-19.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Partner Adlai Nortye Advances to the Second Dose Escalation Cohort of the Chinese Bridging Trial Evaluating Pelareorep-Paclitaxel Combination Treatment in Breast Cancer

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that its partner Adlai Nortye has advanced to the second of three dose escalation cohorts in the bridging clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of pelareorep-paclitaxel combination therapy in Chinese patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Dosing in the trial's first dose escalation cohort is complete and no safety issues have been reported. The second dose escalation cohort is t

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Be 10-Baggers in 2022

    These two clinical-stage biotechs have major upcoming catalysts that could catapult their shares higher.

  • 'Just wear a mask and don't tell anyone': Workplaces are filling up with sick employees

    Short-staffed employers are pressuring workers to stay on the job while feeling sick or with COVID-19. CDC guidance and testing disparities aren't helping.

  • Coronavirus tally: Moderna starts to test an omicron-specific COVID vaccine booster in health adults

    Moderna has begun testing an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster in healthy adults, following in the wake of a study announced earlier this week by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech ,the Associated Press reported. The original vaccines still offer good protection against death and severe illness. Studies in the U.S. and elsewhere show a booster dose strengthens that protection and improves the chances of avoiding even a milder infection. The U.S. is averaging 618,231 cases a day, according to a N

  • Why the stock of this small biotech with an underdog cancer drug climbed 46%

    Gilead Sciences, which sold the drug for $3 million less than three years ago, still could come out a winner if the drug is approved by the FDA for patients with the blood cancer myelofibrosis.

  • 50 Percent of People With COVID Get This Long-Term Symptom, Study Says

    Even though the world has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years, we're still learning about the virus and how it can affect our bodies. One area of understanding that has been particularly difficult to grasp has been the wide range of symptoms the virus can cause and how some can stick around long after recovery. Now, a new study has found that one symptom is having a long-term effect on about half of people who have caught COVID. Read on to see which ailment could be stic

  • Sierra Oncology's Bet On A Failed Gilead Drug Just Paid Off In A Big Way

    Sierra Oncology reported a late-stage win Tuesday for a bone cancer drug it acquired at a discount — and the biotech stock catapulted.

  • Free N95 Masks Offered At GA Publix, CVS, Costco, Walgreens Soon

    Publix, Walgreens, Walmart pharmacies are working with federal officials to offer free N95 masks in varying sizes at GA stores this week.

  • If You're Vaccinated, These Are the Major Omicron Symptoms, Doctors Say

    The Omicron variant has been spreading so quickly that it has caused a surge of new COVID cases in the U.S. much like the previously dominant Delta variant. But unlike Delta, Omicron also appears to be causing a much higher number of breakthrough infections. Doctors have confirmed that both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people can catch this variant, although they might experience vastly different illnesses. In fact, there are COVID symptoms that are much more likely to occur in vaccinated p

  • CDC data shows omicron accounts for 99.9% of new cases as experts investigate sub-variant

    Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the omicron variant of the coronavirus now accounts for 99.9% of new COVID-19 cases. This comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) and health officials are keeping their eyes on a COVID-19 sub-variant called BA.2.

  • Fauci challenges Fox News vaccine falsehoods: 'The facts are stunningly obvious'

    The top public health authorities in the Biden administration denounced misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines following an anti-vaccine rally in Washington, D.C., over the weekend and a falsehood-laden segment on Fox News on Tuesday night that has been widely shared on social media.

  • The pandemic will end, but the virus isn't going away: Gregory Zuckerman

    Gregory Zuckerman, author of ‘A Shot to Save the World’, joins Yahoo Finance's Editor-in-Chief, Andy Serwer, for a discussion about what COVID-19 will look like in the future.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech launch study of omicron vaccine, and FDA halts use of two COVID antibody treatments

    One day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it's halting the use of antibody drugs as COVID-19 treatments because they don't work on the highly contagious omicron variant, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech announced they are launching a trial to evaluate an omicron-based vaccine in healthy adults aged 18 to 55.

  • Why Sierra Oncology Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped by as much as 90% in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are piling into this small-cap biotech stock today in response to overwhelmingly positive late-stage trial results for the blood cancer drug candidate momelotinib. Specifically, Sierra announced ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning that momelotinib met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic and were previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor.

  • FDA Guides Annovis Bio For Two Phase 3 Buntanetap Trial In Parkinson's Disease

    Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) has completed a Type B meeting with the FDA regarding its planned Phase 3 studies of Buntanetap for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease (PD) as an offshoot of the Company's clinical program in Alzheimer's Disease (AD). Following the Company's submission of Phase 2 data and the chronic toxicology data in animals, the Company requested directions to further develop Buntanetap in PD. The FDA guided initiating the Phase 3 clinical studies of Buntanetap for PD parallel w

  • H.K. Cuts Quarantine; UAE Tops Best Places to Be: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is shortening its quarantine period for inbound travelers to 14 days, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said. The United Arab Emirates ranked first in the list of best places to be as omicron spreads. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronom

  • Hospital patient without COVID shot denied heart transplant

    A Boston hospital is defending itself after a man's family claimed he was denied a new heart for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying most transplant programs around the country set similar requirements to improve patients’ chances of survival. The family of D.J. Ferguson said in a crowdfunding appeal this week that officials at Brigham and Women’s Hospital told the 31-year-old father of two that he was ineligible for the procedure because he hasn’t been vaccinated against the coronavirus. D.J.'s mother, Tracey Ferguson, insists that her son isn't against vaccinations, noting he's had other immunizations in the past.

  • What to Do if You've Lost Your COVID-19 Vaccination Card

    More than a year ago, when COVID-19 vaccines became available and jabs started going into arms, it became a point of pride for some people to show off a bandaged shoulder and a white COVID-19 Vaccination Record card. But as the coronavirus pandemic rolled on and the bandages came off, some people simply lost track of those awkward 4.25-by-3.5-inch white cards. And now you may really need yours. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But what if you lost it? Relax. Many health