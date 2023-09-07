Osceola resident group opposes clean energy park’s proposed new location

CMG Clean Tech, the French-based company in negations with Osceola County to build a clean energy park, switched its development location amid opposition from its potential neighbors — but residents say the new site also misses the mark.

Since March, the company was in negotiations with Osceola County to build a renewable energy technology manufacturing park in the over 300-acre Mac Overstreet property on Pleasant Hill Road, east of the intersection with Reaves Road.

Now, the company plans to build on a roughly 63-acre portion of the Poinciana SunRail site, located about 7 miles away from the Mac Overstreet property.

Osceola County issued a notice of its intent to award the sale of the SunRail site to CMG Clean Tech’s U.S. affiliate Panacea Global Energy in late August.

The move comes after the company faced scrutiny by neighboring residents who asked commissioners to stop the sale of the Mac Overstreet land to CMG Clean Tech over fears about the safety of a proposed hydrogen plant and the potential for increased traffic congestion.

Debbie Rambis, the leader of the residents opposed to the clean energy park, said she is happy the company listened to their concerns about the original site. But she feels it has switched to another inappropriate location.

Company pulls hydrogen portion of Osceola County clean energy park after resident backlash

“People wanted to characterize it as a NIMBY, a not in my backyard [issue], but it’s really more than that. It shouldn’t be in anyone’s back yard,” Rambis said. “There are appropriate locations that are zoned currently that this would be a great location for and why they insist on going next to residential homes, next to school children, I just don’t understand.”

Rambis said she and her neighbors are frustrated the company listened to their concerns but the county commissioners did not.

The group plans to speak to commissioners at Monday’s public comments meeting and ask that the clean energy park to be placed elsewhere and not near a residential area, Rambis said.

Story continues

It’s a strategy the group has used before.

Rambis and her neighbors circulated petitions, which gathered thousands of signatures, filled public comments meetings and held rallies for months after CMG Clean Tech’s project was announced. In May, the company decided to no longer build the planned hydrogen plant in the project, yielding to safety concerns from residents.

“Any constituent should be able to contact [commissioners] through email or by phone and express their concerns and those concerns should be taken seriously enough to take action,” Rambis said. “But we had to go to those extraordinary measures … to put forth the effort in order to get this stopped.”

Rambis said CMG Clean Tech’s decision to no longer build the hydrogen portion and eventually back out of the Mac Overstreet property were signs the company was listening to their concerns but the county’s decision to allow the negotiations for the SunRail site showed the county missed their point.

“Why do our citizens have to go through those extraordinary means?” Rambis said. “Our commissioners need to be looking out more for our quality of life.”

Osceola County Manager Don Fisher said in an email that CMG Clean Tech was the most responsive applicant to the request for interest in purchasing the SunRail site. Fisher said the project provides opportunities for residents in the nearby homes or those who live farther away to use SunRail’s mass transit system to get to work at higher wage jobs, which aligns with the county’s strategic plans.

“Since the site is already properly zoned for a project like this one, we expect the process to finalize the agreement with Panacea will be streamlined,” Fisher said in the email. “It is our intent to negotiate an Acquisition and Development Agreement for this site with Panacea, which will be presented to the Board for their consideration at a public meeting. Board approval will bring us one step closer to bringing 1,200 high wage jobs to Osceola County.”

CMG Clean Tech did not respond to multiple requests for comment.