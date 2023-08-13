OSB Group's (LON:OSB) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 20th of September to £0.102. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 7.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

OSB Group's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

OSB Group has established itself as a dividend paying company, given its 8-year history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio of 55%shows that OSB Group would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 110.6%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 41% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

OSB Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The annual payment during the last 8 years was £0.039 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.305. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 29% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings have grown at around 2.7% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 2.7% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On OSB Group's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for OSB Group that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

