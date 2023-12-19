Osceola County gains over $130,000 in lawsuit settlement with JUUL

Osceola County, one of the first counties in the state to sue infamous e-cigarette company JUUL Labs, voted on Monday to accept a $130,000 settlement over allegations the company deceptively marketed to minors and minimized the addictive nature of vaping.

The decision came unanimously and without any discussion in a Monday evening meeting, resolving the county’s December 2022 lawsuit and its participation in a class action lawsuit with other local governments and school districts nationwide over claims of negligence, false marketing, and consumer protection law violations.

JUUL has now reached settlements with 47 states and territories, as well as 5,000 individuals and local governments across the country since April, with more pending.

The county intends to use the $137,961.96 in settlement proceeds to address the problem of youth vaping and nicotine addiction.

County spokesperson Mark Pino said in an email that it’s still too early to say how specifically any funds received might be used.

Blake Warren, Executive Director of the Central Florida Area Health Education Center, a state-wide network that runs tobacco cessation programs, applauded the settlement. The Central Florida center last year saw 3,000 adult participants in its tobacco cessation program, an increase compared to prior years, Warren said.

“The dangers of vaping are just as serious as smoking traditional cigarette type products,” Warren said. “It’s problematic, it’s tough.”

Warren said he hopes to see settlement funds go toward prevention programs targeted at younger people.

“We wish there were more preventative programs being done in the elementary and middle schools where you can catch kids early enough to convince them not to start,” Warren said. “Once they’ve already started and they’re hooked on the stuff that’s when it becomes very tough [to quit].”

Osceola County isn’t the only Central Florida entity to receive settlement funds from JUUL.

In March Orange County Public Schools learned it will get $5.4 million in its own settlement from JUUL. It plans to use the funds to buy vape detectors and counseling for students caught vaping.

The state of Florida has also sued JUUL over marketing targeted at minor, joining states like New York, California, Colorado and others who have collected over $400 million in settlements.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody moved against JUUL in October. The state’s lawsuit alleges that JUUL’s advertising practices willfully targeted children in an attempt to persuade them to use the company’s nicotine products and that it relentlessly marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using trendy and young models, social media posts and free samples.

“Exploiting our children and jeopardizing their health for financial gain is illegal and immoral,” Moody said in a press release. “Juul cannot sweep its role in creating the teen vaping epidemic under the rug. As Florida’s Attorney General, and a mother, I will not allow Juul, or any other vaping business, to violate the law and target our children with products that are addictive and particularly harmful to their still-developing minds and bodies.”