U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,931.83
    +31.04 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,427.63
    +174.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,492.29
    +103.80 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.22
    +1.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.23
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    +0.0040 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2487
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9130
    +0.1190 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,169.97
    +467.19 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    673.85
    +0.48 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.65
    +123.91 (+1.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Indication , and Distribution Channel

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market is expected to grow from US$ 125. 66 million in 2021 to US$ 179. 34 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5. 2% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Indication , and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279456/?utm_source=GNW
The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments. The growth of the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market is primarily attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, and advancements in medical technologies. However, low awareness and limited access to OPEP devices hinder the growth of the market.

Oscillatory positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices have been in use as a supplement to traditional chest physiotherapy (CPT) to aid the clearing of respiratory secretions in people who can’t cough, especially those with chronic conditions.The use of OPEP devices is still limited in chronic airway disorders such as cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, bronchitis, bronchial asthma, and primary ciliary dyskinesia syndrome.

In chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices help with sputum clearance.OPEP devices are used to remove mucus from the airways. These devices aid in the relaxation of the lungs’ walls, allowing for easier breathing. The rising prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis is driving the demand for mucous clearing devices.

The oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market, based on product, is segmented into mouthpiece PEP devices, face mask PEP devices, and bottle PEP devices.The mouthpiece PEP devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.

Moreover, it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3% in the market during the forecast period. Mouthpiece PEP helps to remove mucus from the lungs. It can also prevent lung collapse or open up areas that have collapsed. One of the key factors driving the market for mouthpiece PEP devices is the growing elderly population, coupled with higher rates of chronic illnesses such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ~9 million persons will be diagnosed with chronic bronchitis by 2020, thereby driving the need for mouthpiece devices.

Based on indication, the global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and others.Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. According to research published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology in 2020, a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is the primary factor contributing to the proliferation of hospital pharmacies.

A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Health Promotion and Chronic Disease Prevention, Social Welfare’s National Health Survey, World Heart Federation, Australian Bureau of Statistics, National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), and World Health Organization (WHO).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279456/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Monkeypox’s Spread to the US Pushes Antiviral, Vaccine Stocks Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of companies that develop or make therapies to combat viral outbreaks, such as SIGA Technologies Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc., rallied Thursday as the first case of monkeypox arrives in the US this year and new cases appear in the UK.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Proje

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Finland Loses Main Gas Supply After Refusing Payment in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is cutting Finland off from its natural gas supplies as relations between the two neighbors sour over the Nordic nation’s decision to join defense alliance NATO.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainElon Musk Gets Defensive Ove

  • GameStop Faces Class Action Lawsuit For Alleged Breach Of Labor Law - Read Why

    Former GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) employee Trevon Mack prosecuted the video game retail company in a proposed class-action lawsuit for allegedly violating New York Labor Law, the Polygon reports. Mack and his lawyer asserted that GameStop workers qualify as “manual laborers,” suggesting that 25% of their jobs require manual labor, like organizing stockrooms, moving packages, and standing for a long shift. GameStop allegedly pays their workers every other week, violating the New York Labor Law Sec

  • Is Unity Stock a Buy After Crashing Last Week?

    As one of the leaders in the game development space, Unity Software (NYSE: U) could capitalize on the enormous gaming market, which is expected to be worth $300 billion in the next five years. In a survey done by Unity in 2021, 61% of game developers use Unity to build their games. Shares are down over 73% year to date, between the broader tech-stock sell-off and a recently disclosed machine-learning error that will cause serious problems for Unity's business. Create solutions are subscription-based and help businesses build high-quality video games and other content, and they represented 36% of total revenue in Q1.

  • Caterpillar looking to hire 50 in new divisional office in Las Colinas

    The manufacturer is up and running in its divisional office in Las Colinas. Here’s a look at what employees do there and who they’re aiming to hire.

  • Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know

    With bonds and stocks selling off side by side, retirees may have a reason to fear their well-diversified portfolios may not prove enough for retirement. Fixed-income investments are experiencing one of the worst years in decades, and stocks have fallen … Continue reading → The post Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Did Wells Fargo Really Schedule Fake Interviews to Dodge Diversity?

    A new report claims that the financial services firm held interviews with 'diverse' candidates for positions that had already been filled.

  • Microsoft Has a Nice Surprise for Employees

    In 1977, the song "Take This Job and Shove It" hit number one on the country music charts and stayed there for two weeks. Today's workers may not know the song, but many of them are probably familiar with the sentiment. Microsoft recently told staffers it intends to raise compensation.

  • Cisco blames China lockdowns for its forecast cut, but there could be deeper problems

    Cisco Systems Inc. executives spent much of the company’s conference call talking about the COVID-related shutdowns in China, but they did not seem worried about the overall tech demand.

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Taking a $30 Billion Hit on Apple

    Warren Buffett loves Apple but Berkshire Hathaway’s big holding in the iPhone maker is hurting: Apple shares are down about 20% this quarter. B) had roughly 911 million Apple shares on March 31 and that position is down about $30 billion since then, assuming no change in the holding. The Apple drop accounts for the bulk of what Barron’s estimates is about $45 billion of paper losses this quarter in Berkshire’s huge equity portfolio, which stood at $390 billion on March 31.

  • If you thought Walmart and Target had disappointing results, these retailers did so much worse

    Rising expenses and inflation are hurting retail companies. As a result, analysts are lowering their price targets for their stocks.

  • Propel Fuels sues petroleum giant, alleging theft of trade secrets

    Sacramento-based renewable fuel retailer Propel Fuels Inc. has filed suit against Phillips 66 Co., alleging that the Houston-based oil giant misappropriated Propel's trade secrets during due diligence for an acquisition that never occurred.

  • ‘Hell No’: Finance Firms Tell Texas They Don’t Boycott Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- As Texas officials hunt for financial firms hostile to the energy industry, Wall Street is rolling out its fossil fuel bona fides to convince officials not to bar them from doing business with the state.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Yo

  • Lordstown Motors gets 2 new independent directors, combines CEO and chairman roles

    A week ago, Lordstown Motors erased some uncertainties about its future by selling its plant in Lordstown Township, Ohio, and closing on manufacturing and joint venture agreements with Foxconn.

  • As deadlines loom, Russia says EU gas clients open payment accounts

    LONDON (Reuters) -Half of Russian gas giant Gazprom's 54 clients have opened accounts at Gazprombank, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, as European companies approach imminent payment deadlines. Companies in the European Union have been trying to confirm for weeks how they can legally buy Russian gas, after Moscow demanded foreign buyers start paying in roubles and cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last month after they refused to do so. Russia has said foreign companies need to open two accounts to comply with its new payment mechanism - one for foreign currency, and one for roubles - and European companies need to complete any currency conversion within 48 hours.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that as a backdrop, let's consider two biotech stocks that don't grab a lot of headlines but deserve serious consideration: Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). Incyte is a drugmaker with a particular focus on the field of oncology. Its best-selling product is called Jakafi, which treats some types of bone marrow cancer, among other conditions.

  • Oil prices drift lower, while natural gas sees sharper fall

    Oil prices are set to end the eek with gains, while natural-gas futures are slumping, though still facing a strong weekly rise.

  • U.S. Stocks Open Higher on China Rate Cut

    Major stock indexes recovered some ground after the S&P 500 came close to falling into a bear market and the Chinese central bank cut a key interest rate.