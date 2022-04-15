Oscilloscope Market to record USD 213.19 Mn growth | Driven by growing connected cars market | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oscilloscope market size is expected to increase by USD 213.19 million between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.45% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The global oscilloscope market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., Fortive Corp., Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants.
The growth in the connected cars market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rise in demand for rental test equipment will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Oscilloscope Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
The global oscilloscope market is segmented as below:
Product
End-user
Geography
By product, the digital oscilloscope segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2019. Digital oscilloscopes can store disrupted or unexpected electric signals so that this information can be used for future reference. The feature helps in capturing and logging of unexpected or unwanted incidents even in the absence of technicians. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.
By end-user, the consumer electronics segment will have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased demand for sophisticated oscilloscopes from the manufacturers of consumer electronic goods.
In terms of geography, APAC will emerge as the key market for oscilloscopes during the forecast period. The region currently holds 41% of the global market share. The high concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers and electronic component manufacturers, increasing disposable incomes, and rapid urbanization are driving the growth of the regional market. China is the key market for oscilloscopes in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our oscilloscope market report covers the following areas:
Oscilloscope Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the oscilloscope market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the oscilloscope market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Oscilloscope Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist oscilloscope market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the oscilloscope market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the oscilloscope market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oscilloscope market vendors
Oscilloscope Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 213.19 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
2.45
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., Fortive Corp., Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
