OSC Announces New Commissioner Appointments

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) Chair and CEO Grant Vingoe today announced the following appointments to the Commission. These Commissioners will each serve a two-year term, effective January 13, 2022.

Kevan Cowan is a financial services executive and lawyer with more than 30 years of experience in capital markets operational, regulatory and policy matters. He is the past Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Markets Authority Implementation Organization, the past President of TSX Markets, and the past President of the TSX Venture Exchange. Kevan has served on many boards and in advisory roles, including with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Ontario Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce Expert Advisory Group.

Jennifer Fang has more than 25 years of international banking, cross-border investment, and business management experience with multi-national corporations in New York and Toronto, including General Motors of Canada, JP Morgan & Chase, BMO Financial Group, PwC Canada and, most recently, as a Managing Partner with Highnoon Capital. Jennifer advises public and private companies, and institutional investors, and has in-depth experience and networks in both the Asia Pacific and Western markets. Jennifer has served on several public and not-for-profit boards, including as a board director for a TSX-listed mining company where she chaired its audit committee. Jennifer is also a provincial appointee of the York Region Police Services Board.

Dieter Jentsch is a former senior executive at Scotiabank, and while part of the bank's operating committee he served as Group Head of Global Banking and Markets and prior to that, as Group Head of International Banking. He has spent 35 years as a banker in Canadian and international markets and has global operating experience in many diverse banking businesses in Canada, the U.S., Asia, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. He presently serves as a corporate director on various public and non-public boards.

David Lewis is President of the BEworks Research Institute where he conducts and publishes applied behavioural economics research on financial decision making. Previously, he was Assistant Professor of Retail Management at the Ted Rogers School of Business. He taught at the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University while completing his PhD. David has served as a C-level executive, board member, and board chair at firms including Scotiabank, UBS Financial Services, UBS Bank USA, and Barclays Wealth Management.

Hari Panday is a senior corporate director and Chief Executive Officer with more than 38 years in financial services. He founded ICICI Bank in Canada and led the full-service on-line bank and its securities and wealth management subsidiaries in Canada and the U.S. He has extensive board experience, including with Ontario's largest credit union, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and many other for-profit and not-for-profit entities. Hari is a faculty member at York University, teaching accountability and corporate governance.

Cindy Tripp has 30-years of experience in financial services in both Canada and the U.S. and was one of the founding partners of GMP Securities L.P. (formerly Griffiths McBurney and Partners). She held the position of Managing Director, Co-Head Trading where she had oversight of institutional trading, retail trading, securities lending, foreign exchange and risk management. Cindy was a member of the Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce, and a former Director of Toronto Financial Services Alliance (renamed Toronto Finance International).

In welcoming these new additions to the OSC, Grant Vingoe commented, "we are delighted to have such seasoned professionals join the Commission. These individuals bring diverse and balanced perspectives to our policy and regulatory work in service of our multi-pronged mandate, and we look forward to working with them as we transition in the coming months to a new governance structure with an independent Capital Markets Tribunal."

In addition to these appointments, Lead Director, Lawrence (Lorie) Haber, as well as Cecilia Williams and Frances Kordyback have been reappointed for additional terms. The Commission may consist of nine to 16 Commissioners, including a full-time Chair and up to three full-time Vice-Chairs.

The Commission performs three distinct functions in support of its mandate – making policies and rules, serving as the board of directors, and adjudicating.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

