U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,392.27
    +38.08 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,283.25
    +363.41 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,849.50
    +103.10 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.65
    +23.47 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.86
    +1.37 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.40
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    +0.23 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3230
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5490
    +0.3290 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,566.98
    -20.48 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,060.68
    +20.20 (+1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.73
    +97.75 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Osano, a risk and compliance startup, raises $11M

Zack Whittaker
·1 min read

Osano, a risk and compliance startup, has confirmed it has raised $11 million in new funding.

The round was led by Jump Capital and with participation from existing investors LiveOak Venture Partners and Next Coast Ventures.

The Austin, Texas-based company describes the round as a Series A-1, following a $5 million Series A raise in 2019, just months after it debuted at TechCrunch Startup Battlefield. In total, the startup has raised $22.3 million to date.

Osano is a software-as-a-service platform that helps companies to monitor and manage their risk and compliance with privacy laws, like Europe's GDPR and California's CCPA, which grant users access to and more control over their personal information.

The company also tracks changes to the rules and laws it covers to make sure that customers don't accidentally fall out of compliance, which can lead to hefty fines for egregious breaches.

Osano is also rolling out a new AI-powered data discovery tool to automatically find and classify dozens of types of personal and non-personal data. Osano also offers integrations with dozens of apps and services, including AWS, Dropbox, Google, and Oracle.

The $11 million cash injection will go towards doubling the company's headcount, with a focus on sales to meet its growing demand.

Osano, a risk and compliance startup, raises $5M in Series A

Recommended Stories

  • Digital contract startup Ironclad hires Leyla Seka as COO, Helen Wang as CFO

    For starters, the company is bringing on Leyla Seka as COO. Seka was most recently a partner at Operator Collective, and prior to that spent more than decade at Salesforce, where she helped launch the Salesforce AppExchange. In addition, the company has hired Helen Wang as the company's first chief financial officer.

  • Indian buy now, pay later startup ZestMoney raises $50 million from Australia's Zip

    ZestMoney, a Bangalore-based buy now, pay later platform, said on Wednesday it has raised $50 million in a new financing round from Australia’s Zip as the Indian firm looks to double down on a trend that has shown early signs of traction in several global markets. The startup, which has raised over $110 million to date, counts Goldman Sachs, Quona Capital, PayU, and Xiaomi among its early backers. The buy now, pay later market remains at a nascent stage in India, where only a fraction of the population has a credit card.

  • Nvidia Bounces After Sell Signal

    Nvidia rose modestly Tuesday after rebounding intraday Monday from its 50-day line. At Monday's low, Nvidia had wiped out a double-digit gain, a fairly strong sell signal who bought on the late August breakout. If Nvidia gets above Monday's intraday high, aggressive investors might try taking a stake, though you might want to wait for Nvidia to get back above its 21-day line and break a downtrend.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    You don't need to look for obscure stocks for high growth. These past winners are great bets for the future.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • These 3 Top Stocks Have Been Halved, and It Makes No Sense

    The widely followed S&P 500, which is used as a barometer of the stock market's health, has doubled in value since hitting its bear-market low on March 23, 2020. First up is fast-paced programmatic ad-tech company PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), which has nearly lost two-thirds of its value since hitting its 52-week high. PubMatic operates a cloud-based, sell-side, programmatic ad platform.

  • NIO: Temporary Headwinds Present Opportunity

    Nio (NIO) stock has been an underperformer this year, falling nearly 30%. There are a few fundamental factors that have depressed the stock. First and foremost, Chinese stocks have been a prime target of regulatory headwinds. Further, Chinese vehicle sales have been declining for the fourth straight month due to chip shortages. A potential delay in the company’s Hong Kong stock listing is yet another reason for weakness in Nio stock. However, these headwinds are temporary in nature, and multi-ye

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets on Wednesday, issuing a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York

  • Better Social Networking Stock: Snap vs. Pinterest

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are both rapidly growing social media companies that have managed to thrive in Facebook's shadow. Let's see why Snap outperformed Pinterest by such a wide margin, and whether or not it will remain the stronger social media stock.

  • Don’t fret over a market downturn: Here’s what the final months of 2021 could look like for your retirement investments

    The stock market is poised to keep climbing in the final months of 2021 and beyond as the economy recovers. But it could be a bumpy ride for 401(k)s.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • FedEx’s Earnings Worried Wall Street. The Stock Is Dropping.

    Stock in the parcel-shipping company is dropping. Earnings fell year over year, even though sales were higher.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?