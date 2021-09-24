OSC announces Investment Funds Technical Advisory Committee members
TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Investment Funds Technical Advisory Committee (IFTAC) for the 2021-2023 term.
The IFTAC provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the OSC to further smart and effective regulation in the investment funds and structured products space. The IFTAC advises OSC staff on technical compliance challenges in the investment funds product regulatory regime and highlights opportunities for improving alignment between investor, industry and regulatory goals.
Chaired by Melissa Schofield, Senior Legal Counsel, Investment Funds and Structured Products, the Committee meets four times a year with members participating for two-year terms.
The Committee members are:
Shalomi Abraham
Invesco Canada Ltd.
Steve Banquier
TD Securities Inc.
Carlos Cardone
Investor Economics - ISS Market Intelligence
Mario Cianfarani
Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.
Aidan Coulter
Fundserv Inc.
Thomas Di Stefano
Fiera Capital Corporation
Brad Gerster
Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.
Alan Goldhar
Durham College
Matthew Graham
RBC Global Asset Management
Elsa Li
CI Global Asset Management
Robert Lemon
CIBC World Markets Inc.
David M. Morrison
Morrison Financial
Florence S. Narine
AGF Investments Inc.
Anne Ramsay
EMJ Capital Ltd.
Gillian Seidler
Mackenzie Financial Corporation
Michael Thom
CFA Societies Canada
The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on LinkedIn
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/24/c9056.html