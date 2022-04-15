U.S. markets closed

Oscilloscope Market to record USD 213.19 Mn growth | Driven by growing connected cars market | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oscilloscope market size is expected to increase by USD 213.19 million between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.45% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Attractive Opportunities in Oscilloscope Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Download a Free Sample Report Now to know more about the report coverage.

The global oscilloscope market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., Fortive Corp., Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants.

The growth in the connected cars market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rise in demand for rental test equipment will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Discover other key factors impacting the growth of the market. Download a Free Sample Report Now

Oscilloscope Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The global oscilloscope market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

By product, the digital oscilloscope segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2019. Digital oscilloscopes can store disrupted or unexpected electric signals so that this information can be used for future reference. The feature helps in capturing and logging of unexpected or unwanted incidents even in the absence of technicians. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

By end-user, the consumer electronics segment will have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased demand for sophisticated oscilloscopes from the manufacturers of consumer electronic goods.

In terms of geography, APAC will emerge as the key market for oscilloscopes during the forecast period. The region currently holds 41% of the global market share. The high concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers and electronic component manufacturers, increasing disposable incomes, and rapid urbanization are driving the growth of the regional market. China is the key market for oscilloscopes in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our oscilloscope market report covers the following areas:

Oscilloscope Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the oscilloscope market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the oscilloscope market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Oscilloscope Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist oscilloscope market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the oscilloscope market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the oscilloscope market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oscilloscope market vendors

Related Reports:

VXI Test Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Global Fiberscope Market 2022-2026

Oscilloscope Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 213.19 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

2.45

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., Fortive Corp., Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Digital oscilloscope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • PC-based oscilloscope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Analog oscilloscope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Data storage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Fortive Corp.

  • Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd.

  • Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • National Instruments Corp.

  • Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

