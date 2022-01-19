U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,532.76
    -44.35 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,028.65
    -339.82 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,340.25
    -166.64 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.97
    -30.25 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.54
    +1.11 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.40
    +31.00 (+1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.74 (+3.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    -0.0380 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2630
    -0.3220 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,730.03
    -47.19 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.24
    -3.51 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

OSC Announces New Commissioner Appointments

·4 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) Chair and CEO Grant Vingoe today announced the following appointments to the Commission. These Commissioners will each serve a two-year term, effective January 13, 2022.

  • Kevan Cowan is a financial services executive and lawyer with more than 30 years of experience in capital markets operational, regulatory and policy matters. He is the past Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Markets Authority Implementation Organization, the past President of TSX Markets, and the past President of the TSX Venture Exchange. Kevan has served on many boards and in advisory roles, including with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Ontario Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce Expert Advisory Group.

  • Jennifer Fang has more than 25 years of international banking, cross-border investment, and business management experience with multi-national corporations in New York and Toronto, including General Motors of Canada, JP Morgan & Chase, BMO Financial Group, PwC Canada and, most recently, as a Managing Partner with Highnoon Capital. Jennifer advises public and private companies, and institutional investors, and has in-depth experience and networks in both the Asia Pacific and Western markets. Jennifer has served on several public and not-for-profit boards, including as a board director for a TSX-listed mining company where she chaired its audit committee. Jennifer is also a provincial appointee of the York Region Police Services Board.

  • Dieter Jentsch is a former senior executive at Scotiabank, and while part of the bank's operating committee he served as Group Head of Global Banking and Markets and prior to that, as Group Head of International Banking. He has spent 35 years as a banker in Canadian and international markets and has global operating experience in many diverse banking businesses in Canada, the U.S., Asia, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. He presently serves as a corporate director on various public and non-public boards.

  • David Lewis is President of the BEworks Research Institute where he conducts and publishes applied behavioural economics research on financial decision making. Previously, he was Assistant Professor of Retail Management at the Ted Rogers School of Business. He taught at the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University while completing his PhD. David has served as a C-level executive, board member, and board chair at firms including Scotiabank, UBS Financial Services, UBS Bank USA, and Barclays Wealth Management.

  • Hari Panday is a senior corporate director and Chief Executive Officer with more than 38 years in financial services. He founded ICICI Bank in Canada and led the full-service on-line bank and its securities and wealth management subsidiaries in Canada and the U.S. He has extensive board experience, including with Ontario's largest credit union, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and many other for-profit and not-for-profit entities. Hari is a faculty member at York University, teaching accountability and corporate governance.

  • Cindy Tripp has 30-years of experience in financial services in both Canada and the U.S. and was one of the founding partners of GMP Securities L.P. (formerly Griffiths McBurney and Partners). She held the position of Managing Director, Co-Head Trading where she had oversight of institutional trading, retail trading, securities lending, foreign exchange and risk management. Cindy was a member of the Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce, and a former Director of Toronto Financial Services Alliance (renamed Toronto Finance International).

In welcoming these new additions to the OSC, Grant Vingoe commented, "we are delighted to have such seasoned professionals join the Commission. These individuals bring diverse and balanced perspectives to our policy and regulatory work in service of our multi-pronged mandate, and we look forward to working with them as we transition in the coming months to a new governance structure with an independent Capital Markets Tribunal."

In addition to these appointments, Lead Director, Lawrence (Lorie) Haber, as well as Cecilia Williams and Frances Kordyback have been reappointed for additional terms. The Commission may consist of nine to 16 Commissioners, including a full-time Chair and up to three full-time Vice-Chairs.

Biographical information on all Commissioners is available in the About the OSC section of the OSC website.

The Commission performs three distinct functions in support of its mandate – making policies and rules, serving as the board of directors, and adjudicating.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/19/c5900.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

    There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors typically sell high-growth tech stocks when bond yields rise because it means that future profits from these companies will be worth less than they would have been if rates remained lower.

  • SoFi and UnitedHealth are two of the notable stock movers in early trading on Wednesday.

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Sofi and United Health care stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    After initially trading up on generalized enthusiasm or tech stocks (in the wake of yesterday's Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger announcement), shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took a turn for the worse Wednesday, and are now down 2.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. At its current valuation of 93 times trailing earnings, Nvidia is one very pricy stock. The average valuation of stocks on the S&P 500, for example, is just 26 times earnings, meaning Nvidia shares cost more than three times the average.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Nasdaq Composite has logged 65 corrections since 1971, and as it heads to 66, here’s how the stock-market index tends to perform afterward

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index is in jeopardy of its first close in correction territory since March and a rapid surge in yields, and expectations for further interest-rate increases, have been blamed for the weakness in the once-highflying benchmark.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • 2 Data Analytics Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    With the expected explosion of data coming over the next several years, these two stocks could benefit immensely.

  • Markets are stuck with a case of Fed indigestion: analyst

    Amid the overall market defensiveness, one analyst is suggesting that investor pessimism may be overblown.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the fourth trading day in a row, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is falling. Down 3.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET, Rivian stock actually costs less today than it did at its initial public offering (IPO) two months ago. First and foremost, Rivian is an unprofitable electric truck start-up.

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • Meme stocks: 'A lot of people will lose a lot of money,' Interactive Brokers founder says

    It's been about a year since GameStop overtook headlines and the 'meme stock' phenomenon was born. However speculative assets have been under pressure recently amid expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve to combat inflation.

  • Investors Need to Think About Enterprise Products Partners' Distribution in a Different Way Going Forward

    Midstream giant Enterprise has plenty of cash to pay its distribution, but don't expect big increases anytime soon.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • Ford Has Made Billions on Its Rivian Stake. Why That’s a Problem.

    Ford will record an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in Rivian when the Detroit auto maker reports its fourth-quarter financials.

  • 13 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best cloud stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now. The cloud sector has been pummeled in recent weeks after the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rate hikes are on […]

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If premarket trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • Got $3,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you were lucky enough to own a $3,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) when he took control of the company in 1965, that position would now be worth nearly $81 million. The Oracle of Omaha's knack for finding high-quality long-term investment opportunities has led to market-crushing results, and his storied performance means the investing world tends to keep a close eye on his company's holdings. Let's take a closer look at five top stocks backed by Berkshire Hathaway that are worth buying and holding for the long term.

  • Why Palantir Stock Fell Again Today

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, and Tuesday delivered another day of sell-offs and a 1.8% drop for the S&P 500 index. Amid the turbulent backdrop, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed out the day down 6.5%. There wasn't any company-specific news driving the big-data company's most recent slide, but growth-dependent technology stocks have had a rough go of things lately due to a multitude of macroeconomic risk factors, and these were once again highlighted in Tuesday's trading.