Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Indication , and Distribution Channel

The oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market is expected to grow from US$ 125. 66 million in 2021 to US$ 179. 34 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5. 2% from 2021 to 2028.

The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments. The growth of the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market is primarily attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, and advancements in medical technologies. However, low awareness and limited access to OPEP devices hinder the growth of the market.



Oscillatory positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices have been in use as a supplement to traditional chest physiotherapy (CPT) to aid the clearing of respiratory secretions in people who can’t cough, especially those with chronic conditions.The use of OPEP devices is still limited in chronic airway disorders such as cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, bronchitis, bronchial asthma, and primary ciliary dyskinesia syndrome.



In chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices help with sputum clearance.OPEP devices are used to remove mucus from the airways. These devices aid in the relaxation of the lungs’ walls, allowing for easier breathing. The rising prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis is driving the demand for mucous clearing devices.



The oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market, based on product, is segmented into mouthpiece PEP devices, face mask PEP devices, and bottle PEP devices.The mouthpiece PEP devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



Moreover, it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3% in the market during the forecast period. Mouthpiece PEP helps to remove mucus from the lungs. It can also prevent lung collapse or open up areas that have collapsed. One of the key factors driving the market for mouthpiece PEP devices is the growing elderly population, coupled with higher rates of chronic illnesses such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ~9 million persons will be diagnosed with chronic bronchitis by 2020, thereby driving the need for mouthpiece devices.



Based on indication, the global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and others.Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.



The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. According to research published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology in 2020, a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is the primary factor contributing to the proliferation of hospital pharmacies.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Health Promotion and Chronic Disease Prevention, Social Welfare’s National Health Survey, World Heart Federation, Australian Bureau of Statistics, National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), and World Health Organization (WHO).

