Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Chris Potochar: Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Mark Bertolini, Oscar's Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Blackley, Oscar's Chief Financial Officer, will host this evening’s call. This call can also be accessed through our Investor Relations website at ir.hioscar.com. Full details of our results and additional management commentary are available in our earnings release, which can be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.hioscar.com. Any remarks that Oscar makes about the future constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023, filed with the SEC and other filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, to be filed with the SEC.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of today. Oscar anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause estimates to change. While the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. The call will also refer to certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings press release, available on the company's Investor Relations website at ir.hioscar.com. With that, I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, Mark Bertolini.

Mark Bertolini: Thank you, Chris. Good morning, everyone. When I joined Oscar, I highlighted three priorities for the business. One, achieve insurance company-adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2023. Two, achieve total company adjusted EBITDA profitability for 2024. Three, continue to enhance the value of our technology to the +Oscar business and bring more of our capabilities to market. We have made major progress toward achieving these priorities. We closed out 2023 with another strong quarter, driving financial performance for the full year and achieving the first of our priorities. The insurance company generated $169 million of adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2023, a milestone Oscar committed to in early 2022. Our medical loss ratio improved 370 basis points year-over-year to 81.6%, below the low end of our guidance range.

For the full year, overall claims trends were favourable relative to our expectations. Utilization trends by category remained consistent throughout the year with inpatient performance in line, outpatient and pharmacy slightly above, and professional well below. Total company adjusted EBITDA improved by $417 million versus the prior year to a loss of $45 million. Our strong momentum positions us well to achieve the second priority I mentioned, total company adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2024. Our business is well positioned for sustainable long-term growth and margin expansion. We exceeded our 2024 open enrolment expectations and expect to serve over 1.3 million members. We continue to see strong retention, which we believe is driven by our superior member experience.

Our disciplined pricing in 2024 is allowing us to grow our membership well above the market, while driving margin expansion. We expect another year of MLR improvement, given our pricing strategy and total cost of care initiatives, including significant PBM savings and enhanced payment integrity efforts. We also anticipate continued operational cost improvement, including vendor savings from our enhanced scale and the benefit of operating leverage as we return to growth. Finally, our technology is making the health care experience more seamless for over one million OSCQR members, the 500,000 client lives we now serve through +Oscar, and the providers who care for them. Overall, 2023 was an exceptional year for Oscar. We are delivering on our commitments and are on a solid path to deliver sustained growth with improved margins.

Now I will turn to our business highlights. This past open enrolment marked Oscar's 11th year as a prominent player in the ACA market. We expanded into 165 new counties and are now privileged to serve over 1.3 million members across 20 states. Our above-market growth was driven by strong retention and new members in both existing and expansion markets. Consumers choose us for our affordable and innovative plan designs, and they stay with us for our superior member experience. Our NPS continues to be an industry-leading 60. We continue to grow in key states for Oscar, including Florida, Georgia and Ohio. We also outperformed our expectations in new service areas, including Cincinnati, West Central Tennessee, Topeka and Iowa. We believe our superior member experience is meeting members' needs and continue to demonstrate we can launch and succeed in new markets outside of major metropolitan areas.

We introduced new products to meet the needs of our fast-growing and diverse member population, including expanding our chronic illness plans, diabetes care and Breathe Easy to new markets. We also launched an enhanced Spanish-first experience to deliver culturally authentic experience to our growing Spanish-speaking member base. Consumers expect a level of convenience and accessibility in health care, comparable to the best consumer companies in the U.S. Oscar makes this experience possible through our full-stack technology. Since inception, Oscar has been focused on building our technological infrastructure and end-to-end experience. We believe this stack offers greater control over the member experience, engagement and affordability. Our platform has fuelled major strides in operational efficiency.

We launched powerful capabilities to digitalize more interactions with providers and members and automate a growing number of clinical and administrative workflows via AI-powered features. As an example, we leveraged automation to support members more effectively and efficiently during open enrolment. We enhanced our member services IVR and launched an AI-powered secure messaging feature. Self-service features like these make it faster and easier for members to get the answers they need and allow our care team to support more complex member needs. While membership increased this open enrolment, call volume remained steady, call abandonment rates decreased and member satisfaction increased. We are making our superior member experience and innovative technology available to others in the health care system, enabling a higher quality experience for consumers and driving better engagement outcomes and business performance for clients.

We are pleased with the traction of Campaign Builder plus Oscar's engagement and automation platform. Campaign Builder now serves approximately 500,000 client lives, in addition to the 1.3 million members enrolled in Oscar health insurance. Campaign Builder clients saw impressive results in the second half of 2023. One payer client saw a retention rate of over 96% for Medicare Advantage members engaged with a retention program. A diabetes care GAAP program for another client resulted in over 40% of the eligible population completing a preventative diabetes screening within 90 days of engaging with the campaign. We are encouraged with these proof points and committed to bringing more capabilities to market to power more of the health care system.

As we have shared on prior calls, AI continues to be a part of our overall strategy to ensure technology can deliver a superior member experience, improved health outcomes, meet provider needs and lower costs. We continue to build AI used cases, including integrating OpenAI's GPT technology into Campaign Builder. We believe our AI-powered tools can be easily incorporated into client workflows to support their strategic business objectives and patient needs. Our outperformance in 2023 sets a solid foundation for us to deliver on our target for total company-adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2024. Our strategic priorities include; one, running a great company with market-leading, sustainable, scalable operations; two, continually investing in our superior member experience; three, harnessing our technology to power others; and four, continuing to innovate market offerings to extend beyond the ACA.

Our strategic priorities also include the long-term growth opportunity we see in the individual market and the potential we see to serve a broader set of customers, including employers and employees. The ACA is the fastest-growing segment of health insurance, with over 21 million people enrolled in individual insurance plans on exchanges for 2024. Oscar is well-positioned to capitalize and innovate on this strong market growth, as well as leading the industry in trends driving the future of health care. Oscar was purpose-built with a focus on accessibility, affordability and a superior member experience. Member experience is in our DNA. We believe we are best positioned to win in an increasingly digital and consumer-centric marketplace. We look forward to sharing more on our long-term strategic plan at our next Investor Day in June in New York.

With that, I will turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Blackley: Thank you, Mark, and good evening, everyone. We delivered strong financial results in each quarter of 2023, with most core metrics exceeding our expectations for the full year. We delivered on our commitment for insurance company adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2023 and have a clear line of sight into achieving total company adjusted EBITDA profitability this year. I will touch on a few fourth-quarter highlights before shifting to our full-year performance. We had a strong close to 2023. Our fourth-quarter medical loss ratio significantly improved by 520 basis points to 86.4%, and our fourth-quarter total company adjusted EBITDA loss was $112 million, a $78 million year-over-year improvement. We ended the year with approximately one million members.

Membership increased 5% quarter-over-quarter, driven by higher retention due to lower lapse rates and increased special enrolment additions. Turning to the full year; direct and assumed policy premiums were approximately $6.6 billion, a 3% decrease year-over-year, and modestly above the high end of our guidance range. This was driven by lower membership, partially offset by rate increases. The full-year medical loss ratio was 81.6%, a 370 basis point year-over-year improvement and below the low end of our guidance range. Overall utilization trends were modestly favourable relative to our expectations for the full year, and we delivered medical cost savings through our total cost-of-care initiatives. As Mark mentioned, utilization trends within specific service categories remained consistent throughout the year.

On risk adjustment, our risk transfer as a percentage of direct and assumed policy premiums for 2023 was lower year-over-year at approximately 14% due to our member profiles having shifted closer to the overall ACA population. The December weekly report resulted in only modest updates to our risk transfer estimates. Switching to administrative costs; the 2023 insurance company administrative expense ratio improved 270 basis points year-over-year to 17.9%, driven by distribution optimization and lower risk transfer per member as a percent of premiums compared to the prior year. Partially offsetting these positive developments was a $29 million provision for credit losses on risk-sharing receivables, which mainly impacted the fourth quarter. This relates to a small number of provider risk deals, which have since been terminated.

The 2023 insurance company combined ratio significantly improved by approximately 640 basis points year-over-year to 99.5%, driven by both an improved MLR and administrative cost efficiencies. In 2023, we achieved insurance company adjusted EBITDA of $169 million, representing a $450 million year-over-year improvement, and that was above the high end of our guidance range. Our adjusted administrative expense ratio improved 350 basis points year-over-year to 21% for the full year, in line with our expectations. The lower adjusted administrative expense ratio was driven by the same factors that impacted the insurance company administrative ratio, as well as higher net investment income. We have made significant progress on improving our profitability.

Our full year total company adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $45 million, a substantial $417 million year-over-year improvement, and better than the high end of our guidance range. Over the past two years, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of premiums before seeded reinsurance has improved by approximately 15 points. Shifting to the balance sheet, our capital position remains very strong. We ended the year with $2.9 billion of cash investments, including $234 million of cash and investments at the parent. As of December 31, 2023, our insurance subsidiaries had approximately $800 million of capital and surplus, including $248 million of excess capital driven by our strong operating performance. As a reminder, the higher capital requirements for new carriers in Florida, our largest state, expired for us at the start of this year.

As of January 01, 2024, we expect a lower capital ratio requirement to generate an additional $140 million of excess capital in our insurance subsidiaries. Given the excess capital in our insurance subsidiaries, funding of our 2024 growth capital requirements will have minimal impact on parent cash. With respect to quota share reinsurance, in 2024, we expect to increase our seeding percentage from around 45% of premiums before seeded reinsurance to the low 50% range. Before I turn to the 2024 outlook, I want to discuss a new financial reporting structure that we will roll out beginning with our first quarter 2024 results. In order to increase transparency and improve comparability, we will be revising our presentation of the income statement to more closely align with our peers and our discussion of financial results and guidance will focus on the performance of the total company.

For 2024, we will provide guidance for total revenue, medical loss ratio, SG&A expense ratio and total company adjusted EVDA. In today's earnings release, we included supplemental information on the 2024 financial outlook, including full year 2023 results for these measures, as well as details on the components of the metrics and calculations. Turning now to the 2024 full year guidance, we expect to build on the strong momentum in 2023 and achieve total company adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2024. We expect total revenues in the range of $8.3 billion to $8.4 billion based on strong retention, above-market growth during the 2024 open enrolment period, and SEP member additions throughout the year as Medicaid redeterminations continue. On Medicaid redeterminations, our 2024 guidance contemplates strong SEP additions and assumes higher acuity and partial year risk adjustment dynamics for these members.

We are pleased with our strong open enrolment growth and expect it to result in overall a healthier membership profile. We expect our medical loss ratio to be in the range of 80.2% to 81.2%, representing a 90 basis point improvement year-over-year at the midpoint. For 2024, we price for medical cost trends and expect MLR improvements to be driven by our total cost of care initiatives, including PBM savings. We expect our quarterly MLR seasonality to be similar to 2023, although with a steeper slope. For 2024, we expect a higher risk transfer as a percentage of premiums as compared to 2023, based on our updated membership mix. As the new policy year business matures, our overall per member claims levels may change with corresponding impacts on our estimate for risk transfer.

Such changes impact the numerator and denominator of our MLR, but we would not expect them to have an impact on our per member underwriting economics. We expect our SG&A expense ratio to be in the range of 20.5% to 21%, representing a 350 basis point year-over-year improvement at the midpoint. This ratio includes stock-based compensation expense, which in 2023 was approximately $160 million and included a one-time charge of $46 million related to accelerated stock-based compensation expense recognized as a result of the cancellation of the Founders' Awards. We expect our SG&A expense ratio to be fairly consistent in the first three quarters, with a modest uptick in the fourth quarter. We expect total company adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $125 million to $175 million, representing an almost $200 million year-over-year improvement at the midpoint.

In closing, 2023 was a pivotal year for Oscar. We delivered on our commitments for insurance company adjusted EBITDA profitability, and we are well positioned to return to growth and achieve total company adjusted EBITDA profitability this year. And with that, let me turn the call back over to Mark for closing remarks.

Mark Bertolini: Thank you, Scott. I would like to close by looking back at the financial metrics we shared with analysts in connection with Oscar's initial public offering in 2021. We said we expected to achieve the following in 2023, nearly one million members, $5.7 billion in direct and assumed policy premiums, an 83% MLR and a total company adjusted EBITDA loss of $222 million. Today, Oscar has far exceeded these metrics. We are a prominent player in the fastest growing segment of health insurance. We demonstrated the power of our superior member experience and technology by exceeding our projections for open enrolment. We achieved insurance company profitability and outperformed our expectation for total company adjusted EBITDA in 2023.

We are returning to growth and have a clear line of sight into delivering on our target for total company adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2024. We have done what we said we would do. Oscar is delivering on its commitments. I would like to thank the Oscar team. We are powered by our people, their hard work and dedication make all of this possible. With that, I would like to turn the call over to the operator for the Q&A portion of our call.

