U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,686.61
    -33.37 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,345.17
    -178.63 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,652.93
    -119.47 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,721.57
    -34.39 (-1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.41
    +2.59 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,633.70
    -22.10 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.37
    -0.23 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9771
    -0.0094 (-0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1170
    +0.1190 (+2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1213
    -0.0109 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8760
    +0.6890 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,186.84
    -130.71 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.01
    -2.67 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

OSC publishes 2021-2022 Summary Report for Investment Fund and Structured Product Issuers

·2 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published its Summary Report for Investment Fund and Structured Product Issuers for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The report is an important resource to provide investment funds and their managers with information on prospectus filings and exemptive relief applications, issues identified during continuous disclosure reviews and critical policy initiatives that impact investment funds.

"The investment funds industry has continued to show its resilience and innovation," said Raymond Chan, Director, Investment Funds and Structured Products Branch at the OSC. "Despite significant market volatility at the onset of the pandemic, no public funds suspended redemptions, and assets under management rebounded over the course of several months."

The assets under management and number of active investment funds in Ontario rose steadily during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, with ESG funds making up 23% of new funds.

"OSC Staff issued final prospectus receipts for several novel investment funds, including those with exposure to crypto assets – a global first," added Raymond Chan.  The creation of new crypto asset funds, however, has slowed and represents less than 5% of new funds for the fiscal year.

This past year also saw OSC Staff extensively involved in both domestic and international initiatives on disclosure practices related to ESG products and investor protection concerns. A key milestone was reached when the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) published CSA Staff Notice 81-334 ESG-Related Investment Fund Disclosure. The OSC also continues to work on rule proposals and amendments that align with our commitment to burden reduction while maintaining investor protection.

Additionally, the OSC is enhancing the use of data to operationalize oversight of larger market risks. Data obtained from the annual Investment Fund Survey will allow the OSC to develop a more robust risk framework by leveraging key performance indicators, thereby strengthening our oversight.  Summary data has been shared on our website to promote transparency in a manner that protects investment fund manager confidentiality.

OSC Staff Notice 81-733 Summary Report for Investment Fund and Structured Product Issuers can be found on the OSC's website

To stay informed about the latest regulatory news and issues to investment fund and structured product issuers visit the OSC's IFSP eNews portal for timely articles published on an as-needed basis.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/19/c1362.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today

    Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Generac stock plunges on Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Generac.

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Stocks Near Multi-Year Lows That Are Red-Hot Buys

    Two such stocks to consider right now are Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA). Medtronic provides investors with a great way to gain exposure to the healthcare industry. The current bear market has created an attractive opportunity for investors today.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Olaplex stock tanks after the hair care retailer slashed sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Olaplex after the hair care retailer slashed its 2022 sales forecast.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • 3 Battery Stocks for EV Investors

    Curious about the electric vehicle space? This is a part of it that has applications in other industries too.

  • Why Generac Stock Is Plunging 20% Today

    Generac still sees sales growth in 2022 of more than 20%, but that's nearly half of what it once thought.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

    Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.

  • Why Guardant Health Stock Fell 5.5% Today

    This morning, analysts at investment bank Craig-Hallum announced a switch in their bets on cancer-screening biopsy companies, downgrading shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) from buy to hold -- and replacing them with a bet on Guardant Health -- initiated at buy. Responding to the news, investors are selling off Exact Sciences stock by 6.5% today, as of 10:45 a.m. But here's the bad news: they're selling Guardant Health too -- it's down 5.5%. In twin notes reported by StreetInsider this morning, Craig-Hallum notes that the Guardant ECLIPSE Shield study is nearing a conclusion.

  • 11 Best High-Dividend Stocks Under $100

    In this article, we discuss 11 best high-dividend stocks under $100. You can skip our detailed discussion of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Dividend Stocks Under $100. The current economic situation has completely altered investment trends this year. Investors are flocking to long-term investment strategies, with dividends gaining […]

  • Why Zymeworks Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) were soaring 17% higher as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after Zymeworks and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) announced an exclusive licensing deal for zanidatamab. Jazz will pick up development and marketing rights for Zymeworks' bispecific antibody therapy that targets HER2-expressing cancers in all territories, except in Asia/Pacific, where Zymeworks already has licensed the drug.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as JD.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JD) recent 3.5% drop adds to one-year losses

    A look at the shareholders of JD.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that...

  • Why Shares of Northern Trust Are Falling Today

    Shares of the large custodian bank Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) had fallen roughly 9.5% as of 12:53 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year this morning. "Northern Trust's third-quarter results reflected consistent execution in the face of challenging macroeconomic and market conditions," CEO Michael O'Grady said in an earnings statement. This hurt Northern Trust's largest revenue source, which is trust, investment, and other servicing fees.

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: Palo Alto Networks vs. CrowdStrike Holdings

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are having a forgettable time on the stock market in 2022 thanks to the massive correction that has sent the S&P 500 index down 21% so far this year. While Palo Alto stock has slid 12% this year, CrowdStrike has dropped close to 22%. More importantly, Palo Alto and CrowdStrike can sustain their terrific growth in the long run thanks to the cybersecurity market's secular growth.

  • United Airlines stock surges on solid earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for United Airlines.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) has faced setbacks selling planes to China, but the company apparently is making progress expanding its presence in other parts of the world. Shares of the aerospace giant traded up nearly 3% on Tuesday following reports the company is attempting to make inroads into the emerging India market. Boeing's 737 MAX was once expected to be among the top-selling commercial aircraft of all time, but a pair of fatal accidents led to an 18-month grounding of the plane in the U.S. and elsewhere.